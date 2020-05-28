Fluxys Belgium : Reference price (according to BNetzA decision REGENT-GP) published for 2021 for market area GASPOOL

Log in
05/28/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Today Fluxys Deutschland publishes the reference price calculated together with the other TSOs of the market area GASPOOL as required by BNetzA decision REGENT-GASPOOL (BK9-18/611-GP) for calendar year 2021.

As of 01.01.2021, the reference price for firm, freely allocable annual capacity (FZK) will amount to 3.32 €/(kWh/h)/a. Intra-annual capacity bookings are subject to a multiplier.

BNetzA decision REGENT-GP requires that transmission fees are calculated jointly per market area with the aim to set a uniform reference price. The REGENT-GP decision, published 29/03/2019, is based in the requirements of the Commission Regulation (EU) 2017/460) of 16 March 2017 establishing a network code on harmonised transmission tariff structures for gas, so are also BNetzA decisions MARGIT (BK9-18/612), BEATE 2.0 (BK9-18/608) and AMELIE (BK9-18/607).

The uniform reference price, jointly calculated following the requirements of decision REGENT-GP, is based on the forecasted capacity booking and the allowed revenues of the TSOs of the market area GASPOOL for calendar year 2021. Please note that the tariffs will change with the integration of German market areas NetConnect Germany and Gaspool to Trading Hub Europe, currently scheduled for 01.10.2021. The relevant BNetzA decision REGENT 2021 (BK9-19/610) has not been finalised yet. Compared to 2020, the tariff calculations following REGENT-GP for calendar year 2021 will lead to a ca. 1 % lower tariff for Fluxys Deutschland.

It should be noted that there are pending legal complaints against REGENT-GP in front of the Higher Regional Court of Düsseldorf (OLG Düsseldorf). In case the complaints succeed, the tariffs to be applied by Fluxys Deutschland may be subject to changes on short-notice.


Disclaimer

Fluxys SA published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 13:30:03 UTC
