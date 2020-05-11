Fluxys Belgium : LNG Consultation 43 and Info Session

On 11 May 2020, Fluxys LNG starts a market consultation on the regulatory documents with a focus on :
-
introduction of a new type of firm Send Out Capacity
-
reframing Small Scale Berthing Rights into Stand Alone Berthing Right
-
aligning the LNG Terminalling Agreement with other agreements
-
technical changes to the regulatory documents
-
update of the LNG tariffs for the use of the LNG Zeebrugge terminal
Join us to an on-line info session
Due to the Covid-19, it is not possible for us to welcome you in our Fluxys Belgium's offices in Brussels. But you are kindly invited to participate to an on-line Info Session via the Teams App.
More info
Disclaimer
Fluxys SA published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 10:03:07 UTC