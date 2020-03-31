Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Fluxys Belgium    FLUX   BE0974265945

FLUXYS BELGIUM

(FLUX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Bruxelles - 03/31 04:42:04 am
28.7 EUR   +3.24%
04:56aFLUXYS BELGIUM : Record quarter for LNG turnover in Zeebrugge
PU
03/25FLUXYS BELGIUM PRESS RELEASE - REGULATED INFORMATION : 2019 results
AQ
03/25FLUXYS BELGIUM : Annual results
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fluxys Belgium : Record quarter for LNG turnover in Zeebrugge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 04:56am EDT

During first quarter, a record 74 ship operation took place at the Zeebrugge terminal. Both February and March broke the record number of ships per month:

  • 15 ships in January
  • 27 in February
  • 32 in March

Most ship operations, 56 out of 74 were part of a transshipment operation. During a transshipment, LNG from the Yamal production is transferred from ice-breaking LNG carriers to conventional LNG vessels.

Also, a record number of almost 1.000 LNG truck loading operations took place in the 1st quarter of 2020.


Disclaimer

Fluxys SA published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 08:55:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FLUXYS BELGIUM
04:56aFLUXYS BELGIUM : Record quarter for LNG turnover in Zeebrugge
PU
03/25FLUXYS BELGIUM PRESS RELEASE - REGUL : 2019 results
AQ
03/25FLUXYS BELGIUM : Annual results
CO
02/19EUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : Blackhall Studios Expands to U.K., Greek Gas Network At..
DJ
02/03FLUXYS BELGIUM : Available unloading slots at the Zeebrugge LNG Terminal
PU
01/29FLUXYS BELGIUM : Available unloading slots at the Zeebrugge LNG Terminal
PU
01/24FLUXYS BELGIUM : Available unloading slots at the Zeebrugge LNG Terminal
PU
2019FLUXYS BELGIUM : results for the first half of 2019
AQ
2019FLUXYS BELGIUM : Qatar Petroleum books the full LNG regasification capacity of Z..
AQ
2019FLUXYS BELGIUM : Qatar Petroleum books full LNG regasification capacity of Zeebr..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 500 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 3,91x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,01x
Capitalization 1 953 M
Chart FLUXYS BELGIUM
Duration : Period :
Fluxys Belgium Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUXYS BELGIUM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 29,00  €
Last Close Price 27,80  €
Spread / Highest target 4,32%
Spread / Average Target 4,32%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal de Buck Chief Executive Officer
Daniël Termont Chairman
Christian Leclercq Chief Financial Officer
Peter Verhaeghe Chief Technical Officer
Luc Hujoel Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLUXYS BELGIUM-3.14%2 155
ENBRIDGE INC.-24.71%57 210
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-15.83%38 730
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-37.32%30 057
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-51.88%29 664
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-41.74%16 765
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group