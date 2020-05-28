Fluxys Belgium : Reference price (according to BNetzA decision REGENT-NCG) published for 2021 for market area NetConnect Germany (NCG)

Today Fluxys TENP publishes the reference price calculated together with the other TSOs of the market area NetConnect Germany as required by BNetzA decision REGENT-NCG (BK9-18/610-NCG).

As of 01.01.2021, the reference price for firm, freely allocable annual capacity (FZK) will amount to 3.77 €/(kWh/h)/a. Intra-annual capacity bookings are subject to a multiplier.

BNetzA decision REGENT-NCG requires that transmission fees are calculated jointly per market area with the aim to set a uniform reference price. The REGENT-NCG decision from 29/03/2019, is based in the requirements of the Commission Regulation (EU) 2017/460 of 16 March 2017 establishing a network code on harmonised transmission tariff structures for gas, so are also BNetzA decisions MARGIT (BK9-18/612), BEATE 2.0 (BK9-18/608) and AMELIE (BK9-18/607).

The uniform reference price, jointly calculated following the requirements of the decision REGENT-NCG, is based on the forecasted capacity booking and the allowed revenues of the TSOs of the market area NetConnect Germany for calendar year 2021. Please note that the tariffs will change with the integration of German market areas NCG and Gaspool to Trading Hub Europe, currently scheduled for 01.10.2021. The relevant BNetzA decision REGENT 2021 (BK9-19/610) has not been finalised yet.

Compared to 2020, the tariff calculations following REGENT-NCG for calendar year 2021 will lead to a ca. 7 % lower tariff for Fluxys TENP.

It should be noted that there are pending legal complaints against REGENT-NCG in front of the Higher Regional Court of Düsseldorf (OLG Düsseldorf). In case the complaints succeed, the tariffs to be applied by Fluxys TENP may be subject to changes on short-notice.