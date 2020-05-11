Fluxys Belgium : LNG Consultation 43 and Info Session

On 11 May 2020, Fluxys LNG starts a market consultation on the regulatory documents with a focus on :

introduction of a new type of firm Send Out Capacity

reframing Small Scale Berthing Rights into Stand Alone Berthing Right

aligning the LNG Terminalling Agreement with other agreements

technical changes to the regulatory documents

update of the LNG tariffs for the use of the LNG Zeebrugge terminal

Join us to an on-line info session

Due to the Covid-19, it is not possible for us to welcome you in our Fluxys Belgium's offices in Brussels. But you are kindly invited to participate to an on-line Info Session via the Teams App.

