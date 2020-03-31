Fluxys Belgium : Record quarter for LNG turnover in Zeebrugge

During first quarter, a record 74 ship operation took place at the Zeebrugge terminal. Both February and March broke the record number of ships per month:

15 ships in January

27 in February

32 in March

Most ship operations, 56 out of 74 were part of a transshipment operation. During a transshipment, LNG from the Yamal production is transferred from ice-breaking LNG carriers to conventional LNG vessels.

Also, a record number of almost 1.000 LNG truck loading operations took place in the 1st quarter of 2020.