MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Flutter Entertainment plc    FLTR   IE00BWT6H894

FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC

(FLTR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flutter Entertainment : Holding(s) in Company

03/18/2020 | 03:12am EDT

Released : 18 Mar 2020 07:00

RNS Number : 5305G
Flutter Entertainment PLC
18 March 2020

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the Central Bank of Ireland)i


1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:Flutter Entertainment Plc

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[ ] Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv:

Name:

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

City and country of registered office (if applicable):

London , United Kingdom

4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v:

N/A

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

13-Mar-20

6. Date on which issuer notified:

17-Mar-20

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 5%

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:


% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)

Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.4203%

4.6009%

5.0212%

78,356,473

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0.3273%

4.5007%

4.8350%


9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

Ordinary Shares

(IE00BWT6H894)

327,226


0.4176%


ADRs (US3440441026)

2,109


0.0027%







SUBTOTAL A

329,335


0.4203%



B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

Right to recall lent securities



92,637

0.1182%













SUBTOTAL B.1

92,637

0.1182%


B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Long Call Option

12-May-20


Physical

45,000

0.0574%

Equity Swap

15-May-20


Cash

8,077

0.0103%

Equity Swap

19-Jun-20


Cash

47,017

0.0600%

Equity Swap

05-Oct-20


Cash

188,368

0.2404%

Equity Swap

12-Oct-20


Cash

36,410

0.0465%

Equity Swap

11-Nov-20


Cash

22,530

0.0288%

Equity Swap

01-Dec-20


Cash

1,000,595

1.2770%

Equity Swap

02-Dec-20


Cash

22,311

0.0285%

Equity Swap

09-Dec-20


Cash

114,261

0.1458%

Equity Swap

12-Jan-21


Cash

11,265

0.0144%

Equity Swap

14-Sep-21


Cash

27,723

0.0354%

Equity Swap

30-Nov-21


Cash

11,399

0.0145%

Equity Swap

02-Feb-22


Cash

4,892

0.0062%

Equity Swap

24-Feb-23


Cash

1,831,796

2.3378%

Equity Swap

05-Jul-24


Cash

140,800

0.1797%




SUBTOTAL B.2

3,512,444

4.4826%

10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

[x] Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Citigroup Inc.




Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc.




Citigroup Financial Products Inc.




Citigroup Global Markets Holding Bahamas Limited




Citigroup Global Markets Limited




Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG





11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]


12. Additional informationxvi:



Done at Belfast on 17-Mar-20


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
Disclaimer

Flutter Entertainment plc published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 07:11:11 UTC
