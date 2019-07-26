Log in
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FFIC)
  Report  
Flushing Financial Corporation to Present at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2019 Community Bank Investor Conference

07/26/2019 | 04:00pm EDT

UNIONDALE, N.Y., July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq-GS: FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that John R. Buran, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer and Susan K. Cullen, the Company’s Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Community Bank Investor Conference scheduled for July 30-31, 2019.

WHOFlushing Financial Corporation, with $6.9 billion in consolidated assets, is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, a New York State–chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank serves consumers, businesses, professionals, corporate clients, and public entities by offering a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services through its banking offices located in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. As a leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending team creates mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. Flushing Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. The Bank also operates an online banking division consisting of iGObanking.com®, which offers competitively priced deposit products to consumers nationwide, and BankPurely®, an eco-friendly, healthier lifestyle community brand.
WHATPresentation at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Community Bank Investor Conference and individual meetings with institutional investors.
WHERE/WHENPresentation in New York, New York on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 9:10 am Eastern Time.
Meetings with institutional investors on July 30th and July 31st, 2019.
PRESENTATION

 		The presentation will focus on the Company’s performance and its strategic operating objectives. The presentation will be available on the Company’s website, www.flushingbank.com, on July 30, 2019.  Investors who wish to view the Company’s webcast will need to register at http://wsw.com/webcast/kbw48/ffic/ prior to the start of the presentation.
RECENT NEWS
  • July 23, 2019- Flushing Financial Corporation Reports Record Quarterly C&I Loan Closings, Loan Pipeline Increased to $424 Million at Quarter End.
  • June 7, 2019- Flushing Bank Finances Charles B. Wang Community Health Center.
  • May 29, 2019- Flushing Financial Corporation Declares Its Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 per Share.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “forecasts”, “goals”, “potential” or “continue” or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Additional information on Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at http://www.flushingbank.com.

CONTACT:
Susan K. Cullen
Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Flushing Financial Corporation
(718) 961-5400

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 174 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 41,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,13%
P/E ratio 2019 14,2x
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,28x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,08x
Capitalization 571 M
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Buran President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alfred A. DelliBovi Chairman
Maria A. Grasso Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & Senior EVP
Susan K. Cullen CFO, Treasurer & Senior Executive Vice President
Allen M. Brewer Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION-5.57%571
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY19.68%375 305
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.56%285 094
BANK OF AMERICA24.47%283 455
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY5.14%212 538
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION16.33%200 786
