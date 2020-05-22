FLYHT Aerospace : Production and Supply Chain Coordinator

Production and Supply Chain Coordinator

Posted on May 22, 2020

Location: Denver, CO

FLYHT is looking for a high performing Production and Supply Chain Coordinator to join our Littleton team in supporting production and supply chain activities such as planning, purchasing, transportation, storage, inventory control, performance analysis, cost control, ordering parts, repairs, kitting, packaging, shipping and customer service. The ideal candidate will have proven experience completing accurate ERP entries to maintain inventory, receive product, and increase planning and production effectiveness with valid and reliable data. If you are exceptionally detailed oriented and thrive on a small fast-pace team where you have the opportunity to take on a wide scope of challenges, this may be the opportunity for you!

Fostering a community-driven work environment with the opportunity to contribute directly to the success and achievement of the company's goals and objectives, FLYHT provides an opportunity to deliver cutting-edge products for the global aviation industry.

Responsibilities

Manage supplier performance program

Analyze supplier performance or procurement program success

Assist in capturing and reporting KPI metrics for supplier performance, inventory turnover, inventory value, customer rejections, repair turnaround time and on time performance

Evaluate new suppliers as required

Coordinate with repair station for product evaluation, repair and return to customer

Monitor inventory levels for manufacturing and at repair station

Issue purchase orders, work orders and liaise with manufacturer to ensure parts are manufactured in accordance with drawings

Forecast demand and schedule manufacturing of product

Work closely with accounting to ensure all invoices are correct and resolve any discrepancies between FLYHT and vendors

Manage cycle count program to minimize inventory variances

Manage end of life inventory to ensure business continuity

Kitting and packaging all requests for delivery to customers

Shipment of all kits, customer orders, RMA, to suppliers and customers physically and in ERP

Ordering and maintaining supplies

Receiving shipments physically and in ERP

The organization and upkeep of the shipping and receiving area

The proper storage, labeling, packaging, and sorting of all materials. Inventory accuracy and control of the Stores area

All shipments transacted accurately in ERP

All material received correctly in ERP

Completing scheduled shipping and receiving activities as committed

Qualifications

Experience in a fast pace environment where accuracy and attention to detail were vital, including in the presence of interruptions

Experience using an ERP system, NetSuite experience an asset

Experience ordering parts from high level and detailed Bill of Material

Sense of urgency and ability to manage conflicting deadlines and commitments

Completion of related degree or equivalent combination of training in supply chain management, an asset

Intermediate Excel proficiency

Intermediate Outlook proficiency

Desire to learn and develop professionally

Self-motivated and able to work well with minimum supervision

Team player

Excellent verbal and written communication (English) and presentation skills

Good organizational and time management skills

Experience in International shipping and receiving, including documentation requirements for customs

Able to lift up to 50lbs and able to physically able package shipments

Previous experience in international logistics, an asset

Previous Aerospace experience, an asset

Multi-lingual, an asset

SCMP Designation, an asset

Global Supply Chain experience, an asset

Experience in Contract Manufacturing and repair, an asset

About FLYHT

FLYHT's mission is to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability (located in Calgary, Canada; publicly traded as: FLY:TSX.V; FLYLF:OTCQX). Airlines, leasing companies, fractional owners and original equipment manufacturers have installed the Automated Flight Information Reporting System (AFIRSTM) on their aircraft to capture, process and stream aircraft data with real-time alerts. AFIRS sends this information through satellite networks to the UpTimeTM cloud-based data center, which provides aircraft operators with direct insight into the operational status and health of their aircraft and enables them to take corrective action to maintain the highest standard of operational control.

FLYHT offers comprehensive benefits and a 9/80 work week which provides flexibility with every other Friday off.

