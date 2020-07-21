Flushing Financial Corporation Reports Record Net Interest Income; Net Interest Margin Expansion Driven by Ability to Significantly Reduce Funding Costs
0
07/21/2020 | 05:31pm EDT
SECOND QUARTER 20201 HIGHLIGHTS
GAAP diluted EPS was $0.63, compared to ($0.05) in 1Q20 and $0.37 in 2Q19
Core diluted EPS was $0.36 compared to $0.19 in 1Q20 and $0.42 in 2Q19
Net interest margin was 2.87%, up 43bps QoQ and 42bps YoY
Core net interest margin was 2.85%, up 36bps QoQ and 45bps YoY
Record GAAP net interest income of $48.7 million, up 19.3% QoQ and 21.8% YoY
Record Core net interest income of $49.1 million, up 14.4% QoQ and 20.2% YoY
GAAP and core ROAE 13.1% and 7.4%, respectively, compared with (1.0)% and 3.8%, respectively in 1Q20
GAAP and core ROAA were 1.0% and 0.6%, respectively, compared with (0.1)% and 0.3%, respectively in 1Q20
Loan pipeline remains strong at $310.8 million
Provision for credit losses of $9.6 million, $0.25 after-tax per diluted common share, driven mainly by economic conditions arising from COVID-19 pandemic
Net charge-offs were $1.0 million, compared to $1.1 million in 1Q20
UNIONDALE, N.Y., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq-GS: FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the “Bank”), today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “I want to thank our employees for their outstanding work during these unprecedented times. The health and welfare of our employees and customers remain our highest priority.”
Mr. Buran continued, “We are pleased to announce our second quarter earnings totaled $18.3 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share. Our GAAP earnings for the quarter were positively impacted by two items. First, we executed on our strategic objective to manage our cost of funds and improve funding mix. We achieved record net interest income as a result of the Company’s quick response to the Fed decreasing interest rates in late March resulting in cost of funds decreasing 62 basis points from the previous quarter with additional opportunity to further reduce funding costs in the third quarter. Adding to the reduction of cost of funds in the second quarter, core deposits increased 7% while the net interest margin expanded 43 basis points from the previous quarter.”
“The second item positively affecting our GAAP net earnings was the non-cash fair value adjustment on our junior subordinated debt of $10.3 million, or $0.27 per diluted common share, after-tax, due to market conditions.”
“Core earnings for the quarter totaled $10.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted common share. Pre-provision pre-tax net revenue totaled $33.7 million, an increase of $28.1 million from the previous quarter. Non-performing assets at the end of the quarter were 29 basis points of total assets. Our loan portfolio is 88% collateralized by real estate with an average loan to value of less than 40%. Despite the current economic environment due to COVID-19, we have a long history and foundation built upon disciplined underwriting, good credit quality and a resilient seasoned loan portfolio with strong asset protection.”
“We continue to actively assist our customers during these turbulent times. As a result of COVID-19, we granted forbearances to our customers. Originally, we granted forbearances for one to six months. In anticipation of an extended relief period, we have most recently predominately granted forbearance of principal and interest for six months. At the height of the request period, April and May 2020, COVID-19 forbearances peaked at $1.5 billion. By June 30, 2020, we reduced that number to $1.3 billion comprised of 82% real estate loans. Through July 10th, 63% of the $146 million in loans scheduled to return to regularly scheduled payments have done so.”
“Additionally, we have actively participated in the SBA Paycheck Protection Program originating $93 million of these loans. We are one of nine banks in the State of New York participating in the Main Street Lending Program. We are also a proud participant in the FHLBNY Small Business Recovery Grant Program, helping our customers and communities navigate through the current environment.”
“During this pandemic, our customers have utilized our enhanced technology platform with new mobile banking capabilities that went live in March 2020. Mobile deposits have increased over 13% from April 2020 through June 2020. Similarly, the usage of ATMs has increased with over 75% of all transactions now completed via ATM. The number of accounts enrolling in online banking and opening new accounts online has also grown during the current quarter to 19% of retail account openings.”
“Given the current economic environment at the end of the quarter, we adjusted our economic forecast in our current expected credit loss (“CECL”) model resulting in a provision for credit losses of $9.6 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, after-tax. Our allowance for credit losses stands at 61 basis points of gross loans and 182% of non-performing loans. As a reminder, our maximum charge-offs were only 64 basis points in the midst of the Great Recession while industry peak charge-offs were nearly 5x.”
“As we previously disclosed, the pending acquisition of Empire Bancorp was delayed due to the severe instability and volatility in the U.S. financial and stock markets caused by the pandemic. The Company continues to believe that the merger offers benefits to both shareholders and customers of Empire Bancorp and Flushing. We will be refraining from any additional comments at this time.”
Mr. Buran concluded by saying, “Overall, we made good progress in the second quarter to achieve our strategic objectives. Importantly, the Company remains committed to building and fostering an environment of diversity and inclusion in our workforce and the communities we serve. In light of recent events, we have formed a Diversity and Inclusion Committee chaired by the EVP/Director of Human Resources, reporting directly to me. The role of this Committee is to make recommendations ensuring Flushing Financial continues to provide a safe and inclusive environment for all employees and ensure our message of inclusion is supported by our actions and participation in community organizations.”
Summary of Strategic Objectives
Manage cost of funds and continue to improve funding mix
Increase interest income by leveraging loan pricing opportunities and portfolio mix
Enhance core earnings power by improving scalability and efficiency
Manage credit risk
Remain well capitalized under all stress test scenarios
Earnings Summary:
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for 2Q20 was $48.7 million, an increase of $8.7 million, or 21.8% YoY and $7.9 million, or 19.3% QoQ.
Net interest margin of 2.87%, increased 42bps YoY and 43bps QoQ
Net interest spread of 2.72%, increased 49bps YoY and 48bps QoQ
Yield on average interest-earning assets of 3.81%, decreased 45bps YoY and 17bps QoQ
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of 1.09%, decreased 94bpsYoY and 65bps QoQ
Cost of funds of 0.99%, decreased 91bps YoY and 62bps QoQ
Average balance of total interest-earning assets of $6,809.9 million, increased $269.7 million, or 4.1%, YoY and $90.0 million, or 1.3%, QoQ
Net interest income includes prepayment penalty income from loans totaling $0.7 million in 2Q20, $0.8 million in 1Q20 and $1.1 million in 2Q19; recovered interest from delinquent loans of $0.1 million in 2Q20, $0.4 million in 1Q20 and $0.5 million in 2Q19; net losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges totaling $0.4 million in 2Q20, $2.1 million in 1Q20 and $0.8 million in 2Q19
Absent all above items noted in the preceding bullet, the net interest margin was 2.85% in 2Q20, an increase of 45bps YoY and 36bps QoQ
Provision for Credit Losses
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $9.6 million in 2Q20 compared to a provision of $7.2 million in 1Q20 and a provision of $1.5 million in 2Q19.
2Q20 and 1Q20 provision for credit losses were primarily driven by the negative economic forecast resulting from the impact of COVID-19
Net charge-offs of $1.0 million in 2Q20, $1.1 million in 1Q20 and $1.0 million in 2Q19
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for 2Q20 was $13.7 million, an increase of $11.3 million YoY, and $16.6 million QoQ.
Non-interest income included net gains from fair value adjustments of $10.2 million in 2Q20; net losses from fair value adjustments of $6.0 million and $2.0 million in 1Q20 and 2Q19, respectively
Additionally, non-interest income included life insurance proceeds totaling $0.7 million in 2Q20, net gain on sale of assets of $0.8 million and capital gain of $0.5 million, both in 2Q19
Absent all above items, non-interest income was $2.9 million in 2Q20, a decrease of $0.2 million, or 7.7% YoY, and $0.3 million, or 8.2% QoQ
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense for 2Q20 was $28.8 million, a decrease of $3.6 million, or 11.2 % QoQ, and an increase of $1.6 million or 5.9% YoY.
Non-interest expense improved QoQ primarily due to 1Q20 including seasonal expenses, and increased YoY primarily due to Company growth
Additionally, non-interest expense included merger expenses totaling $0.2 million in 2Q20 and $0.9 million in 1Q20
The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.60% in 2Q20 compared to 1.82% in 1Q20 and 1.58% in 2Q19
The efficiency ratio improved to 54.9% in 2Q20 compared to 68.2% in 1Q20 and 61.1% in 2Q19
Provision for Income Taxes
The provision for income taxes in 2Q20 was $5.8 million, compared to benefit of $0.2 million in 1Q20 and a provision of $3.3 million in 2Q19.
Pre-tax income increased by $10.3 million YoY and $25.7 million QoQ
The effective tax rates were 24.1% in 2Q20, 12.9% in 1Q20 and 23.7% in 2Q19
Financial Condition Summary:
Loans:
Net loans held for investment were $5,946.6 million reflecting an increase of 3.4% from December 31, 2019, as we continue to focus on the origination of full banking relationship loans through C&I loans, multi-family loans and commercial real estate
SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) closings totaled $93.2 million in 2Q20
Loan closings of commercial business loans, multi-family loans and commercial real estate totaled $126.9 million for 2Q20, or 90.3% of loan production, excluding PPP closings
Loan pipeline was $310.8 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $324.5 million at December 31, 2019
The following table shows the weighted average rate received from loan closings for the periods indicated:
For the three months ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Loan type
2020
2020
2019
Mortgage loans
3.79
%
3.93
%
4.75
%
Non-mortgage loans
1.99
%
4.23
%
5.01
%
Total loans
2.62
%
4.03
%
4.89
%
Excluding PPP loans
3.71
%
4.03
%
4.89
%
Credit Quality:
Non-performing loans totaled $20.2 million, an increase of $6.9 million, or 52.3%, from $13.3 million at December 31, 2019
Non-performing assets totaled $20.4 million, an increase of $6.9 million, or 51.0%, from $13.5 million at December 31, 2019
Classified assets totaled $25.1 million, an increase of $0.5 million, or 2.0%, from $24.6 million at December 31, 2019
Loans classified as troubled debt restructured (TDR) totaled $6.0 million, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 8.2%, from $6.5 million at December 31, 2019
799 active COVID-19 forbearances outstanding at July 10th for loans with a combined principal balance of $1.3 billion at the time of forbearance; total combined deferment of $36.4 million in principal, interest and escrow
Over 88% of our gross loans are collateralized by real estate
The loan-to-value ratio on our portfolio of real estate dependent loans as of June 30, 2020 totaled 38.1%
Net charge-offs totaled $1.0 million
Capital Management:
The Company and Bank, at June 30, 2020, were both well capitalized under all applicable regulatory requirements
Through 2Q20, stockholders’ equity decreased $7.8 million, or 1.3%, from December 31, 2019, to $571.9 million primarily due to unrealized losses in the fair value of securities and interest rate swaps, coupled with the declaration and payment of dividends on the Company’s common stock, partially offset by net income of $16.9 million
During 2Q20, the Company did not repurchase any shares; as of June 30, 2020, up to 284,806 shares remained subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration or maximum dollar limit
Book value per common share was $20.27 at June 30, 2020, compared to $20.59 at December 31, 2019
Tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, was $19.71 at June 30, 2020, compared to $20.02 at December 31, 2019
Conference Call Information:
John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan K. Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 9:30 AM (ET) to discuss the Company’s strategy and results for the second quarter
The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and archived through July 22, 2021
About Flushing Financial Corporation
Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, a New York State-chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank serves consumers, businesses, professionals, corporate clients, and public entities by offering a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services through its banking offices located in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. As a leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending team creates mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. Flushing Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. The Bank also operates an online banking division consisting of iGObanking.com®, which offers competitively priced deposit products to consumers nationwide, and BankPurely®, an eco-friendly, healthier lifestyle community brand.
Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at http://www.flushingbank.com.
“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “forecasts”, “goals”, “potential” or “continue” or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
- Statistical Tables Follow -
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
Interest and Dividend Income
Interest and fees on loans
$
60,557
$
61,109
$
62,273
$
121,666
$
124,603
Interest and dividends on securities:
Interest
4,182
5,256
6,811
9,438
13,720
Dividends
11
15
19
26
38
Other interest income
22
290
472
312
1,027
Total interest and dividend income
64,772
66,670
69,575
131,442
139,388
Interest Expense
Deposits
9,971
18,778
22,827
28,749
44,296
Other interest expense
6,084
7,066
6,739
13,150
13,280
Total interest expense
16,055
25,844
29,566
41,899
57,576
Net Interest Income
48,717
40,826
40,009
89,543
81,812
Provision for credit losses
9,619
7,178
1,474
16,797
2,446
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
39,098
33,648
38,535
72,746
79,366
Non-interest Income
Banking services fee income
944
798
1,059
1,742
2,032
Net loss on sale of securities
(54
)
(37
)
(15
)
(91
)
(15
)
Net gain on sale of loans
—
42
114
42
177
Net gain on sale of assets
—
—
770
—
770
Net gain (loss) from fair value adjustments
10,205
(5,993
)
(1,956
)
4,212
(4,036
)
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends
881
964
826
1,845
1,729
Life insurance proceeds
659
—
—
659
43
Bank owned life insurance
932
943
810
1,875
1,550
Other income
170
419
843
589
1,144
Total non-interest income (loss)
13,737
(2,864
)
2,451
10,873
3,394
Non-interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
16,184
18,620
15,668
34,804
34,834
Occupancy and equipment
2,827
2,840
2,742
5,667
5,531
Professional services
1,985
2,862
1,806
4,847
4,071
FDIC deposit insurance
737
650
667
1,387
1,152
Data processing
1,813
1,694
1,420
3,507
2,912
Depreciation and amortization
1,555
1,536
1,497
3,091
3,015
Other real estate owned/foreclosure expense (benefit)
45
(164
)
20
(119
)
97
Net loss from sales of real estate owned
—
31
—
31
—
Other operating expenses
3,609
4,311
3,338
7,920
7,965
Total non-interest expense
28,755
32,380
27,158
61,135
59,577
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
24,080
(1,596
)
13,828
22,484
23,183
Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes
Federal
4,307
989
2,981
5,296
4,924
State and local
1,501
(1,195
)
291
306
635
Total taxes
5,808
(206
)
3,272
5,602
5,559
Net Income (Loss)
$
18,272
$
(1,390
)
$
10,556
$
16,882
$
17,624
Basic earnings (loss) per common share
$
0.63
$
(0.05
)
$
0.37
$
0.58
$
0.61
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$
0.63
$
(0.05
)
$
0.37
$
0.58
$
0.61
Dividends per common share
$
0.21
$
0.21
$
0.21
$
0.42
$
0.42
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)
Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 31,530,595 shares issued at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 28,217,434 shares, 28,213,602 shares and 28,157,206 shares outstanding at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)
315
315
315
Additional paid-in capital
226,901
225,893
226,691
Treasury stock (3,313,161 shares, 3,316,993 shares and 3,373,389 shares at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)
(69,436
)
(69,540
)
(71,487
)
Retained earnings
437,663
425,455
433,960
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes
(23,522
)
(32,440
)
(9,807
)
Total stockholders' equity
571,921
549,683
579,672
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
7,162,659
$
7,245,410
$
7,017,776
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)
At or for the three months ended
At or for the six months ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
Per Share Data
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
0.63
$
(0.05
)
$
0.37
$
0.58
$
0.61
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.63
$
(0.05
)
$
0.37
$
0.58
$
0.61
Average number of shares outstanding for:
Basic earnings per common share computation
28,866,984
28,852,819
28,760,816
28,859,901
28,691,303
Diluted earnings per common share computation
28,866,984
28,852,819
28,760,816
28,859,901
28,691,309
Shares outstanding
28,217,434
28,213,602
28,187,922
28,217,434
28,187,922
Book value per common share (1)
$
20.27
$
19.48
$
20.06
$
20.27
$
20.06
Tangible book value per common share (2)
$
19.71
$
18.92
$
19.50
$
19.71
$
19.50
Stockholders' Equity
Stockholders' equity
$
571,921
$
549,683
$
565,390
$
571,921
$
565,390
Tangible stockholders' equity
556,086
533,848
549,549
556,086
549,549
Average Balances
Total loans, net
$
5,946,412
$
5,794,866
$
5,565,057
$
5,870,640
$
5,554,919
Total interest-earning assets
6,809,835
6,719,857
6,540,134
6,764,846
6,530,692
Total assets
7,206,059
7,106,998
6,891,541
7,156,529
6,879,905
Total due to depositors
4,395,228
4,578,793
4,595,189
4,487,011
4,596,738
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,912,774
5,951,925
5,825,187
5,932,350
5,818,263
Stockholders' equity
557,414
576,597
560,624
567,006
556,645
Performance Ratios (3)
Return on average assets
1.01
%
(0.08
)%
0.61
%
0.47
%
0.51
%
Return on average equity
13.11
(0.96
)
7.53
5.95
6.33
Yield on average interest-earning assets (4)
3.81
3.98
4.26
3.89
4.28
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
1.09
1.74
2.03
1.41
1.98
Cost of funds
0.99
1.61
1.90
1.30
1.85
Net interest rate spread during period (4)
2.72
2.24
2.23
2.48
2.30
Net interest margin (4)
2.87
2.44
2.45
2.66
2.51
Non-interest expense to average assets
1.60
1.82
1.58
1.71
1.73
Efficiency ratio (5)
54.92
68.21
61.06
61.16
67.36
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
1.15
X
1.13
X
1.12
X
1.14
X
1.12
X
_____________________ (1) Calculated by dividing stockholders’ equity by shares outstanding. (2) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ common equity is stockholders’ equity less intangible assets (goodwill, net of deferred taxes). See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”. (3) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate. (4) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented. (5) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing non-interest expense (excluding accelerated employee benefits upon officer’s death, merger expense, OREO expense and the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO) by the total of net interest income (excluding net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges) and non-interest income (excluding life insurance proceeds, net gains and losses from the sale of securities and fair value adjustments).
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
At or for the six
At or for the year
At or for the six
months ended
ended
months ended
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
June 30, 2019
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data
Regulatory capital ratios (for Flushing Financial Corporation):
Tier 1 capital
$
617,620
$
615,500
$
600,730
Common equity Tier 1 capital
583,238
572,651
558,848
Total risk-based capital
726,291
712,251
697,240
Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%)
8.64
%
8.73
%
8.72
%
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%)
10.79
10.95
10.60
Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%)
11.42
11.77
11.39
Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%)
13.43
13.62
13.22
Regulatory capital ratios (for Flushing Bank only):
Tier 1 capital
$
683,521
$
680,749
$
667,882
Common equity Tier 1 capital
683,521
680,749
667,882
Total risk-based capital
717,192
702,500
689,392
Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%)
9.56
%
9.65
%
9.69
%
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%)
12.63
13.02
12.66
Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%)
12.63
13.02
12.66
Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%)
13.25
13.43
13.07
Capital ratios:
Average equity to average assets
7.92
%
8.08
%
8.09
%
Equity to total assets
7.98
8.26
8.14
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
7.78
8.05
7.93
Asset quality:
Non-accrual loans (2)
$
20,038
$
12,813
$
15,702
Non-performing loans
20,188
13,258
15,702
Non-performing assets
20,431
13,532
15,976
Net charge-offs
2,156
2,005
1,881
Asset quality ratios:
Non-performing loans to gross loans
0.34
%
0.23
%
0.28
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.29
0.19
0.23
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans
0.61
0.38
0.38
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets
179.68
160.73
134.64
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
181.85
164.05
136.99
Full-service customer facilities
20
20
19
_____________________ (1) See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”. (2) Excludes performing non-accrual TDR loans.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES NET INTEREST MARGIN (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
For the three months ended
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2019
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest
Cost
Balance
Interest
Cost
Balance
Interest
Cost
Interest-earning Assets:
Mortgage loans, net
$
4,762,068
$
49,719
4.18
%
$
4,697,531
$
49,412
4.21
%
$
4,590,429
$
50,206
4.37
%
Other loans, net
1,184,344
10,838
3.66
1,097,335
11,697
4.26
974,628
12,067
4.95
Total loans, net (1) (2)
5,946,412
60,557
4.07
5,794,866
61,109
4.22
5,565,057
62,273
4.48
Taxable securities:
Mortgage-backed securities
465,365
2,327
2.00
507,912
3,040
2.39
585,892
4,225
2.88
Other securities
243,867
1,358
2.23
243,726
1,697
2.79
242,560
2,135
3.52
Total taxable securities
709,232
3,685
2.08
751,638
4,737
2.52
828,452
6,360
3.07
Tax-exempt securities: (3)
Other securities
60,280
643
4.27
63,535
676
4.26
56,064
595
4.25
Total tax-exempt securities
60,280
643
4.27
63,535
676
4.26
56,064
595
4.25
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold
93,911
22
0.09
109,818
290
1.06
90,561
472
2.08
Total interest-earning assets
6,809,835
64,907
3.81
6,719,857
66,812
3.98
6,540,134
69,700
4.26
Other assets
396,224
387,141
351,407
Total assets
$
7,206,059
$
7,106,998
$
6,891,541
Interest-bearing Liabilities:
Deposits:
Savings accounts
$
188,587
74
0.16
$
194,026
281
0.58
$
200,349
348
0.69
NOW accounts
1,440,147
2,099
0.58
1,419,739
4,648
1.31
1,541,956
6,641
1.72
Money market accounts
1,580,652
3,208
0.81
1,697,783
7,042
1.66
1,336,526
6,974
2.09
Certificate of deposit accounts
1,185,842
4,564
1.54
1,267,245
6,767
2.14
1,516,358
8,802
2.32
Total due to depositors
4,395,228
9,945
0.91
4,578,793
18,738
1.64
4,595,189
22,765
1.98
Mortgagors' escrow accounts
87,058
26
0.12
65,503
40
0.24
83,799
62
0.30
Total interest-bearing deposits
4,482,286
9,971
0.89
4,644,296
18,778
1.62
4,678,988
22,827
1.95
Borrowings
1,430,488
6,084
1.70
1,307,629
7,066
2.16
1,146,199
6,739
2.35
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,912,774
16,055
1.09
5,951,925
25,844
1.74
5,825,187
29,566
2.03
Non interest-bearing demand deposits
560,637
449,761
394,642
Other liabilities
175,234
128,715
111,088
Total liabilities
6,648,645
6,530,401
6,330,917
Equity
557,414
576,597
560,624
Total liabilities and equity
$
7,206,059
$
7,106,998
$
6,891,541
Net interest income / net interest rate spread (tax equivalent) (3)
$
48,852
2.72
%
$
40,968
2.24
%
$
40,134
2.23
%
Net interest-earning assets / net interest margin (tax equivalent)
$
897,061
2.87
%
$
767,932
2.44
%
$
714,947
2.45
%
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.15
X
1.13
X
1.12
X
_____________________ (1) Loan interest income includes loan fee income (which includes net amortization of deferred fees and costs, late charges, and prepayment penalties) of approximately $0.3 million, $0.2 million and $0.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively.
(2) Loan interest income includes net losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges of $0.4 million, $2.1 million and $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. (3) Interest and yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented totaling $0.1 million in each period.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES NET INTEREST MARGIN (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
For the six months ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest
Cost
Balance
Interest
Cost
Interest-earning Assets:
Mortgage loans, net
$
4,729,800
$
99,131
4.19
%
$
4,604,928
$
101,051
4.39
%
Other loans, net
1,140,840
22,535
3.95
949,991
23,552
4.96
Total loans, net (1) (2)
5,870,640
121,666
4.14
5,554,919
124,603
4.49
Taxable securities:
Mortgage-backed securities
486,638
5,367
2.21
579,679
8,473
2.92
Other securities
243,796
3,055
2.51
242,214
4,346
3.59
Total taxable securities
730,434
8,422
2.31
821,893
12,819
3.12
Tax-exempt securities: (3)
Other securities
61,908
1,319
4.26
57,113
1,189
4.16
Total tax-exempt securities
61,908
1,319
4.26
57,113
1,189
4.16
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold
101,864
312
0.61
96,767
1,027
2.12
Total interest-earning assets
6,764,846
131,719
3.89
6,530,692
139,638
4.28
Other assets
391,683
349,213
Total assets
$
7,156,529
$
6,879,905
Interest-bearing Liabilities:
Deposits:
Savings accounts
$
191,307
355
0.37
$
203,047
709
0.70
NOW accounts
1,429,943
6,747
0.94
1,515,554
12,672
1.67
Money market accounts
1,639,217
10,250
1.25
1,358,228
13,795
2.03
Certificate of deposit accounts
1,226,544
11,331
1.85
1,519,909
17,005
2.24
Total due to depositors
4,487,011
28,683
1.28
4,596,738
44,181
1.92
Mortgagors' escrow accounts
76,281
66
0.17
73,046
115
0.31
Total interest-bearing deposits
4,563,292
28,749
1.26
4,669,784
44,296
1.90
Borrowings
1,369,058
13,150
1.92
1,148,479
13,280
2.31
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,932,350
41,899
1.41
5,818,263
57,576
1.98
Non interest-bearing demand deposits
505,199
396,724
Other liabilities
151,974
108,273
Total liabilities
6,589,523
6,323,260
Equity
567,006
556,645
Total liabilities and equity
$
7,156,529
$
6,879,905
Net interest income / net interest rate spread (tax equivalent) (3)
$
89,820
2.48
%
$
82,062
2.30
%
Net interest-earning assets / net interest margin (tax equivalent)
$
832,496
2.66
%
$
712,429
2.51
%
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.14
X
1.12
X
_____________________ (1) Loan interest income includes loan fee income (which includes net amortization of deferred fees and costs, late charges, and prepayment penalties) of approximately $0.5 million and $0.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. (2) Loan interest income includes net losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges of $2.4 million and $1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. (3) Interest and yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented totaling $0.3 million for each of the six month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES DEPOSIT COMPOSITION (Unaudited)
June 2020 vs.
June 2020 vs.
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 2019
September 30,
June 30,
June 2019
(Dollars in thousands)
2020
2020
2019
% Change
2019
2019
% Change
Deposits
Non-interest bearing
$
581,881
$
489,198
$
435,072
33.7
%
$
421,786
$
413,813
40.6
%
Interest bearing:
Certificate of deposit accounts
1,135,977
1,172,381
1,437,890
(21.0
)%
1,506,376
1,544,117
(26.4
)%
Savings accounts
184,895
192,192
191,485
(3.4
)%
193,497
196,820
(6.1
)%
Money market accounts
1,474,880
1,597,109
1,592,011
(7.4
)%
1,329,156
1,302,153
13.3
%
NOW accounts
1,672,241
1,377,555
1,365,591
22.5
%
1,461,694
1,368,813
22.2
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
4,467,993
4,339,237
4,586,977
(2.6
)%
4,490,723
4,411,903
1.3
%
Total deposits
$
5,049,874
$
4,828,435
$
5,022,049
0.6
%
$
4,912,509
$
4,825,716
4.6
%
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES LOANS (Unaudited)
Loan Closings
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(In thousands)
2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
Multi-family residential
$
59,654
$
67,318
$
55,629
$
126,972
$
82,843
Commercial real estate
8,003
99,571
42,700
107,574
56,641
One-to-four family – mixed-use property
8,117
13,455
12,885
21,572
29,308
One-to-four family – residential
2,674
8,413
7,884
11,087
11,770
Co-operative apartments
—
704
300
704
300
Construction
2,821
6,749
18,715
9,570
24,616
Small Business Administration (1)
93,241
57
2,255
93,298
2,584
Commercial business and other
59,287
102,448
156,029
161,735
286,359
Total
$
233,797
$
298,715
$
296,397
$
532,512
$
494,421
_____________________ (1) Includes $93.2 million of PPP closings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.
Loan Composition
June 2020 vs.
June 2020 vs.
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 2019
September 30,
June 30,
June 2019
(Dollars in thousands)
2020
2020
2019
% Change
2019
2019
% Change
Loans held for investment:
Multi-family residential
$
2,285,555
$
2,272,343
$
2,238,591
2.1
%
$
2,232,305
$
2,263,875
1.0
%
Commercial real estate
1,646,085
1,664,934
1,582,008
4.1
%
1,559,581
1,524,693
8.0
%
One-to-four family ― mixed-use property
591,347
592,109
592,471
(0.2
)%
587,100
582,264
1.6
%
One-to-four family ― residential
184,741
189,774
188,216
(1.8
)%
184,432
184,024
0.4
%
Co-operative apartments
8,423
8,493
8,663
(2.8
)%
9,089
8,137
3.5
%
Construction
69,433
66,727
67,754
2.5
%
64,234
58,503
18.7
%
Small Business Administration (1)
106,813
14,076
14,445
639.4
%
3,982
14,511
636.1
%
Taxi medallion
3,269
3,281
3,309
(1.2
)%
3,513
3,555
(8.0
)%
Commercial business and other
1,073,623
1,104,967
1,061,478
1.1
%
1,096,164
983,573
9.2
%
Net unamortized premiums and unearned loan fees
13,986
15,384
15,271
(8.4
)%
15,363
15,278
(8.5
)%
Allowance for loan losses
(36,710
)
(28,098
)
(21,751
)
68.8
%
(22,035
)
(21,510
)
70.7
%
Net loans
$
5,946,565
$
5,903,990
$
5,750,455
3.4
%
$
5,743,728
$
5,616,903
5.9
%
_____________________ (1) Includes $93.2 million of PPP loans at June 30, 2020.
Net Loans Activity
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(In thousands)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Loans originated and purchased
$
233,797
$
298,715
$
269,736
$
398,143
$
296,397
Principal reductions
(180,182
)
(137,189
)
(255,977
)
(266,894
)
(243,263
)
Loans sold
—
(498
)
(7,129
)
(3,553
)
(1,970
)
Loan charge-offs
(1,030
)
(1,259
)
(95
)
(431
)
(1,114
)
Foreclosures
—
—
—
—
(239
)
Net change in deferred fees and costs
(1,398
)
113
(92
)
85
(144
)
Net change in the allowance for loan losses
(8,612
)
(6,347
)
284
(525
)
(495
)
Total loan activity
$
42,575
$
153,535
$
6,727
$
126,825
$
49,172
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES NON-PERFORMING ASSETS and NET CHARGE-OFFS (Unaudited)
Non-Performing Assets
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Loans 90 Days Or More Past Due and Still Accruing:
Multi-family residential
$
—
$
—
$
445
$
445
$
—
Commercial business and other
150
—
—
—
—
Total
150
—
445
445
—
Non-accrual Loans:
Multi-family residential
3,688
2,741
2,296
3,132
2,008
Commercial real estate
2,671
8
367
872
1,488
One-to-four family - mixed-use property
2,511
607
274
683
1,752
One-to-four family - residential
6,412
5,158
5,139
5,050
5,411
Small Business Administration
1,321
1,518
1,151
1,151
1,224
Taxi medallion(1)
1,757
1,761
1,641
1,352
1,361
Commercial business and other(1)
1,678
4,959
1,945
2,020
2,458
Total
20,038
16,752
12,813
14,260
15,702
Total Non-performing Loans
20,188
16,752
13,258
14,705
15,702
Other Non-performing Assets:
Real estate acquired through foreclosure
208
208
239
239
239
Other asset acquired through foreclosure
35
35
35
35
35
Total
243
243
274
274
274
Total Non-performing Assets
$
20,431
$
16,995
$
13,532
$
14,979
$
15,976
Non-performing Assets to Total Assets
0.29
%
0.23
%
0.19
%
0.21
%
0.23
%
Allowance For Loan Losses to Non-performing Loans
181.8
%
167.7
%
164.1
%
149.8
%
137.0
%
_____________________ (1) Not included in the above analysis are non-accrual performing TDR taxi medallion loans totaling $1.5 million in 2Q20, $1.5 million in 1Q20, $1.7 million in 4Q19, $2.2 million in 3Q19, and $2.2 million in 2Q19 and non-accrual performing TDR commercial business loans totaling $1.0 million in 1Q20, $1.0 million in 1Q20, $0.9 million in 4Q19 and $1.0 million in 3Q19.
Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(In thousands)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Multi-family residential
$
(7
)
$
(6
)
$
(14
)
$
183
$
(10
)
Commercial real estate
—
—
(30
)
—
(7
)
One-to-four family – mixed-use property
3
(78
)
119
(140
)
(2
)
One-to-four family – residential
(3
)
(5
)
(3
)
(3
)
110
Small Business Administration
165
(7
)
(8
)
(32
)
(16
)
Taxi medallion
—
—
—
—
(50
)
Commercial business and other
849
1,245
(98
)
150
954
Total net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$
1,007
$
1,149
$
(34
)
$
158
$
979
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES FORBEARANCES DETAIL (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
Balances by Risk Rating (1)
Forbearances (2)
Backed by Mortgages (1)
Pass
Criticized/ Classified
Total
% of Total Loans
Balance
% of Sector
Balance
% of Total
LTV
Higher Risk Segments
Restaurants and Catering Halls
$
67,420
$
2,196
$
69,616
1.2
%
$
24,420
35.1
%
$
58,764
84.4
%
38.6
%
Hotels
172,916
—
172,916
2.9
114,627
66.3
162,093
93.7
53.8
Travel and Leisure
180,138
—
180,138
3.0
37,670
20.9
74,192
41.2
48.4
Retail Services
76,494
—
76,494
1.3
21,168
27.7
38,760
50.7
61.9
CRE - Shopping Center
255,192
—
255,192
4.3
124,958
49.0
255,192
100.0
44.4
CRE - Single Tenant
133,937
337
134,274
2.2
44,311
33.0
134,274
100.0
41.8
CRE - Strip Mall
286,131
2,050
288,181
4.8
139,344
48.4
288,181
100.0
45.1
Transportation
107,207
7,800
115,007
1.9
14,756
12.8
26,155
22.7
53.0
Contractors
184,948
1,399
186,347
3.1
16,142
8.7
121,365
65.1
51.9
Schools and Child Care
43,674
—
43,674
0.7
12,441
28.5
35,193
80.6
43.4
Subtotal
$
1,508,057
$
13,782
$
1,521,839
25.5
%
$
549,837
36.1
%
$
1,194,169
78.5
%
46.5
%
Lower Risk Segments
$
4,412,763
$
34,687
$
4,447,450
74.5
%
$
728,307
16.4
%
$
4,059,435
91.3
%
36.4
%
Total
$
5,920,820
$
48,469
$
5,969,289
100.0
%
$
1,278,144
21.4
%
$
5,253,604
88.0
%
38.1
%
_____________________ (1) At June 30, 2020 (2) Represents dollar amount granted through 07/10/20
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS
Non-cash Fair Value Adjustments to GAAP Earnings
The variance in GAAP and core earnings is primarily due to the impact of non-cash net gains and losses from fair value adjustments. These fair value adjustments relate primarily to swaps designated to protect against rising rates and borrowing carried at fair value under the fair value option. As the swaps get closer to maturity, the volatility in fair value adjustments will dissipate. In a declining interest rate environment, the movement in the curve exaggerates our mark-to-market loss position. In a rising interest rate environment or a steepening of the yield curve, the loss position would experience an improvement.
Core Diluted EPS, Core ROAE, Core ROAA, Pre-provision Pre-tax Net Revenue, Core Net Interest Income, Core Yield on Total Loans, Core Net Interest Margin and tangible book value per common share are each non-GAAP measures used in this release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in tabular form. The Company believes that these measures are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain interest and non-interest items and provide an alternative view of the Company's performance over time and in comparison to the Company's competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is useful for both investors and management as these are measures commonly used by financial institutions, regulators and investors to measure the capital adequacy of financial institutions. The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison to its competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for total shareholders' equity.
These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP income (loss) before income taxes
$
24,080
$
(1,596
)
$
13,828
$
22,484
$
23,183
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments
(10,205
)
5,993
1,956
(4,212
)
4,036
Net loss on sale of securities
54
37
15
91
15
Life insurance proceeds
(659
)
—
—
(659
)
(43
)
Net gain on sale of assets
—
—
(770
)
—
(770
)
Net loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges
365
2,073
818
2,438
1,455
Accelerated employee benefits upon Officer's death
—
—
—
—
455
Merger expense
194
929
—
1,123
—
Core income before taxes
13,829
7,436
15,847
21,265
28,331
Provision for income taxes for core income
3,532
1,936
3,771
5,468
6,804
Core net income
$
10,297
$
5,500
$
12,076
$
15,797
$
21,527
GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$
0.63
$
(0.05
)
$
0.37
$
0.58
$
0.61
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments, net of tax
(0.27
)
0.15
0.05
(0.11
)
0.10
Net loss on sale of securities, net of tax
—
—
—
—
—
Life insurance proceeds
(0.02
)
—
—
(0.02
)
—
Net gain on sale of assets, net of tax
—
—
(0.02
)
—
(0.02
)
Net loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, net of tax
0.01
0.05
0.02
0.06
0.04
Accelerated employee benefits upon Officer's death, net of tax
—
—
—
—
0.01
Merger expense, net of tax
0.01
0.02
—
0.03
—
Core diluted earnings per common share(1)
$
0.36
$
0.19
$
0.42
$
0.55
$
0.75
Core net income, as calculated above
$
10,297
$
5,500
$
12,076
$
15,797
$
21,527
Average assets
7,206,059
7,106,998
6,891,541
7,156,529
6,879,905
Average equity
557,414
576,597
560,624
567,006
556,645
Core return on average assets(2)
0.57
%
0.31
%
0.70
%
0.44
%
0.63
%
Core return on average equity(2)
7.39
%
3.82
%
8.62
%
5.57
%
7.73
%
_____________________ (1) Core diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding. (2) Ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE and PRE-PROVISION PRE-TAX NET REVENUE (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net interest income
$
48,717
$
40,826
$
40,009
$
89,543
$
81,812
Non-interest income (loss)
13,737
(2,864
)
2,451
10,873
3,394
Non-interest expense
(28,755
)
(32,380
)
(27,158
)
(61,135
)
(59,577
)
Pre-provision pre-tax net revenue (1)
$
33,699
$
5,582
$
15,302
$
39,281
$
25,629
_____________________ (1) Includes non-cash net gains and (losses) from fair value adjustments totaling $9.8 million, ($8.1) million and ($2.8) million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively and $1.8 million and ($5.5) million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INTEREST INCOME and NET INTEREST MARGIN To CORE NET INTEREST INCOME and NET INTEREST MARGIN (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP net interest income
$
48,717
$
40,826
$
40,009
$
89,543
$
81,812
Net loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges
365
2,073
818
2,438
1,455
Core net interest income
$
49,082
$
42,899
$
40,827
$
91,981
$
83,267
GAAP interest income on total loans, net
$
60,557
$
61,109
$
62,273
$
121,666
$
124,603
Net loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges
365
2,073
818
2,438
1,455
Prepayment penalties received on loans
(702
)
(753
)
(1,120
)
(1,455
)
(1,925
)
Net recoveries of interest from non-accrual loans
(74
)
(436
)
(519
)
(510
)
(1,233
)
Core interest income on total loans, net
$
60,146
$
61,993
$
61,452
$
122,139
$
122,900
Average total loans, net
$
5,946,412
$
5,794,866
$
5,565,057
$
5,870,640
$
5,554,919
Core yield on total loans
4.05
%
4.28
%
4.42
%
4.16
%
4.42
%
Net interest income tax equivalent
$
48,852
$
40,968
$
40,134
$
89,820
$
82,062
Net loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges
365
2,073
818
2,438
1,455
Prepayment penalties received on loans and securities
(702
)
(753
)
(1,120
)
(1,455
)
(1,925
)
Net recoveries of interest from non-accrual loans
(74
)
(436
)
(519
)
(510
)
(1,233
)
Net interest income used in calculation of Core net interest margin
$
48,441
$
41,852
$
39,313
$
90,293
$
80,359
Total average interest-earning assets
$
6,809,835
$
6,719,857
$
6,540,134
$
6,764,846
$
6,530,692
Core net interest margin
2.85
%
2.49
%
2.40
%
2.67
%
2.46
%
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE STOCKHOLDERS’ COMMON EQUITY to TANGIBLE ASSETS (Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2020
2020
2019
Total Equity
$
571,921
$
579,672
$
565,390
Less:
Goodwill
(16,127
)
(16,127
)
(16,127
)
Intangible deferred tax liabilities
292
292
286
Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity
$
556,086
$
563,837
$
549,549
Total Assets
$
7,162,659
$
7,017,776
$
6,945,634
Less:
Goodwill
(16,127
)
(16,127
)
(16,127
)
Intangible deferred tax liabilities
292
292
286
Tangible Assets
$
7,146,824
$
7,001,941
$
6,929,793
Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets
7.78
%
8.05
%
7.93
%
_____________________
1 See the tables entitled “Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings” and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin to Core Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin.”
Susan K. Cullen Senior Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer Flushing Financial Corporation (718) 961-5400