Flutter Entertainment : Publication of Annual Report 2019

28 February 2020
Flutter Entertainment plc (the 'Company')
Publication of Annual Report 2019
Further to its Annual Results announcement issued on 27 February 2020, Flutter Entertainment plc, announces that it has today published the Annual Report and Accounts (the 'Annual Report') for the financial year ended 31 December 2019. A copy of the Annual Report is available here:
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5228E_1-2020-2-28.pdf
The Annual Report has been submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism. The documents will therefore shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSMand at the following address:
Companies Announcements Office
Euronext Dublin
28 Anglesea Street
Dublin 2
The Annual Report is also publicly available on the Company's website: https://www.flutter.com/investor-relations/annual-reports
Enquiries:
Fiona Gildea
Deputy Company Secretary
+35317790022