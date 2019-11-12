Fluor : Set to Deliver Esso Fawley Strategy (FAST) Project in the UK for ExxonMobil

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that construction planning is now set to proceed for the Fawley Strategy (FAST) Project. ExxonMobil’s UK affiliate, Esso Petroleum Company Limited, has received planning permission from the New Forest District Council for the new plant that will be located at the Fawley refinery and petrochemical site near Southampton, England. Following the successful completion of the front-end engineering design, Fluor is providing engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction on a reimbursable basis for the FAST project.

“Fluor’s global project team has in-depth experience delivering projects for ExxonMobil, particularly at operational sites, and is using this expertise to optimize design and deliver this critical project in a safe, timely and capital efficient manner,” said Mark Fields, group president of Fluor’s Energy & Chemicals business. “Fluor will use its jointly owned fabrication yard for module construction to provide quality and schedule benefits and minimize disruption to existing operations.”

Fluor’s scope of work includes design and construction of a new diesel hydrotreater and steam methane reforming hydrogen plant accompanied by modifications to existing facilities at the Fawley site. Engineering and procurement is under way led by Fluor’s Farnborough office in the U.K., and construction is due to start later this year.

About Fluor Corporation

Founded in 1912, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 164 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.2 billion in 2018 and has more than 53,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005175/en/