FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC

(FLTR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/28 08:52:11 am
95.46 EUR   -1.18%
08:35aFLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT : Publication of Annual Report 2019
PU
02/27FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT : 2019 Preliminary Results
PU
02/27Flutter Entertainment plc – 2019 Preliminary Results
GL
Flutter Entertainment : Publication of Annual Report 2019

02/28/2020 | 08:35am EST
Regulatory Story
Publication of Annual Report 2019
Released 13:30 28-Feb-2020



Flutter Entertainment PLC
28 February 2020

Flutter Entertainment plc (the 'Company')
Publication of Annual Report 2019

Further to its Annual Results announcement issued on 27 February 2020, Flutter Entertainment plc, announces that it has today published the Annual Report and Accounts (the 'Annual Report') for the financial year ended 31 December 2019. A copy of the Annual Report is available here:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5228E_1-2020-2-28.pdf

The Annual Report has been submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism. The documents will therefore shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSMand at the following address:

Companies Announcements Office

Euronext Dublin

28 Anglesea Street

Dublin 2

The Annual Report is also publicly available on the Company's website: https://www.flutter.com/investor-relations/annual-reports

Enquiries:

Fiona Gildea

Deputy Company Secretary

+35317790022


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom.
Disclaimer

Flutter Entertainment plc published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 13:34:11 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 2 726 M
EBIT 2020 352 M
Net income 2020 253 M
Debt 2020 358 M
Yield 2020 2,45%
P/E ratio 2020 28,8x
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
EV / Sales2020 2,90x
EV / Sales2021 2,56x
Capitalization 7 559 M
Managers
NameTitle
Jeremy Peter Jackson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary W. McGann Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Stanley Hill Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ian Dyson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Zillah Ellen Byng-Thorne Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-10.84%8 296
SANDS CHINA LTD.-0.27%38 295
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED0.94%29 201
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED0.24%14 178
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED-1.68%10 775
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION-6.25%8 699
