FLYHT Aerospace : Purchaser, Shipper, Receiver and Stores Clerk

Purchaser, Shipper, Receiver and Stores Clerk
Posted on October 4, 2018
FLYHT is looking for a high performing Purchaser, Shipper, Receiver and Stores Clerk support staff at our Calgary headquarters. This position is ideal for someone who has good understanding and experience purchasing, shipping, receiving and performing general store clerk duties.
The successful candidate will quickly learn FLYHT's production and supply chain environment to effectively run the day to day activities. He/she is a high performing individual who is result driven and works exceptionally well with all stakeholders.
Job Summary: This role is involved in the purchasing, transportation, storage, inventory control, ordering parts, repairs, kitting, packaging, shipping and customer service. The position helps the organization control expenses, satisfy product delivery and maximize profits. This role will physically receive product and ensures proper and accurate tracking in the ERP system. The position also ensures inventory is catalogued and maintains inventory for production needs.
Critical Aspects:
Detail-oriented
Strategic Thinking
Physically able
Customer focused
Self-starter
Responsibilities:
-
Purchasing of all material requirements for customer demand and system requirements
-
Receiving shipments physically and in ERP
-
Kitting and packaging all requests for delivery to customers
-
Shipments of all kits, customer orders, RMA to suppliers and customers physically and in ERP
-
Ordering and maintaining supplies
-
The organization and upkeep of the shipping/receiving and stores area
-
The proper storage, labeling, packaging, traceability, and sorting of all materials
-
Timely movement of material between production and stores
-
Capture data for supplier performance, inventory turnover, inventory value, customer rejections and on time performance
-
Participate in the coordination of engineering changes, product line extensions, or new product launches as required
-
Issue purchase orders and liaise with manufacturer to ensure parts are manufactured in accordance with drawings
-
Work closely with accounting to ensure all invoices are correct and resolve any discrepancies between FLYHT and vendors
-
Perform cycle count and minimize inventory variances
-
Support end of life inventory program to ensure business continuity
-
Ensuring new employees are trained properly and accurately in shipping and receiving activities.
Key success factors:
-
On-time deliveries to customers
-
Overall cost reduction
-
Reduced inventory variance
-
Maintain AS9100 quality standard
Qualifications
Required:
-
Completion of related degree or equivalent combination of training in supply chain management
-
Experience ordering parts from high level and detailed Bill of Material
-
Experience using an ERP system
-
Sense of urgency and ability to manage conflicting deadlines and commitments
-
Excellent accuracy and attention to detail, including in the presence of interruptions
-
Desire to learn and develop professionally
-
Self-motivated and able to work well with minimum supervision
-
Team player
-
Excellent verbal and written communication (English) and presentation skills
-
Good organizational and time management skills
Asset:
-
Aerospace experience
-
Multi-lingual
-
SCMP Designation and asset
-
Global Supply Chain experience
-
Experience in Contract Manufacturing and repair
Disclaimer
