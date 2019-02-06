FLYHT Aerospace : Intermediate Accountant

Intermediate Accountant
Posted on February 6, 2019
Location: Calgary. AB
FLYHT is looking for an experience Accountant to join our Finance team in our Calgary office. This is an opportunity to be part of a team working on solving challenging problems in the aerospace industry and work on analytics and presentation of real-time data from aircrafts.
If you have are looking for an opportunity to grow, take on challenges and have accountability and
passion for building high performance and scalable solutions using the latest and greatest technologies, frameworks and design patterns, while following industry best practices, this opportunity may be right for you!
Fostering a community-driven work environment with the opportunity to contribute directly to the success and achievement of the company's goals and objectives, FLYHT provides an opportunity to deliver cutting-edge products for the global aviation industry.
Responsibilities
Accounts payable: review of invoices, preparation of month end journal entries and accruals as required
Accounts Receivable: monthly billing, cash receipts, collections and any other ad-hoc reports and requests
Assist in evaluating transactions, schedules and reports for reasonability test
Assist in the preparation of monthly financial reports and distribution of accurate and reliable financial analysis
Assist in the preparation of supporting schedules for the quarterly financial statements and analysis
Work with the external audit team ensuring all requested information is available to them
Collection and analysis of data to assist in the budget process
Completion of Stats Canada requests for information
Provide assistance to Operations and management with respect to system reports and operating activities;
Respond to analytical inquires by gathering, analysis, summarizing and interpreting data
Qualifications
5 years of experience in an intermediate Accountant role
Bachelor's Degree in Accounting or Business, an asset
CPA designation, or working towards a CPA designation
Ability to work well under pressure and meet set deadlines
Strong organizational and time management skills with the ability to prioritize effectively and assess urgency
Effective communication skills with individuals at all levels of the organization
Experience working with a public company, an asset
Ability to manage conflicting deadlines and commitments
Demonstrated ability to exercise flexibility, initiative, good judgment and discretion
Excellent accuracy and attention to detail
Ability to work efficiently as a part of a team as well as independently
Proficient in MS Office Suite with proven advanced skills in Excel
Experience with NetSuite, an asset
About FLYHT
FLYHT's mission is to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability (located in Calgary, Canada; publicly traded as: FLY:TSX.V; FLYLF:OTCQX). Airlines, leasing companies, fractional owners and original equipment manufacturers have installed the Automated Flight Information Reporting System (AFIRSTM) on their aircraft to capture, process and stream aircraft data with real-time alerts. AFIRS sends this information through satellite networks to the UpTimeTM cloud-based data center, which provides aircraft operators with direct insight into the operational status and health of their aircraft and enables them to take corrective action to maintain the highest standard of operational control.
FLYHT offers comprehensive benefits and a 9/80 work week which provides flexibility with every other Friday off.
