Fluxys Belgium : Interconnector UK's Annual Maintenance for Gas Year 2020-2021 cancelled

The planned annual maintenance for Wednesday 11 November at 06:00 CET to Saturday 21 November at 06:00 CET has been cancelled.

The current COVID - 19 pandemic has impacted the delivery of equipment and the availability of vendor resources to perform maintenance works during this period. Instead, a two day shutdown commencing Wednesday 4th November 2020 at 06:00 CET will take place to facilitate necessary maintenance.

Another maintenance period will be scheduled for later in the gas year following a market consultation.

For information, please see our media release.