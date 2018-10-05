FLYHT Aerospace : Purchaser, Shipper, Receiver and Stores Clerk

Purchaser, Shipper, Receiver and Stores Clerk

Posted on October 4, 2018

FLYHT is looking for a high performing Purchaser, Shipper, Receiver and Stores Clerk support staff at our Calgary headquarters. This position is ideal for someone who has good understanding and experience purchasing, shipping, receiving and performing general store clerk duties.

The successful candidate will quickly learn FLYHT's production and supply chain environment to effectively run the day to day activities. He/she is a high performing individual who is result driven and works exceptionally well with all stakeholders.

Job Summary: This role is involved in the purchasing, transportation, storage, inventory control, ordering parts, repairs, kitting, packaging, shipping and customer service. The position helps the organization control expenses, satisfy product delivery and maximize profits. This role will physically receive product and ensures proper and accurate tracking in the ERP system. The position also ensures inventory is catalogued and maintains inventory for production needs.

Critical Aspects:

Detail-oriented

Strategic Thinking

Physically able

Customer focused

Self-starter

Responsibilities:

Purchasing of all material requirements for customer demand and system requirements

Receiving shipments physically and in ERP

Kitting and packaging all requests for delivery to customers

Shipments of all kits, customer orders, RMA to suppliers and customers physically and in ERP

Ordering and maintaining supplies

The organization and upkeep of the shipping/receiving and stores area

The proper storage, labeling, packaging, traceability, and sorting of all materials

Timely movement of material between production and stores

Capture data for supplier performance, inventory turnover, inventory value, customer rejections and on time performance

Participate in the coordination of engineering changes, product line extensions, or new product launches as required

Issue purchase orders and liaise with manufacturer to ensure parts are manufactured in accordance with drawings

Work closely with accounting to ensure all invoices are correct and resolve any discrepancies between FLYHT and vendors

Perform cycle count and minimize inventory variances

Support end of life inventory program to ensure business continuity

Ensuring new employees are trained properly and accurately in shipping and receiving activities.

Key success factors:

On-time deliveries to customers

Overall cost reduction

Reduced inventory variance

Maintain AS9100 quality standard

Qualifications

Required:

Completion of related degree or equivalent combination of training in supply chain management

Experience ordering parts from high level and detailed Bill of Material

Experience using an ERP system

Sense of urgency and ability to manage conflicting deadlines and commitments

Excellent accuracy and attention to detail, including in the presence of interruptions

Desire to learn and develop professionally

Self-motivated and able to work well with minimum supervision

Team player

Excellent verbal and written communication (English) and presentation skills

Good organizational and time management skills

Asset: