FLYBE GROUP PLC    FLYB   GB00B4QMVR10

FLYBE GROUP PLC (FLYB)
  Report  
News 
News

Flybe : Slot Transaction at Gatwick Airport

01/11/2019 | 11:34am EST

Flybe Group PLC ('Flybe' or the 'Group')

Slot Transaction at Gatwick Airport

Flybe Group plc announces that today Flybe Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary, signed an agreement with Vueling Airlines S.A. (the 'Agreement') to receive a total of £4,500,000 (four-and-a-half-million pounds) in respect of slots at London Gatwick Airport. The funds will be paid in two tranches, being receivable in the next few days in respect of slots to be used during the Summer Season in 2019 and for subsequent Summer Seasons. The remainder is due in June 2019 in respect of slots to be used during the Winter Season in 2019/20 and subsequent Winter Seasons.

Enquiries

Maitland +44 (0) 207 379 5151

Andy Donald

LEI Number: 5493005SC6523Y8KJF24

Disclaimer

Flybe Group plc published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 16:33:07 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 740 M
EBIT 2019 -17,0 M
Net income 2019 6,00 M
Debt 2019 144 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 2,21
EV / Sales 2019 0,24x
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
Capitalization 35,5 M
Chart FLYBE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Flybe Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLYBE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,24  GBP
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christine Ourmieres-Widener Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Timothy Laffin Non-Executive Chairman
Timothy Anderson Chief Operating Officer
Ian Milne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Elizabeth McMeikan Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLYBE GROUP PLC-3.68%46
DELTA AIR LINES-2.34%33 232
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC36.16%22 822
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-3.75%15 300
AIR CHINA LTD.1.70%15 123
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.83%13 718
