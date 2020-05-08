Fly Leasing : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

DUBLIN, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) ("FLY"), a global leader in aircraft leasing, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2020.

Highlights

Net income of $38.1 million , $1.24 per share

, per share Adjusted Net Income of $43.6 million , $1.42 per share

, per share Return on equity of 17.2%, Adjusted return on equity of 19.7%

Sold six aircraft and two engines for a gain of $31.7 million , a 20% premium to book value

, a 20% premium to book value $29.21 book value per share, a 28% increase since March 31, 2019

book value per share, a 28% increase since Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $361.2 million

$560 million net book value of unencumbered assets

net book value of unencumbered assets 2.1x net debt to equity

"The COVID-19 pandemic has caused tremendous distress in the global aviation industry, and FLY remains highly focused on successfully managing through the crisis. FLY is well positioned to face what is certain to be a difficult year," said Colm Barrington, Chief Executive Officer of FLY. "Our high cash balance and low leverage puts us in a strong position to meet our operating and financial commitments in 2020. FLY does not have any orders with the aircraft manufacturers and the company has no near-term refinancing requirements."

"FLY is reporting strong financial results for the first quarter of 2020 and had an unrestricted cash balance of $361 million, and record low leverage of 2.1x at quarter end," said Barrington. "We have grown our book value per share to $29.21, which is a 28% increase from a year ago."

"We sold six aircraft with an average age of over 10 years, as well as two engines from a parted-out aircraft, generating a pre-tax gain of nearly $32 million, which was a 20% premium to book value," added Barrington. "Our aircraft sales again monetized value from our balance sheet, reduced our lessee concentration, generated cash, and further reduced leverage."

Financial Results

FLY is reporting net income of $38.1 million, or $1.24 per share, for the first quarter of 2020. This compares to net income of $45.0 million, or $1.38 per share, for the same period in 2019. The first quarter 2020 results include a $9.4 million unrealized fair value loss related to investments in ABS equity certificates.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income was $43.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $47.2 million for the same period in the previous year. On a per share basis, Adjusted Net Income was $1.42 in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $1.44 for the first quarter of 2019.

A reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to net income determined in accordance with GAAP is shown below.

Financial Position

At March 31, 2020, FLY's total assets were $3.6 billion, including investment in flight equipment totaling $3.0 billion. Total cash at March 31, 2020 was $391.7 million, of which $361.2 million was unrestricted. The book value per share at March 31, 2020 was $29.21, a 28% increase since March 31, 2019. At March 31, 2020, FLY's net debt to equity ratio was 2.1x, reduced from 3.4x as of March 31, 2019.

Aircraft Portfolio

At March 31, 2020, FLY had 84 aircraft and seven engines in its portfolio. FLY's aircraft and engines are on lease to 40 airlines in 24 countries. The table below does not include the engines.

Portfolio at Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019

Number % of Net

Book Value Number % of Net

Book Value Airbus A320ceo Family 33 28% 34 28% Airbus A320neo Family 1 2% 1 2% Airbus A330 3 6% 3 6% Boeing 737NG 38 36% 42 37% Boeing 737 MAX 2 3% 2 3% Boeing 757-SF 1 <1% 1 <1% Boeing 777-LRF 2 10% 2 10% Boeing 787 4 15% 4 14% Total(1) 84 100% 89 100%

(1) Includes six aircraft classified as flight equipment held for sale as of December 31, 2019. No aircraft was held for sale as of March 31, 2020.

At March 31, 2020, the average age of the portfolio, weighted by net book value of each aircraft and engine, was 7.8 years. The average remaining lease term was 5.2 years, also weighted by net book value.

About FLY

FLY is a global aircraft leasing company with a fleet of modern, high-demand, and fuel efficient commercial jet aircraft. FLY leases its aircraft under multi-year lease contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. FLY is managed and serviced by BBAM LP, a worldwide leader in aircraft lease management and financing. For more information about FLY, please visit our website at www.flyleasing.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

FLY provides all financial information in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP). To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we are also providing with this press release, and on our conference call, certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Equity. In calculating these non-GAAP financial measures, we have excluded certain amounts, as detailed in the reconciliation below.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for FLY's future business, operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially due to global political, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors and risks, and the risk that FLY may be unable to achieve its portfolio growth expectations, or to reap the benefits of such growth. Additional or unforeseen effects from the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic climate may give rise to or amplify many of these risks. Further information on the factors and risks that may affect FLY's business is included in filings FLY makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F and its reports on Form 6-K. FLY expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in its views or expectations, or otherwise.

Fly Leasing Limited Consolidated Statements of Income (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)



Three months ended Mar. 31,

2020 2019

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues



Operating lease rental revenue $ 85,535 $ 105,328 End of lease income 2,427 1,564 Amortization of lease incentives (614) (1,632) Amortization of lease discounts and other 92 (8) Operating lease revenue 87,440 105,252 Finance lease revenue 145 160 Gain on sale of aircraft 31,717 27,620 Interest and other income 2,253 1,671 Total revenues 121,555 134,703 Expenses



Depreciation 31,631 37,585 Interest expense 27,155 38,179 Selling, general and administrative 7,664 8,722 Loss on derivatives 507 17 Fair value loss on marketable securities 9,412 — Loss on extinguishment of debt 850 2,169 Maintenance and other costs 1,184 598 Total expenses 78,403 87,270 Net income before provision for income taxes 43,152 47,433 Provision for income taxes 5,080 2,468 Net income $ 38,072 $ 44,965 Weighted average number of shares



- Basic 30,765,840 32,632,715 - Diluted 30,768,029 32,632,715 Earnings per share



- Basic $ 1.24 $ 1.38 - Diluted $ 1.24 $ 1.38

Fly Leasing Limited Consolidated Balance Sheets (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)



Mar. 31, Dec. 31,

2020 2019

(Unaudited) (Audited) Assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 361,151 $ 285,565 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 30,593 52,738 Rent receivables 19,688 14,264 Investment in finance lease, net 11,334 11,639 Flight equipment held for sale, net — 144,119 Flight equipment held for operating lease, net 2,716,757 2,720,000 Maintenance rights 280,152 290,958 Deferred tax asset, net 15,166 11,675 Fair value of derivative assets 7,152 4,824 Other assets, net 120,123 129,377 Total assets $ 3,562,116 $ 3,665,159 Liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 31,706 $ 22,746 Rentals received in advance 13,910 16,391 Payable to related parties 4,270 10,077 Security deposits 40,140 40,726 Maintenance payment liability, net 195,665 219,371 Unsecured borrowings, net 619,842 619,407 Secured borrowings, net 1,579,273 1,695,525 Deferred tax liability, net 63,030 57,935 Fair value of derivative liabilities 54,102 27,943 Other liabilities 69,942 76,761 Total liabilities 2,671,880 2,786,882 Shareholders' equity



Common shares, $0.001 par value, 499,999,900 shares authorized; 30,481,069 and 30,898,410 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 31 31 Manager shares, $0.001 par value; 100 shares authorized, issued and outstanding — — Additional paid-in capital 509,738 516,254 Retained earnings 418,464 380,392 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (37,997) (18,400) Total shareholders' equity 890,236 878,277 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,562,116 $ 3,665,159

Fly Leasing Limited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS)



Three months ended Mar. 31,

2020

(Unaudited) 2019

(Unaudited) Cash Flows from Operating Activities



Net income $ 38,072 $ 44,965 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by operating activities:



Gain on sale of aircraft (31,717) (27,620) Depreciation 31,631 37,585 Amortization of debt discounts and debt issuance costs 1,875 2,796 Amortization of lease incentives and other items 604 1,839 Fair value loss on marketable securities 9,412 — Loss on extinguishment of debt 850 2,169 Provision for deferred income taxes 5,181 2,472 Maintenance payment liability recognized into earnings (2,487) — Other 268 (333) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Rent receivables (7,036) 2,505 Other assets 230 (742) Payable to related parties (5,807) (393) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities 9,957 7,348 Net cash flows provided by operating activities 51,033 72,591 Cash Flows from Investing Activities



Purchase of flight equipment (27,282) — Proceeds from sale of aircraft, net 160,271 235,770 Payments for aircraft improvement (6,294) (1,365) Payments for lessor maintenance obligations (347) (584) Other (231) (335) Net cash flows provided by investing activities 126,117 233,486







Three months ended Mar. 31,

2020 2019

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash Flows from Financing Activities



Security deposits received 3,305 — Security deposits returned — (1,546) Maintenance payment liability receipts 7,848 17,016 Maintenance payment liability disbursements (10,109) (8,604) Debt extinguishment costs (20) (54) Debt issuance costs — (342) Repayment of secured borrowings (118,211) (155,184) Shares repurchased (6,504) (2,117) Net cash flows used in financing activities (123,691) (150,831) Effect of exchange rate changes on unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents (18) (59) Net increase in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents 53,441 155,187 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 338,303 281,080 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 391,744 $ 436,267





Reconciliation to Consolidated Balance Sheets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 361,151 $ 363,930 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 30,593 72,337 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents $ 391,744 $ 436,267

Fly Leasing Limited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)



Three months ended Mar. 31,

2020 2019

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income $ 38,072 $ 44,965 Adjustments:



Unrealized foreign exchange gain (95) (172) Deferred income taxes 5,181 2,472 Fair value changes on undesignated derivatives 481 (112) Adjusted Net Income $ 43,639 $ 47,153 Average Shareholders' Equity $ 884,257 $ 720,007 Adjusted Return on Equity 19.7% 26.2%





Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 30,768,029 32,632,715 Adjusted Net Income per diluted share $ 1.42 $ 1.44

FLY defines Adjusted Net Income as net income plus or minus (i) unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses; (ii) deferred income taxes; (iii) the fair value changes associated with interest rate derivative contracts that are not accounted for as cash flow hedges; and (iv) non-recurring expenses. The adjustments included within Adjusted Net Income are primarily non-cash or non-recurring items that we consider unrelated to the ongoing performance of our operations. Adjusted Return on Equity is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by average shareholders' equity for each period presented. For periods of less than one year, the resulting return is annualized.

FLY uses Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Equity, in addition to GAAP net income and earnings per share, to assess our core operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period. Management believes these measures are helpful in evaluating the operating performance of our ongoing operations and identifying trends in our performance, because they remove the effects of certain non-cash or non-recurring items and certain other items that are not indicative of our overall operating trends. In addition, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Equity help us compare our performance to our competitors. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as substitutes for, net income or other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. FLY's definitions may be different than those used by other companies.

