Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Flybe Group PLC    FLYB   GB00B4QMVR10

FLYBE GROUP PLC (FLYB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Flybe : Formation of Aviation Joint Venture

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 02:09am EST

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014

11 January 2019

Stobart Group Limited

(the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Formation of Aviation Joint Venture

Connect Airways has today announced a recommended cash offer to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Flybe Group PLC ('Flybe') ('the Transaction') and the formation of a joint venture private limited company, Connect Airways Limited ('Connect Airways'), the shareholders of which are Stobart Aviation Limited ('Stobart Aviation'), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, Virgin Travel Group Limited ('Virgin Travel Group'), the holding company of Virgin Atlantic Airways Limited, and DLP Holdings S.à.r.l. ('DLP Holdings'), a Luxembourg company wholly-owned by funds managed by Cyrus Capital Partners LP. ('Cyrus Capital').

Under the terms of the Transaction, Stobart Aviation will enter into two conditional agreements to dispose of the entire issued share capital of each of (i) Everdeal Holdings Limited ('Everdeal Holdings'), which indirectly holds the entire issued share capital of Stobart Air Unlimited Company ('Stobart Air'), and (ii) Propius Holdings Limited ('Propius Holdings'), which directly holds the entire issued share capital of Propius Limited ('Propius'), to Connect Airways (together, the 'Disposals'). The Disposals are due to complete immediately prior to the completion of the Transaction, and following the Disposals, both Stobart Air and Propius will become indirectly wholly-owned subsidiaries of Connect Airways.

Stobart Aviation will enter into the conditional agreements to dispose of the entire issued share capital of Everdeal Holdings and Propius Holdings for an aggregate consideration of £40 million to be satisfied as set out below.

Everdeal Holdings, being the holding company of Stobart Air, provides long-term aircraft crew maintenance and insurance contracts and charter series contracts. The consideration payable to Stobart Aviation will be (i) the issue of £2.5 million unsecured 8% loan notes issued by Connect Airways, which will be redeemable in 2025; and (ii) £7.5 million in cash to be rolled over and utilised as part of a £50 million second-ranking secured senior facility (such facility to be advanced by Cyrus Capital, Stobart Aviation and Virgin Travel Group to Flybe Limited ('Flybe Opco') for the purposes of Flybe's working capital). The Company will also guarantee Stobart Aviation's obligations under the proposed sale and purchase agreement.

Propius Holdings and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Propius (both incorporated in the Cayman Islands), carry on Stobart Aviation's aircraft leasing business. The consideration payable to Stobart Aviation will be (i) the issue of £22.5 million unsecured 8% loan notes issued by Connect Airways, which will be redeemable in 2025; and (ii) £7.5 million in cash to be rolled over and utilised as part of a £50 million second-ranking secured senior facility (such facility to be advanced by Cyrus Capital, Stobart Aviation and Virgin Travel Group to Flybe Opco for the purposes of Flybe's working capital).

In the Group's 2018 interim statement for the six month period ended 31 August 2018, the Group's reported aggregate gross assets included amounts attributable to Propius Holdings and Everdeal Holdings of £73 million. In the Group's audited consolidated accounts for the period ended 28 February 2018, the aggregate profit before tax attributable to Propius Holdings and Everdeal Holdings was £13 million.

In line with Connect Airways' announcement earlier today, the combination of Stobart Air and Propius with Connect Airways is expected to bring benefits to customers, suppliers and employees, providing stability in an extremely tough trading environment.

The Disposals and Stobart Aviation's contribution to Connect Airways will constitute a Class 2 transaction for the purposes of the Listing Rules.

The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of Stobart Group is Louise Brace, Company Secretary.

Stobart Group Limited C/o Newgate Communications

Charlie Geller, Head of Group Communications

Newgate Communications +44 203 757 6880

Robin Tozer stobart@newgatecomms.com

Ian Silvera

Fiona Norman

Disclaimer

Flybe Group plc published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 07:08:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FLYBE GROUP PLC
02:47aFLYBE : Virgin, Stobart, Cyrus consortium to buy Flybe for £2.2 million
RE
02:09aFLYBE : Formation of Aviation Joint Venture
PU
02:09aFLYBE : Recommended cash offer for Flybe Group
PU
01:21aSTOBART : Virgin Atlantic and Stobart poised to make takeover move for Flybe
AQ
01/10FLYBE : Virgin Atlantic nears takeover of Flybe - Sky News
RE
01/10FLYBE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Flybe Group Plc
PU
01/08FLYBE : London City Route launched from Newcastle Airport
AQ
01/03FLYBE : Form 8.3 -
PU
01/03FLYBE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Flybe Group Plc
PU
01/02FLYBE : Form 8.3 - Flybe Group PLC
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 740 M
EBIT 2019 -17,0 M
Net income 2019 6,00 M
Debt 2019 144 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 2,21
EV / Sales 2019 0,24x
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
Capitalization 35,5 M
Chart FLYBE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Flybe Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLYBE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,24  GBP
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christine Ourmieres-Widener Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Timothy Laffin Non-Executive Chairman
Timothy Anderson Chief Operating Officer
Ian Milne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Elizabeth McMeikan Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLYBE GROUP PLC-3.68%46
DELTA AIR LINES-2.87%33 232
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC36.16%22 822
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-3.75%15 300
AIR CHINA LTD.0.00%15 123
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.83%13 718
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.