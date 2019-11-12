Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Fluor Corporation    FLR

FLUOR CORPORATION

(FLR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fluor : Set to Deliver Esso Fawley Strategy (FAST) Project in the UK for ExxonMobil

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 06:40am EST

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that construction planning is now set to proceed for the Fawley Strategy (FAST) Project. ExxonMobil’s UK affiliate, Esso Petroleum Company Limited, has received planning permission from the New Forest District Council for the new plant that will be located at the Fawley refinery and petrochemical site near Southampton, England. Following the successful completion of the front-end engineering design, Fluor is providing engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction on a reimbursable basis for the FAST project.

“Fluor’s global project team has in-depth experience delivering projects for ExxonMobil, particularly at operational sites, and is using this expertise to optimize design and deliver this critical project in a safe, timely and capital efficient manner,” said Mark Fields, group president of Fluor’s Energy & Chemicals business. “Fluor will use its jointly owned fabrication yard for module construction to provide quality and schedule benefits and minimize disruption to existing operations.”

Fluor’s scope of work includes design and construction of a new diesel hydrotreater and steam methane reforming hydrogen plant accompanied by modifications to existing facilities at the Fawley site. Engineering and procurement is under way led by Fluor’s Farnborough office in the U.K., and construction is due to start later this year.

About Fluor Corporation

Founded in 1912, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 164 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.2 billion in 2018 and has more than 53,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FLUOR CORPORATION
06:40aFLUOR : Set to Deliver Esso Fawley Strategy (FAST) Project in the UK for ExxonMo..
BU
11/01FLUOR CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/31FLUOR CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
10/31FLUOR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
10/31FLUOR : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/31FLUOR : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
10/31FLUOR : Awarded Engineering Services Agreement by KPO in Kazakhstan
BU
10/30FLUOR CORPORATION : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
10/29FLUOR : Stork Awarded Offshore Services Contract for EnQuest's UK Assets
BU
10/28FLUOR CORPORATION : Project Named Finalist for Construction Project of the Year ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 16 165 M
EBIT 2019 -636 M
Net income 2019 -1 310 M
Debt 2019 177 M
Yield 2019 4,01%
P/E ratio 2019 -1,95x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,17x
EV / Sales2020 0,16x
Capitalization 2 572 M
Chart FLUOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fluor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 20,92  $
Last Close Price 18,35  $
Spread / Highest target 68,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Manuel Hernandez Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Lee Boeckmann Executive Chairman
D. Michael Steuert Chief Financial Officer
Robert C. Taylor Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter J. Fluor Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLUOR CORPORATION-41.34%2 572
VINCI40.17%62 058
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-11.75%31 552
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD-1.80%28 729
FERROVIAL47.67%21 384
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-19.17%19 916
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group