Flushing Financial Corporation Declares Its Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 per Share

05/26/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

UNIONDALE, N.Y., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq-GS: FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.21 per common share, payable on June 26, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 12, 2020.

John R. Buran, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “In this difficult time, we remain well capitalized and well positioned to deliver profitable growth and long-term value to our shareholders. Our performance and capital position supports the Company’s decision to declare quarterly cash dividends payouts to shareholders. As part of our commitment to enhance the total return to our shareholders, the Board will continue to review future dividend payments on a quarterly basis.”

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, a New York State-chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank serves consumers, businesses, professionals, corporate clients, and public entities by offering a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services through its banking offices located in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. As a leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending team creates mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. Flushing Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. The Bank also operates an online banking division consisting of iGObanking.com®, which offers competitively priced deposit products to consumers nationwide, and BankPurely®, an eco-friendly, healthier lifestyle community brand.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “forecasts”, “goals”, “potential” or “continue” or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Additional information on Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s web site at http://www.flushingbank.com.

CONTACT:

Susan K. Cullen
Senior Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
Flushing Financial Corporation
(718) 961-5400

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 189 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 18,7 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 7,62%
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
P/E ratio 2021 7,82x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,64x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,45x
Capitalization 310 M
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Buran President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alfred A. DelliBovi Chairman
Maria A. Grasso Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & Senior EVP
Susan K. Cullen CFO, Treasurer & Senior Executive Vice President
Allen M. Brewer Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION-48.95%310
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-35.82%272 575
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.17%247 929
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.51%197 345
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-35.66%196 589
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.71%132 222
