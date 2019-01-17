Flybe : Transfer of Listing

FLYBE GROUP PLC

('Flybe' or the 'Company')

17 January 2019

TRANSFER OF LISTING

The Company announces that, further to its announcement on 14 November 2018 and the passing of a special resolution by its shareholders at the Company's general meeting held on 14 December 2018, the Company's listing category has been transferred from 'premium listing (commercial company)' to 'standard listing', as of 8 a.m. today.

LEI Number: 5493005SC6523Y8KJF24