Flybe : Virgin Atlantic nears takeover of Flybe - Sky News

An offer for Flybe worth significantly less than the company's closing share price on Thursday of 16.38 pence will be announced to the London Stock Exchange on Friday, Sky said, citing sources close to the deal.

Virgin Atlantic has agreed to team up with Stobart Group Ltd, Flybe's other suitor, to form a new company that will also include the Stobart Air franchise operation, the report said.

Virgin Atlantic, Flybe and Stobart were not immediately available for comment on the report outside regular business hours. Virgin Atlantic said last month it was looking at a range of options for Flybe, including a takeover offer.

(This story has been refiled to correct the date of the previous Virgin comment on Flybe in the final paragraph)

