FLUOR CORPORATION

(FLR)
Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Fluor Corporation

02/18/2020 | 10:38pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Fluor Corporation ("Fluor" or the "Company") (NYSE: FLR).  Investors who purchased Fluor securities may be affected.

On August 1, 2019, after the market closed, Fluor reported its second quarter 2019 financial results.  The Company disclosed that "[e]arnings attributable to Fluor were negatively impacted by pre-tax charges of $714 million" and that "[t]hese charges were the result of an operational and strategic review of Fluor's businesses, as well as project developments during the second quarter." 

Following this news, Fluor's common stock fell $8.24 per share, over 26%, to close at $22.67 per share on August 2, 2019.

On February 18, 2020, Fluor disclosed that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is conducting an investigation of its past accounting.  Specifically, the SEC has requested documents and information related to projects for which the Company recorded charges in the second quarter of 2019.  The Company also stated that it "is reviewing prior period reporting and its related control environment" and that "[t]he Company has not made a determination . . . as to whether there are prior period material errors in its financial statements." 

Following this news, Fluor's common stock fell $4.75 per share, over 24%, to close at $14.70 per share on February 18, 2020.

If you purchased Fluor securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952. 

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.  If you have any questions about this investigation, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Frederic S. Fox
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(800) 290-1952
(212) 687-1980
Fax: (212) 687-7714
E-mail: ffox@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560
Oakland, California 94612
(415) 772-4700
Fax:  (415) 772-4707
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-kaplan-fox-investigates-fluor-corporation-301007159.html

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
