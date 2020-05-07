Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Fluxys Belgium    FLUX   BE0974265945

FLUXYS BELGIUM

(FLUX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fluxys Belgium : New milestone in sustainable methanol production in the port of Antwerp

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 06:39am EDT

ENGIE, Fluxys, Indaver, INOVYN, Oiltanking, Port of Antwerp and the Flemish Environmental Holding Company have established a consortium for the sustainable production of methanol, an essential raw material used by industry in the Port.

Scoop for Belgium: production of sustainable methanol

Methanol is an essential multi-purpose raw material for the chemical industry, with many applications in wider industry as well. This key raw material is indispensable to the daily operation of the port of Antwerp as the largest European integrated energy and chemical cluster in the region. Currently, methanol is produced using fossil raw materials. The 'power-to-methanol' project is putting the production of methanol on a new track, making it a first for Belgium. The aim is to produce sustainable methanol by reusing captured CO2 in combination with sustainably produced hydrogen.

Strong consortium with international players and the Flemish Government

This week, a formal consortium called 'Power-to-Methanol Antwerp BV' was set up. In this important next phase of the project, the consortium will be working on all the necessary steps to prepare for the expected construction of the demonstration plant.

Each partner brings its own expertise to the project. For example, ENGIE has its knowledge of the electricity market; Oiltanking provides advice on the logistical aspects of methanol production and storage; and Indaver provides expertise on CO2 capture. Fluxys brings infrastructure experience and specific expertise with regard to the certification of green gases. The Flemish Environmental Holding Company (Vlaamse Milieu Holding) will provide part of the financing, while Port of Antwerp bridges the gap between private companies and the Belgian Government. As well as providing a site for the demonstration plant, INOVYN (subsidiary of INEOS) contributes to the project with the supply of hydrogen along with its chemical and electrolysis expertise.

Demonstration plant good for 8000 tonnes less CO2 emissions

In the subsequent phase, due to start in 2022, a demonstration plant will be built on the INOVYN site along the Scheldelaan. The plant is expected to be operational by the end of the same year. The demonstration plant could produce up to 8000 tonnes of sustainable methanol. Future development could see increased volumes made available for wider industry use, including as a sustainable fuel for water and road transport. For every tonne of produced methanol at least an equivalent volume of CO2 emissions can be avoided.

Hilde Crevits, Flemish minister for the Economy, Innovation, Employment, Social Economy and Agriculture: 'Innovation is essential for the transition to a sustainable, circular economy. But collaboration is also crucial. The consortium demonstrates that by combining the know-how and expertise of different partners we can get a whole lot moving. As the Flemish minister for Innovation I can only be proud of this achievement. In this way we are putting Flanders on the map as a region that is going ahead fully with alternative sources of energy. I am glad to support this initiative through the Flemish Environmental Holding Company.'

Port alderman Annick De Ridder declared: 'Our future prosperity will be sustainable, or there will be no prosperity. Innovation is key to tackling climate change. In Flanders we have a tradition of innovative entrepreneurship and as Port of Antwerp we play a pioneering role in serving as a testbed for technological and sustainable innovation. We combine this innovation with our strengths as a multi-industry port platform to promote promising applications such as CCU and hydrogen. In the meantime it gives a strong signal that Port of Antwerp is keeping to its transition agenda and working hard towards it, even during the Covid-19 crisis.'

The industrial partners commented:'The formal continuation of the 'power-to-methanol' project in the Port of Antwerp confirms the conviction of this group of cross-industrial players to pursue our cooperation. The project shows in a very practical and innovative way the importance of industrial symbiosis as part of the energy transition pathway. The different partners have the ambition to press ahead with the energy transition and to strengthen their presence in the Port of Antwerp not only for the business of today but also for that of tomorrow.'


Disclaimer

Fluxys SA published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 10:38:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FLUXYS BELGIUM
06:39aFLUXYS BELGIUM : New milestone in sustainable methanol production in the port of..
PU
05/06FLUXYS BELGIUM : FluxSwiss auction June 2020
PU
04/29FLUXYS BELGIUM : confirms that the General Meetings will go ahead on 12 May 2020
PU
04/29FLUXYS BELGIUM : Regulated information - Fluxys Belgium confirms that the Genera..
AQ
04/22FLUXYS BELGIUM : New Gas for Climate study
PU
04/10FLUXYS BELGIUM : Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings on 12 May 2020
AQ
03/31FLUXYS BELGIUM : Record quarter for LNG turnover in Zeebrugge
PU
03/25FLUXYS BELGIUM PRESS RELEASE - REGUL : 2019 results
AQ
03/25FLUXYS BELGIUM : Annual results
CO
02/19EUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : Blackhall Studios Expands to U.K., Greek Gas Network At..
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 487 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 4,04x
Capi. / Sales2021 4,15x
Capitalization 1 967 M
Chart FLUXYS BELGIUM
Duration : Period :
Fluxys Belgium Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUXYS BELGIUM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 29,00  €
Last Close Price 28,00  €
Spread / Highest target 3,57%
Spread / Average Target 3,57%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,57%
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal de Buck Chief Executive Officer
Daniël Termont Chairman
Christian Leclercq Chief Financial Officer
Peter Verhaeghe Chief Technical Officer
Luc Hujoel Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLUXYS BELGIUM-2.44%2 125
ENBRIDGE INC.-16.60%61 646
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-3.82%44 199
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-39.10%36 809
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-29.38%33 289
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-19.35%22 578
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group