Fluor : Stork Wins Pipeline Maintenance Contract in Colombia

Fluor
Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Stork,
part of Fluor’s Diversified Services segment, was awarded a five-year
maintenance contract by Ecopetrol’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Cenit
Transportation and Logistics, in Colombia. Stork will provide
maintenance services for Ecopetrol’s hydrocarbon transportation network
in Colombia. Fluor booked the undisclosed contract value in the fourth
quarter of 2018.
“Stork is pleased to expand into new regions of Colombia to support
Ecopetrol’s need for safe and reliable transportation of its hydrocarbon
products in Colombia and internationally,” said Taco
de Haan, Stork’s president. “We will use our in-depth local
expertise, backed by global experts and best practices, to improve the
efficiency and overall effectiveness of this extensive pipeline
infrastructure.”
Stork and Mecanicos Asosiados, a Stork company, formed a consortium to
provide maintenance services for Ecopetrol’s extensive pipeline network
in southeastern Colombia that transports liquid hydrocarbons. This
contract expands Stork’s collaboration with Cenit which includes
maintenance for pump stations throughout Colombia.
About Stork
Stork, a Fluor company, continually improves the performance of its
clients’ assets through a wide range of integrated, innovative and
data-driven solutions, from operations and maintenance to turnarounds
and modifications. We are committed to growing our clients’ businesses
sustainably and successfully by setting new standards of excellence in
asset management. Underpinned with our core values: safety, integrity,
teamwork, client focus and excellence, we aim to be the industry
reference—every day and everywhere. For more information, please visit www.stork.com
or follow us on Twitter @StorkTS.
About Fluor Corporation
Founded in 1912, Fluor
Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement,
fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the
world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its
clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed,
capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in
Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 153 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of
$19.5 billion in 2017 and has more than 56,000 employees worldwide. For
more information, please visit www.fluor.com
or follow Fluor on Facebook,
Twitter,
LinkedIn
and YouTube.
