Flutter Entertainment : Holding(s) in Company

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the Central Bank of Ireland)i
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:Flutter Entertainment Plc
2. Reason for the notification(please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
[ ] Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv:
Name:
Citigroup Global Markets Limited
City and country of registered office (if applicable):
London , United Kingdom
4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v:
N/A
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
13-Mar-20
6. Date on which issuer notified:
17-Mar-20
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 5%
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)
Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
0.4203%
4.6009%
5.0212%
78,356,473
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
0.3273%
4.5007%
4.8350%
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
Ordinary Shares
(IE00BWT6H894)
327,226
0.4176%
ADRs (US3440441026)
2,109
0.0027%
SUBTOTAL A
329,335
0.4203%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
datex
Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
Right to recall lent securities
92,637
0.1182%
SUBTOTAL B.1
92,637
0.1182%
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
datex
Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
Physical or cash settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Long Call Option
12-May-20
Physical
45,000
0.0574%
Equity Swap
15-May-20
Cash
8,077
0.0103%
Equity Swap
19-Jun-20
Cash
47,017
0.0600%
Equity Swap
05-Oct-20
Cash
188,368
0.2404%
Equity Swap
12-Oct-20
Cash
36,410
0.0465%
Equity Swap
11-Nov-20
Cash
22,530
0.0288%
Equity Swap
01-Dec-20
Cash
1,000,595
1.2770%
Equity Swap
02-Dec-20
Cash
22,311
0.0285%
Equity Swap
09-Dec-20
Cash
114,261
0.1458%
Equity Swap
12-Jan-21
Cash
11,265
0.0144%
Equity Swap
14-Sep-21
Cash
27,723
0.0354%
Equity Swap
30-Nov-21
Cash
11,399
0.0145%
Equity Swap
02-Feb-22
Cash
4,892
0.0062%
Equity Swap
24-Feb-23
Cash
1,831,796
2.3378%
Equity Swap
05-Jul-24
Cash
140,800
0.1797%
SUBTOTAL B.2
3,512,444
4.4826%
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation(please tick the applicable box):
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii
[x] Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Citigroup Inc.
Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc.
Citigroup Financial Products Inc.
Citigroup Global Markets Holding Bahamas Limited
Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
12. Additional informationxvi:
Done at Belfast on 17-Mar-20
