FLYHT Aerospace : Aircraft Certification Lead

Aircraft Certification Lead

Posted on October 12, 2018

FLYHT is looking for an experienced Aircraft Certification Lead for our certification and airworthiness activities in our Littleton, Co office.

The Aircraft Certification Lead has the overall responsibility for the certification and continued airworthiness activities carried out by FLYHT's Littleton, Co ACE group related to FLYHT's products and services. The Aircraft Certification Lead is responsible for FLYHT STC activities and the strategic planning and advancement of FLYHT's certification capabilities. The successful candidate will work closely with internal teams to ensure that the corporate objectives are met on a timely basis.

Critical Aspects:

Leadership

Proactive

Results-oriented Prioritization/Delegation Highly organized

Attention to detail

Works well under pressure

Accountability:

The successful certification of programs requiring STC approval within all applicable jurisdictions

The successful management of assigned aircraft certification activities with respect to schedule, priority, accuracy and quality of work

Working closely with the overall Aircraft Certification Engineering team to achieve the company goals

Act as the primary liaison with the FAA

Ensuring certification and airworthiness requirements are communicated and considered during product development and product design change processes by working closely with the R&D and Quality Assurance teams

Supporting the corporate goals for advancement of FLYHT's certification capabilities

Responsibilities:

Lead and direct the technical and airworthiness aspects of the Aircraft Certification Engineering team

Review proposed projects and provide feedback and feasibility analysis with respect to certification and airworthiness

Work closely with R&D and Quality Assurance with respect to certification and airworthiness planning in support of the design, test, production and support of FLYHT products

Interface with the FAA Aircraft Certification Office (ACO) for project coordination and FAA approvals

Ensure continued validity of the Minor Change Agreement with the FAA, which includes reviewing engineering changes for minor change classification and approval within FAA guidelines.

Provide certification direction for the changes beyond the minor classification as defined by the FAA

Support and nurture relations with FLYHT related ODA's and DER's

Develop and manage Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) projects, including defining project scope and schedule and coordinate the assigning of tasks to suit. This includes directing Engineering sub-contract and DER/ODA coordination (i.e. external subcontract management)

Coordinate with the ACE Manager to assign tasks, track program design schedules and coordinate with other organizations to ensure on-time design deliverables

Create and manage certification plans for all new programs requiring STC approval within FAA, EASA, CAAC and other jurisdictions

Review of TDR/STC data packages to ensure completeness, compliance and consistency and ensure all related documentation is technically accurate and consistent before release

Provide support for customer meetings, preliminary design reviews (PDR), critical design reviews (CDR), First Article Inspections (FAI), aircraft surveys, aircraft installations etc.

Act as a technical interface to airline partners for installation projects to establish system and certification requirements, certification procedures, and aircraft installations

Troubleshoot and liaise with customers as required to ensure their satisfaction

Attend first of type (FOT) installations to provide installation technical support as well as coordination with FAA DARs and DERs during conformity and certification testing

Develop, maintain, and improve internal processes and standard operating procedures in accordance with the requirements of aviation regulations and AS9100

Support development of drawing/document/engineering standards per customer and regulatory agency requirements

Participate in strategic and business planning and work towards increasing FLYHTs certification capabilities including pursuing delegated authority

Provide guidance with respect to certification requirements to external departments for the design, test, rollout and support of products or feature additions

Foster and promote a culture of continuous improvement, innovation, and technological advancement in accordance with our values

Provide leadership, mentoring and support to less experienced team members

Qualifications:

Education and Experience:

Bachelor's degree or Post-Secondary Diploma in Electrical, Mechanical, Aerospace or Aeronautical Engineering, or related

A minimum of 10 years of aviation related engineering experience

Proven experience in engineering project management

Knowledge and Skills:

Possess an advanced level of understanding of airline regulatory guidelines and the design change approval process and ability to perform as a technical expert and a source of information.

Exhibit an advanced degree of understanding of aircraft and avionic terms.

Ability to lead cross-functional engineering teams and manage expectations and requirements of multiple stakeholders, including other employees, customer representatives, and regulatory agencies.

Possess an advanced level of Engineering deliverable expertise with respect to technical writing, drafting and presentation of Engineering substantiation and concepts.

Proficiency with AutoCAD/Solidworks and Microsoft Office suite.

Ability to plan and manage multiple projects, monitor project schedules to ensure

on-time delivery and make efficient use of internal or external resources.

Possess strong business acumen and able to conduct oneself in a professional manner when dealing with customers, co-workers, vendors, etc.

Highly effective time management skills.

Ability to effectively communicate, in English, both written and verbally.

Experience working in and managing aspects of an AS9100 and/or FAA approved quality system.

Experience with 14 CFR Part 25 commercial aircraft.

Knowledge of FAA, EASA and Transport Canada regulations.

Engineering Design experience an asset.

MRO Experience an asset.

Other