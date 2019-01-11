Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Flybe Group PLC    FLYB   GB00B4QMVR10

FLYBE GROUP PLC (FLYB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Flybe : UK union Unite looks for job assurances on Flybe takeover deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 07:17am EST

(Reuters) - Britain's biggest labour union Unite said http://bit.ly/2H8aJHD on Friday it would have an urgent meeting with the new owners of airline Flybe Group Plc to seek assurances on future job security for its more than 460 members.

Richard Branson's Virgin Atlantic teamed up with Stobart Group and Cyrus Capital to buy Flybe for $2.8 million (£2.2 million), aiming to rebrand the struggling British regional carrier and use it to feed customers to its long-haul flights.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FLYBE GROUP PLC -79.79% 3.35 Delayed Quote.-3.68%
STOBART GROUP LTD 6.99% 160.2 Delayed Quote.3.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FLYBE GROUP PLC
07:17aFLYBE : UK union Unite looks for job assurances on Flybe takeover deal
RE
06:44aFLYBE : Recommendation of the Connect Airways Offer
PU
05:23aVirgin Atlantic buys UK airline Flybe for cut-price $2.8 million
RE
05:15aBritish shares on track for best week since September; housebuilders bounce
RE
02:09aFLYBE : Formation of Aviation Joint Venture
PU
02:09aFLYBE : Recommended cash offer for Flybe Group
PU
01:21aSTOBART : Virgin Atlantic and Stobart poised to make takeover move for Flybe
AQ
01/10FLYBE : Virgin Atlantic nears takeover of Flybe - Sky News
RE
01/10FLYBE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Flybe Group Plc
PU
01/08FLYBE : London City Route launched from Newcastle Airport
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 740 M
EBIT 2019 -17,0 M
Net income 2019 6,00 M
Debt 2019 144 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 2,21
EV / Sales 2019 0,24x
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
Capitalization 35,5 M
Chart FLYBE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Flybe Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLYBE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,24  GBP
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christine Ourmieres-Widener Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Timothy Laffin Non-Executive Chairman
Timothy Anderson Chief Operating Officer
Ian Milne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Elizabeth McMeikan Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLYBE GROUP PLC-3.68%46
DELTA AIR LINES-2.34%33 232
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC36.16%22 822
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-3.75%15 300
AIR CHINA LTD.1.70%15 123
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.83%13 718
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.