Investor Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of Fluor Corporation

02/18/2020 | 01:42pm EST

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) resulting from inaccurate statements Fluor made regarding its internal controls, business practices, financial statements and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation: http://ademilaw.com/case/fluor-corporation or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether Fluor issued false and misleading statements regarding its financial statements and internal controls.  Specifically, Fluor announced that the SEC is conducting an investigation of its past accounting and financial reporting, and has requested documents and information related to projects for which Fluor recorded charges in the second quarter of 2019.

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this investigation of Fluor, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, http://ademilaw.com/case/fluor-corporation.                    

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation.  For more information, please feel free to call us.  Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP
Guri Ademi
3620 East Layton Ave.
Cudahy, WI 53110
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001
www.ademilaw.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-ademi--oreilly-llp-investigates-possible-securities-fraud-of-fluor-corporation-301006808.html

SOURCE Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
