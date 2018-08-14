Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Flybe Group PLC    FLYB   GB00B4QMVR10

FLYBE GROUP PLC (FLYB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/14 05:03:33 pm
40.716 GBp   -0.21%
04:36pFLYBE : Share Transfer to PDMR
PU
08/13FLYBE : Notice of AGM and Posting of Annual Report
PU
08/13FLYBE : announces full 2019 Summer schedule from Norwich
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Flybe : Share Transfer to PDMR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 04:36pm CEST

Flybe Group Plc('Flybe' or the 'Company')

Share Transfer to PDMR

14th August 2018

Flybe announces that it was notified on 13th August 2018 that Floyd Widener, husband of CEO Christine Ourmieres-Widener, has transferred to her 100,000 ordinary shares in the Company.

Following this transfer Mr Widener no longer holds any shares in the Company and Ms Ourmieres-Widener holds 219,760 shares, representing 0.101% of the issued share capital.

Catherine Ledger

Company Secretary

Flybe Group plc

LEI Number: 5493005SC6523Y8KJF24

Disclaimer

Flybe Group plc published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 14:35:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FLYBE GROUP PLC
04:36pFLYBE : Share Transfer to PDMR
PU
08/13FLYBE : Notice of AGM and Posting of Annual Report
PU
08/13FLYBE : announces full 2019 Summer schedule from Norwich
AQ
08/07FLYBE : Faulty plane lands safely
AQ
08/03STOBART : Ex-stobart boss bankrolled luxury life with company cash
AQ
08/02FLYBE : Change of Auditor
PU
08/02FLYBE : PSP Award
PU
07/27FLYBE : Passenger numbers flying high
AQ
07/26FLYBE : Appointments of SID and Chair of Audit Committee
PU
07/26FLYBE : Q1 2018/19 trading statement
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/19Q2 2018 LETTER : Mind The (Expectations) Gap 
01/24Greenwood Investors Q4 2017 Letter 
2017FOCUS ON EUROPE : Red Alert For European Banks? Capital Destruction At Deutsche .. 
2016What easyJet Success Teaches Us About Flybe's Turnaround 
2016The Last Chance Saloon For The UK's Biggest Regional Airline, Flybe 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 759 M
EBIT 2019 2,48 M
Net income 2019 6,00 M
Debt 2019 106 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 15,11
P/E ratio 2020 5,51
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
Capitalization 89,6 M
Chart FLYBE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Flybe Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLYBE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,43  GBP
Spread / Average Target 5,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christine Ourmieres-Widener Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Timothy Laffin Non-Executive Chairman
Luke Farajallah Chief Operating Officer & Accountable Manager
Ian Milne Chief Financial Officer
Peter Hauptvogel Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLYBE GROUP PLC29.52%114
DELTA AIR LINES-2.30%37 823
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC21.25%22 277
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP3.96%17 415
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-10.78%16 949
AIR CHINA LTD.-40.10%14 567
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.