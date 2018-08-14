Flybe : Share Transfer to PDMR

Flybe Group Plc('Flybe' or the 'Company')
Share Transfer to PDMR
14th August 2018
Flybe announces that it was notified on 13th August 2018 that Floyd Widener, husband of CEO Christine Ourmieres-Widener, has transferred to her 100,000 ordinary shares in the Company.
Following this transfer Mr Widener no longer holds any shares in the Company and Ms Ourmieres-Widener holds 219,760 shares, representing 0.101% of the issued share capital.
Catherine Ledger
Company Secretary
Flybe Group plc
LEI Number: 5493005SC6523Y8KJF24
