FLYBE GROUP PLC    FLYB   GB00B4QMVR10

FLYBE GROUP PLC (FLYB)
My previous session
  News  
Flybe : Virgin Atlantic nears takeover of Flybe - Sky News

01/10/2019 | 04:14pm EST
A Virgin Atlantic Airbus comes in to land at Heathrow aiport in London

(Reuters) - British regional airline Flybe Group Plc is close to being taken over by a consortium led by Richard Branson's Virgin Atlantic, Sky News reported on Thursday.

An offer for Flybe worth significantly less than the company's closing share price on Thursday of 16.38 pence will be announced to the London Stock Exchange on Friday, Sky said, citing sources close to the deal.

Virgin Atlantic has agreed to team up with Stobart Group Ltd, Flybe's other suitor, to form a new company that will also include the Stobart Air franchise operation, the report said.

Virgin Atlantic, Flybe and Stobart were not immediately available for comment on the report outside regular business hours. Virgin Atlantic said last month it was looking at a range of options for Flybe, including a takeover offer.

(This story has been refiled to correct the date of the previous Virgin comment on Flybe in the final paragraph)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FLYBE GROUP PLC -1.65% 16.375 Delayed Quote.-2.06%
STOBART GROUP LTD 0.13% 150 Delayed Quote.3.74%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 740 M
EBIT 2019 -17,0 M
Net income 2019 6,00 M
Debt 2019 144 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 2,25
EV / Sales 2019 0,24x
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
Capitalization 36,1 M
Chart FLYBE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Flybe Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLYBE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,24  GBP
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christine Ourmieres-Widener Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Timothy Laffin Non-Executive Chairman
Timothy Anderson Chief Operating Officer
Ian Milne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Elizabeth McMeikan Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLYBE GROUP PLC-2.06%46
DELTA AIR LINES-4.87%33 232
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC36.16%22 822
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-2.82%15 300
AIR CHINA LTD.0.00%15 123
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC0.77%13 718
