Fluor : Stork Wins Pipeline Maintenance Contract in Colombia

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Stork, part of Fluor’s Diversified Services segment, was awarded a five-year maintenance contract by Ecopetrol’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Cenit Transportation and Logistics, in Colombia. Stork will provide maintenance services for Ecopetrol’s hydrocarbon transportation network in Colombia. Fluor booked the undisclosed contract value in the fourth quarter of 2018.

“Stork is pleased to expand into new regions of Colombia to support Ecopetrol’s need for safe and reliable transportation of its hydrocarbon products in Colombia and internationally,” said Taco de Haan, Stork’s president. “We will use our in-depth local expertise, backed by global experts and best practices, to improve the efficiency and overall effectiveness of this extensive pipeline infrastructure.”

Stork and Mecanicos Asosiados, a Stork company, formed a consortium to provide maintenance services for Ecopetrol’s extensive pipeline network in southeastern Colombia that transports liquid hydrocarbons. This contract expands Stork’s collaboration with Cenit which includes maintenance for pump stations throughout Colombia.

About Stork

Stork, a Fluor company, continually improves the performance of its clients’ assets through a wide range of integrated, innovative and data-driven solutions, from operations and maintenance to turnarounds and modifications. We are committed to growing our clients’ businesses sustainably and successfully by setting new standards of excellence in asset management. Underpinned with our core values: safety, integrity, teamwork, client focus and excellence, we aim to be the industry reference—every day and everywhere. For more information, please visit www.stork.com or follow us on Twitter @StorkTS.

About Fluor Corporation

Founded in 1912, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 153 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.5 billion in 2017 and has more than 56,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

