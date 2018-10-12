Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd    FLY   CA30252U1057

FLYHT AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS LTD (FLY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

FLYHT Aerospace : Aircraft Certification Lead

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 03:53pm CEST

Aircraft Certification Lead

Posted on October 12, 2018

FLYHT is looking for an experienced Aircraft Certification Lead for our certification and airworthiness activities in our Littleton, Co office.

The Aircraft Certification Lead has the overall responsibility for the certification and continued airworthiness activities carried out by FLYHT's Littleton, Co ACE group related to FLYHT's products and services. The Aircraft Certification Lead is responsible for FLYHT STC activities and the strategic planning and advancement of FLYHT's certification capabilities. The successful candidate will work closely with internal teams to ensure that the corporate objectives are met on a timely basis.

Critical Aspects:

Leadership
Proactive
Results-oriented Prioritization/Delegation Highly organized
Attention to detail
Works well under pressure

Accountability:

  • The successful certification of programs requiring STC approval within all applicable jurisdictions
  • The successful management of assigned aircraft certification activities with respect to schedule, priority, accuracy and quality of work
  • Working closely with the overall Aircraft Certification Engineering team to achieve the company goals
  • Act as the primary liaison with the FAA
  • Ensuring certification and airworthiness requirements are communicated and considered during product development and product design change processes by working closely with the R&D and Quality Assurance teams
  • Supporting the corporate goals for advancement of FLYHT's certification capabilities

Responsibilities:

  • Lead and direct the technical and airworthiness aspects of the Aircraft Certification Engineering team
  • Review proposed projects and provide feedback and feasibility analysis with respect to certification and airworthiness
  • Work closely with R&D and Quality Assurance with respect to certification and airworthiness planning in support of the design, test, production and support of FLYHT products
  • Interface with the FAA Aircraft Certification Office (ACO) for project coordination and FAA approvals
  • Ensure continued validity of the Minor Change Agreement with the FAA, which includes reviewing engineering changes for minor change classification and approval within FAA guidelines.
  • Provide certification direction for the changes beyond the minor classification as defined by the FAA
  • Support and nurture relations with FLYHT related ODA's and DER's
  • Develop and manage Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) projects, including defining project scope and schedule and coordinate the assigning of tasks to suit. This includes directing Engineering sub-contract and DER/ODA coordination (i.e. external subcontract management)
  • Coordinate with the ACE Manager to assign tasks, track program design schedules and coordinate with other organizations to ensure on-time design deliverables
  • Create and manage certification plans for all new programs requiring STC approval within FAA, EASA, CAAC and other jurisdictions
  • Review of TDR/STC data packages to ensure completeness, compliance and consistency and ensure all related documentation is technically accurate and consistent before release
  • Provide support for customer meetings, preliminary design reviews (PDR), critical design reviews (CDR), First Article Inspections (FAI), aircraft surveys, aircraft installations etc.
  • Act as a technical interface to airline partners for installation projects to establish system and certification requirements, certification procedures, and aircraft installations
  • Troubleshoot and liaise with customers as required to ensure their satisfaction
  • Attend first of type (FOT) installations to provide installation technical support as well as coordination with FAA DARs and DERs during conformity and certification testing
  • Develop, maintain, and improve internal processes and standard operating procedures in accordance with the requirements of aviation regulations and AS9100
  • Support development of drawing/document/engineering standards per customer and regulatory agency requirements
  • Participate in strategic and business planning and work towards increasing FLYHTs certification capabilities including pursuing delegated authority
  • Provide guidance with respect to certification requirements to external departments for the design, test, rollout and support of products or feature additions
  • Foster and promote a culture of continuous improvement, innovation, and technological advancement in accordance with our values
  • Provide leadership, mentoring and support to less experienced team members

Qualifications:

Education and Experience:

  • Bachelor's degree or Post-Secondary Diploma in Electrical, Mechanical, Aerospace or Aeronautical Engineering, or related
  • A minimum of 10 years of aviation related engineering experience
  • Proven experience in engineering project management

Knowledge and Skills:

  • Possess an advanced level of understanding of airline regulatory guidelines and the design change approval process and ability to perform as a technical expert and a source of information.
  • Exhibit an advanced degree of understanding of aircraft and avionic terms.
  • Ability to lead cross-functional engineering teams and manage expectations and requirements of multiple stakeholders, including other employees, customer representatives, and regulatory agencies.
  • Possess an advanced level of Engineering deliverable expertise with respect to technical writing, drafting and presentation of Engineering substantiation and concepts.
  • Proficiency with AutoCAD/Solidworks and Microsoft Office suite.
  • Ability to plan and manage multiple projects, monitor project schedules to ensure
  • on-time delivery and make efficient use of internal or external resources.
  • Possess strong business acumen and able to conduct oneself in a professional manner when dealing with customers, co-workers, vendors, etc.
  • Highly effective time management skills.
  • Ability to effectively communicate, in English, both written and verbally.
  • Experience working in and managing aspects of an AS9100 and/or FAA approved quality system.
  • Experience with 14 CFR Part 25 commercial aircraft.
  • Knowledge of FAA, EASA and Transport Canada regulations.
  • Engineering Design experience an asset.
  • MRO Experience an asset.

Other

  • Must possess or be able to obtain a valid passport (travel required).

Disclaimer

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 13:52:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FLYHT AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS
03:53pFLYHT AEROSPACE : Aircraft Certification Lead
PU
10/11FLYHT AEROSPACE : Acquires Panasonic Weather Solutions Assets
AQ
10/10FLYHT AEROSPACE : Acquires Panasonic Weather Solutions Assets
AQ
10/05FLYHT AEROSPACE : Purchaser, Shipper, Receiver and Stores Clerk
PU
10/04FLYHT AEROSPACE : Provides Third Quarter 2018 Update
AQ
10/02FLYHT AEROSPACE : Provides Third Quarter 2018 Update
AQ
09/13FLYHT AEROSPACE : and Spectralux Avionics Integrate Systems Creating New Enhance..
AQ
09/06FLYHT AEROSPACE : Distress Flight-data Streaming Capabilities Validated on Boein..
AQ
09/04FLYHT AEROSPACE : Distress Flight-data Streaming Capabilities Validated on Boein..
PU
09/04FLYHT AEROSPACE : Distress Flight-data Streaming Capabilities Validated on Boein..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/10FLYHT acquires Panasonic Weather Solutions assets 
08/12FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (FLYLF) CEO Tom Schmutz on Q2 2018 Results - E.. 
08/08Flyht Aerospace Solutions reports Q2 results 
06/07FLYHT announces five-year contract renewal 
05/17Flyht Aerospace Solutions' (FLYLF) CEO Thomas Schmutz on Q1 2018 Results - Ea.. 
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas R. Schmutz Chief Executive officer
William T. Tempany Chairman
Matieu Plamondon Chief Operating Officer
Alana Forbes Chief Financial Officer
Derek Graham Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLYHT AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS LTD22
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION2.78%103 508
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION1.62%92 913
GENERAL DYNAMICS-2.77%57 165
RAYTHEON1.67%54 482
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION0.70%51 823
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.