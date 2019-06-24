Log in
Fluor : Stork Consortium Awarded 4-year Turnaround Framework Agreement by Ecopetrol in Colombia

06/24/2019 | 05:39pm EDT

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Stork, part of Fluor’s Diversified Services segment, together with its consortium partners, was awarded a 4-year framework agreement for plant turnaround services by Ecopetrol S.A. for its Barrancabermeja and Cartagena refineries in Colombia. The Colombia-based consortium includes Stork as the international lead partner, Rampint as the local partner in Barrancabermeja and Servimant as the local partner in Cartagena. The agreement also includes two extension options for an additional two years each. Both refineries supply fuel to meet Colombia’s national and export product needs. Fluor booked the undisclosed contract value in the second quarter of 2019.

“Stork is extremely pleased that Ecopetrol has awarded this new turnaround contract that includes these two important refineries,” said Taco de Haan, Stork’s president. “The ongoing partnership with Ecopetrol has grown over the years due to mutual trust and collaboration and is built upon both companies’ commitment to safety, integrity, excellence and teamwork. Stork will apply its full portfolio of professional solutions as part of this contract including a range of innovative products and techniques.”

Stork’s local offices in Barrancabermeja and Cartagena will lead the work, which is due to begin in September. The scope of work includes providing turnaround maintenance services on the plant process units during scheduled plant shutdown periods. In addition, the contract also includes emergency works and other preventive and corrective maintenance services to support Ecopetrol with further refinery performance optimization.

Stork has been providing maintenance and turnaround services to the Barrancabermeja refinery since 2013.

About Stork

Stork, a Fluor company, continually improves the performance of its clients’ assets through a wide range of integrated, innovative and data-driven solutions, from operations and maintenance and to turnarounds and modifications. We are committed to growing our clients’ business sustainably and successfully by setting new standards of excellence in asset management. Underpinned with our core values, Safety, Integrity, Teamwork, Client Focus and Excellence, we aim to be the industry reference, every day, everywhere. For more information, please visit www.stork.com or follow us on Twitter @StorkTS.

About Fluor Corporation

Founded in 1912, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 164 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.2 billion in 2018 and has more than 53,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2019
