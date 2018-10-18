Fluor : Stork Awarded UK Offshore Asset Integrity Contract Extension by Chrysaor

Fluor
Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Stork, part of Fluor’s
Diversified Services segment, was awarded a two-year contract extension
by Chrysaor to deliver integrated specialist asset integrity services
for its Armada, Everest and Lomond offshore production platforms located
in the Central North Sea. Fluor booked the undisclosed contract value in
the third quarter of 2018.
“Stork looks forward to strengthening our collaborative relationship
with Chrysaor as we work to optimize the performance of these important
UK offshore assets,” said Taco
de Haan, Stork’s president. “Utilizing our full portfolio of
professional solutions will provide significant opportunities to support
Chrysaor’s goal to maximize efficiency and achieve reliable operations
across its North Sea portfolio.”
“Stork has provided specialist asset integrity solutions for these
platforms since 2014, so we are delighted to have been awarded this
contract extension,” said Erik-Jan Bijvank, Stork's international vice
president.
Under this contract, Stork will continue to deliver an inclusive range
of solutions and capabilities to extend the offshore assets’ life cycle.
Through proven methodologies and Stork’s integrity corrective action
teams (ICATs), Stork will assess and optimize work, delivering an
inspection process to meet the operational strategy for each asset and
undertaking any necessary repairs. This integrated capability reduces
failures while extending the asset’s life.
ICAT is Stork’s process-led, multi-disciplined approach which identifies
and rapidly remedies integrity anomalies before they require repair or
replacement.
