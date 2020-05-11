Fluxys Belgium : Interconnector UK's Annual Maintenance for Gas Year 2020-2021 cancelled

The planned annual maintenance for Wednesday 11 November at 06:00 CET to Saturday 21 November at 06:00 CET has been cancelled.
The current COVID - 19 pandemic has impacted the delivery of equipment and the availability of vendor resources to perform maintenance works during this period. Instead, a two day shutdown commencing Wednesday 4th November 2020 at 06:00 CET will take place to facilitate necessary maintenance.
Another maintenance period will be scheduled for later in the gas year following a market consultation.
For information, please see our media release.
Disclaimer
Fluxys SA published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 11:43:03 UTC