FLYHT Aerospace : Chief Inspector

Chief Inspector

Posted on January 18, 2019

Location: Denver, CO

FLYHT is looking for a detailed oriented and highly analytical Chief Inspector to join our Quality team in ensuring FLYHT's regulatory compliance and ensuring that quality activities are being performed effectively. You would be responsible for the quality process including oversight of inspections, Parts Manufacturer Approvals (PMA), and manufacture / repair quality. If you have a passion for quality management, are self motived, and are highly experienced under 14 CFR Part 21 or 145 quality systems, this opportunity may be right for you!

Fostering a community-driven work environment with the opportunity to contribute directly to the success and achievement of the company's goals and objectives, FLYHT provides an opportunity to deliver cutting-edge products for the global aviation industry.

Responsibilities

Ensuring continual compliance with appropriate FAA or other pertinent regulations and ensuring that the quality system is adequate, effective and adheres to FAA regulations.

Administer and apply the approved FAA and AS9100 compliant quality system and associated standard operating procedures

Carry out incoming, work-in-progress, final and FAA conformity inspections, as well as first article inspection process implementation

Liaise with the FAA MIDO for PMA application and maintenance

Raise internal and supplier Non-Conformance Reports, approve response plans, and verify implementation of responses

Support and be the prime contact for external audits from the FAA and AS9100 auditors

Maintain Quality system manuals

Perform supplier audits, including making additions to the Approved Vendor List

Ensure that appropriate production, repair, inspection, and maintenance records are maintained to support continued FAA compliance

Provide input to engineering technical reviews for on-aircraft hardware products and installation kits.

Recommend and implement changes to quality processes, manuals, and procedures based on industry developments, inspection techniques, or practical applications

Carry out internal audits of the quality procedures as scheduled in the approved quality system.

Capture and report KPI metrics for Quality

Manage calibration and quality control of products, tools, and test equipment

Apply continuous improvement to improve performance and reduce costs

Qualifications

5-10 years of inspection experience under a 14 CFR Part 21 or 145 quality system; or previous experience as an Inspector responsible for high reliability systems e.g. medical equipment

Experience training others in standard practices and methods required for FAA-compliant inspection techniques.

Demonstrated customer / supplier interface and company representation skills.

Self-directed, driven, and self-motivated to support the deployment of innovative new technology.

Ability to apply for FAA DMIR

Ability to work closely with the FAA, EASA, suppliers, and strategic partners.

Must possess, or be able to obtain, a valid passport (some travel required)

Previously held DMIR authorization or other Inspection Authorization, an asset

About FLYHT

FLYHT's mission is to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability (located in Calgary, Canada; publicly traded as: FLY:TSX.V; FLYLF:OTCQX). Airlines, leasing companies, fractional owners and original equipment manufacturers have installed the Automated Flight Information Reporting System (AFIRSTM) on their aircraft to capture, process and stream aircraft data with real-time alerts. AFIRS sends this information through satellite networks to the UpTimeTM cloud-based data center, which provides aircraft operators with direct insight into the operational status and health of their aircraft and enables them to take corrective action to maintain the highest standard of operational control.

FLYHT offers comprehensive benefits and a 9/80 work week which provides flexibility with every other Friday off.

All resumes will be retained for the duration of the recruit only; all resumes will be destroyed immediately following candidate selection. Personal information is reviewed by senior managers only, kept in strict confidence and used only for the purposes of scheduling interviews. By forwarding your resume and/or application for the position, you signify your understanding and acceptance of these terms.