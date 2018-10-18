Log in
FLUOR CORPORATION (FLR)
Fluor : Stork Awarded UK Offshore Asset Integrity Contract Extension by Chrysaor

10/18/2018 | 12:51pm CEST

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Stork, part of Fluor’s Diversified Services segment, was awarded a two-year contract extension by Chrysaor to deliver integrated specialist asset integrity services for its Armada, Everest and Lomond offshore production platforms located in the Central North Sea. Fluor booked the undisclosed contract value in the third quarter of 2018.

Stork Awarded UK Offshore Asset Integrity Contract Extension by Chrysaor (Photo: Business Wire)

“Stork looks forward to strengthening our collaborative relationship with Chrysaor as we work to optimize the performance of these important UK offshore assets,” said Taco de Haan, Stork’s president. “Utilizing our full portfolio of professional solutions will provide significant opportunities to support Chrysaor’s goal to maximize efficiency and achieve reliable operations across its North Sea portfolio.”

“Stork has provided specialist asset integrity solutions for these platforms since 2014, so we are delighted to have been awarded this contract extension,” said Erik-Jan Bijvank, Stork's international vice president.

Under this contract, Stork will continue to deliver an inclusive range of solutions and capabilities to extend the offshore assets’ life cycle. Through proven methodologies and Stork’s integrity corrective action teams (ICATs), Stork will assess and optimize work, delivering an inspection process to meet the operational strategy for each asset and undertaking any necessary repairs. This integrated capability reduces failures while extending the asset’s life.

ICAT is Stork’s process-led, multi-disciplined approach which identifies and rapidly remedies integrity anomalies before they require repair or replacement.

About Fluor Corporation

Founded in 1912, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 153 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.5 billion in 2017 and has more than 56,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2018
