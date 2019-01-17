Flybe : Transfer of Listing

Log in
01/17/2019 | 03:44am EST

FLYBE GROUP PLC

('Flybe' or the 'Company')

17 January 2019

TRANSFER OF LISTING

The Company announces that, further to its announcement on 14 November 2018 and the passing of a special resolution by its shareholders at the Company's general meeting held on 14 December 2018, the Company's listing category has been transferred from 'premium listing (commercial company)' to 'standard listing', as of 8 a.m. today.

For additional information, please contact:

Flybe

Christine Ourmières-Widener, Chief Executive Officer

Maitland/AMO (Public Relations Adviser to Flybe)

Andy Donald

+44 (0)13 9236 4520

+44(0)20 7379 5151

Numis (Financial Adviser to Flybe)

Stuart Skinner
Mike Burke

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

LEI Number: 5493005SC6523Y8KJF24

Disclaimer

Flybe Group plc published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 08:43:02 UTC
