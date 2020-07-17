Fluxys Belgium : CREG approval of new LNG services under Market Consultation n°43

On July 9 2020, the CREG has approved Fluxys LNG's suggested introduction of the new services Stand Alone Send Out Capacity and Stand Alone Berthing Right in the context of Market Consultation n°43.

The updated regulated documents LNG Access Code, LNG Terminalling Agreement, LNG Terminalling Programme and LNG Tariff Sheet will be published on Fluxys LNG's website on July 22 2020, which is the date as from which these new services enter into force.

From July 22 until August 14 2020, Fluxys LNG organizes:

a Subscription Window in which 2,87 GWh/h Stand Alone Send Out Capacity until end 2023 and up to 70 Stand Alone Berthing Rights per year until end 2039 will be offered to the market;

the non-binding part of an Open Season to test market interest for an increase of Stand Alone Send Out Capacity as from 2024.

During the period July 22 until August 23 2020:

Stand Alone Send Out can be used via Non Nominated Service (NNS);

4 Stand Alone Berthing Rights are on offer, strictly for use until August 23 2020.

More information on this Subscription Window, this Open Season and how/when to use Stand Alone Send Out Capacity and Stand Alone Berthing Rights will be published on the Fluxys website on Wednesday 22 of July 2020.