FLY LEASING LTD(ADR)

(FLY)
Fly Leasing : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 22, 2019

06/24/2019 | 07:01am EDT

DUBLIN, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) ("FLY"), a global leader in aircraft leasing, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

FLY Leasing Limited logo. (PRNewsFoto/FLY Leasing Limited)

FLY's senior management will host a conference call and webcast with slide presentation to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 22, 2019.  Participants should dial +1 409-220-9381 (International) or 866-438-0730 (North America) and enter confirmation code 8491508. Please call at least five minutes early to allow for connection time.

A live webcast with slide presentation will be available on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of FLY's website at www.flyleasing.com. A webcast replay will be available on the company's website for one year.

About FLY
FLY is a global aircraft leasing company with a fleet of modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft. FLY leases its aircraft under multi-year operating lease contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. FLY is managed and serviced by BBAM LP, a worldwide leader in aircraft lease management and financing. For more information visit www.flyleasing.com.  

Contact:

Matt Dallas
Fly Leasing Limited
+1 203-769-5916
ir@flyleasing.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fly-leasing-to-report-second-quarter-2019-financial-results-on-august-22-2019-300873217.html

SOURCE Fly Leasing Limited


© PRNewswire 2019
