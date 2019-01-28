Flybe : Response to Media Reporting

28 January 2019

Flybe Group Plc

Response to Media Reporting

Flybe Group plc (the 'Company') notes the recent media reporting that Hosking Partners LLP has requested that the Company convene a general meeting to consider resolutions to appoint Eric Kohn as a Director of the Company and remove Simon Laffin as a Director of the Company.

The Company confirms that on Friday it received correspondence from Hosking Partners LLP to this effect which also included a proposed resolution that the Directors appoint Mr Kohn to investigate the sales process from 14 November 2018 to 15 January 2019.

The Board reaffirms that it has acted at all times in the interests of its shareholders and all its stakeholders, through an extremely difficult and challenging period. The Board continues to have full confidence in its Chairman, Simon Laffin, and believes that any independent scrutiny of its conduct will support the Board's decision-making.

