FLYHT AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS LTD
01/18 05:40:00 pm
1.36 CAD   -0.73%
FLYHT Aerospace : Marketing Manager

01/18/2019 | 08:09pm EST

Marketing Manager

Posted on January 18, 2019

Location: Denver, CO

FLYHT is looking for a self motivated and driven, organized and experienced Marketing manager to join our sales team to ensure that FLYHT remains at the forefront of industry trends, customer desires, and changes in the global aviation market. This is an opportunity to manage our global marketing strategy, including but not limited to marketing plans, public and investor relations, external communications, branding, corporate messaging, and trade show support. If you have a passion for managing all aspects of corporate marketing activities that differentiate the company in the marketplace and facilitates increased market shares, this opportunity may be right for you!

Fostering a community-driven work environment with the opportunity to contribute directly to the success and achievement of the company's goals and objectives, FLYHT provides an opportunity to deliver cutting-edge products for the global aviation industry.

Responsibilities

  • Responsible for continuing to build and maintain a brand that is recognized as an industry leader in aviation markets for connected aircraft hardware and service solutions
  • Perform market research and work with the team assess corresponding business opportunities
  • Consolidate numerous and varied inputs into clear and concise messaging
  • Write, manage approvals and post all FLYHT press releases
  • Assist the CEO with all media relations/appearances
  • Investigate, propose, and manage the logistics of trade shows and other event planningEvent planning, attendance and associated corporate messaging
  • Event attendance and ability to act as an ambassador for the company
  • Create, plan and implement social media and other strategies that enable additional market capture in a primarily B2B environment
  • Manage the FLYHT website including regular updates and monitoring various KPIs for the FLYHT website and social media

Qualifications

  • 7-10 years proven experience as a marketing specialist or manager with demonstrated ability with marketing communications programs and events
  • Exceptional communication skills -verbal and written - and solid ability to facilitate internal and external communication with demonstrated interpersonal, and public speaking skills
  • Self-motivated and able to work well at a team player with minimum supervision
  • Proven experience working with a public company and managing investor relations
  • Excellent organizational and time management skills with the ability to manage conflicting deadlines and multiple commitments
  • Demonstrated ability to exercise flexibility, initiative, good judgment and discretion
  • Demonstrated ability managing the deliverables of external suppliers
  • Excellent accuracy and attention to detail
  • Proven ability to be diplomatic and maintain confidentiality, including when dealings with press and investors
  • Must possess, or be able to obtain, a valid passport (some travel required)
  • Proven proficiency in MS Office Suite
  • Proficiency in WordPress, an asset
  • Aerospace industry experience, an asset
  • Proven proficiency in social media activities and posting
  • Experience with Google Stats
  • Graphic design / photography / other creative experience, an asset
  • International marketing or related business experience, an asset

About FLYHT

FLYHT's mission is to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability (located in Calgary, Canada; publicly traded as: FLY:TSX.V; FLYLF:OTCQX). Airlines, leasing companies, fractional owners and original equipment manufacturers have installed the Automated Flight Information Reporting System (AFIRSTM) on their aircraft to capture, process and stream aircraft data with real-time alerts. AFIRS sends this information through satellite networks to the UpTimeTM cloud-based data center, which provides aircraft operators with direct insight into the operational status and health of their aircraft and enables them to take corrective action to maintain the highest standard of operational control.

FLYHT offers comprehensive benefits and a 9/80 work week which provides flexibility with every other Friday off.

All resumes will be retained for the duration of the recruit only; all resumes will be destroyed immediately following candidate selection. Personal information is reviewed by senior managers only, kept in strict confidence and used only for the purposes of scheduling interviews. By forwarding your resume and/or application for the position, you signify your understanding and acceptance of these terms.

Apply

Disclaimer

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. published this content on 19 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2019 01:08:01 UTC
