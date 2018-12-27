Flushing Financial Corporation to Host Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Call

Log in
12/27/2018 | 09:01pm CET

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq-GS: FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2018 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, January 31, 2019.

John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan K. Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call on Friday, February 1, 2019 at 9:30 AM (ET) to discuss the Company’s strategy and results for the fourth quarter of 2018. Interested parties are invited to listen in by dialing 1-877-509-5836. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast at https://services.choruscall.com/links/ffic190201.html and archived through February 1, 2020.

Conference Call Details

Dial-in for Live Call: 1-877-509-5836
Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ffic190201.html
Dial-in for Replay: 1-877-344-7529
Replay AccessCode:  10123652

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, a New York State—chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank serves consumers, businesses, professionals, corporate clients, and public entities by offering a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services through its banking offices located in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Long Island. As a leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending team creates mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. Flushing Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. The Bank also operates an online banking division consisting of iGObanking.com®, which offers competitively priced deposit products to consumers nationwide, and BankPurely®, our eco-friendly, healthier lifestyle community brand.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at http://www.flushingbank.com

CONTACT:

Susan K. Cullen
Senior Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
Flushing Financial Corporation
(718) 961-5400

Flushing Financial Logo 02-08-11 Blue 286.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 183 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 56,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,77%
P/E ratio 2018 10,81
P/E ratio 2019 11,72
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,25x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,29x
Capitalization 594 M
Chart FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Flushing Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 23,9 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Buran President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alfred A. DelliBovi Chairman
Maria A. Grasso Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & Senior EVP
Susan K. Cullen CFO, Treasurer & Senior Executive Vice President
Allen M. Brewer Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION-22.84%594
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY-10.27%319 106
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-15.00%267 317
BANK OF AMERICA-18.33%236 620
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.10%218 543
WELLS FARGO-24.86%214 603
