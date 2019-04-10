Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd    FLY   CA30252U3038

FLYHT AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS LTD

(FLY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

FLYHT Aerospace : Production and Supply Chain Manager

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 06:53pm EDT

Production and Supply Chain Manager

Posted on April 10, 2019

Location: Denver, CO

FLYHT is looking for a strategic Supply Chain professional to join our operations team, the Production and Supply Chain Manager is responsible for inventory integrity, production planning, purchasing, logistics, kitting, packaging, vendor management, and metric reporting. If you have a passion for continual improvement, metrics and all aspects of supply chain and you are analytical, customer focused and have impeccable time management skills, this opportunity may be right for you!

Fostering a community-driven work environment with the opportunity to contribute directly to the success and achievement of the company's goals and objectives, FLYHT provides an opportunity to deliver cutting-edge products for the global aviation industry.

Responsibilities

  • Managing supplier performance program and procurement program
  • Capture and report KPI metrics for supplier performance, inventory turnover, inventory value, customer rejections and on time performance
  • Appraise vendor manufacturing ability through on-site visits and measurements
  • Liaise with suppliers to discuss performance metrics and discuss areas for improvements
  • Responsible for negotiating contracts with vendors/suppliers including pricing, terms, logistics and delivery
  • Monitor forecasts to identify change and their effect on supply chain and production activities
  • Create material and product costs forecasts and cost list
  • Manage activities related to material requirements planning, inventory control, warehousing and receiving
  • Manage in and outbound logistics including custom clearance, intercompany transfers and delivery to clients
  • Review existing processes and implement improvements to supply chain processes to ensure efficient operations, including inventory turns, reducing waste, collaborative supplier selection, collaboration with other functional areas (such as sales, finance, and quality assurance), warranty exchange, return to manufacturer, repair and return to customer
  • Manage cycle count program to minimize inventory variances
  • Manage end of life inventory to ensure business continuity
  • Manage all aspects of repair and maintenance of FLYHT's product
  • Participate in strategic and business planning projects as required
  • Lead continuous change and improvement initiatives to improve performance and reduce costs
  • Ensure adherence to QMS and AS9100
  • Participate in the coordination of engineering changes, product line extensions, or new product launches to ensure orderly and timely transitions in material or production flow
  • Manage production and supply team initial and recurrent training including introduction of new technologies and empower the team to continually improve upon the processes
  • Issue purchase orders and liaise with manufacturer to ensure parts are manufactured in accordance with drawings
  • Work closely with accounting to ensure all invoices are correct and resolve any discrepancies between FLYHT and vendors

Qualifications

  • Bachelor of Commerce with a focus on business administration, manufacturing, management, or supply chain management, or equivalent combination of training in supply chain management
  • Proven experience in lean manufacturing techniques and a strong desire to practice lean manufacturing
  • In depth knowledge of end to end supply chain process and best practices
  • Minimum 5 years managing production and supply chain
  • Experience compiling data and reporting on KPIs
  • Extensive experience ordering parts from high level and detailed Bill of Material
  • Superior analytical and creative problem-solving capabilities
  • Experience using an ERP system, NetSuite experience an asset
  • Intermediate to advanced Excel skills
  • Exceptional organizational and time management skills with a sense of urgency and ability to manage conflicting deadlines and commitments
  • Excellent accuracy and attention to detail, including in the presence of interruptions
  • Excellent verbal and written communication (English) and presentation skills
  • Team Management Training
  • Aerospace experience, an asset
  • Multi-lingual, an asset
  • SCMP Designation and asset, an asset
  • Global Supply Chain experience, an asset
  • Experience in Contract Manufacturing, an asset

About FLYHT

FLYHT's mission is to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability (located in Calgary, Canada; publicly traded as: FLY:TSX.V; FLYLF:OTCQX). Airlines, leasing companies, fractional owners and original equipment manufacturers have installed the Automated Flight Information Reporting System (AFIRSTM) on their aircraft to capture, process and stream aircraft data with real-time alerts. AFIRS sends this information through satellite networks to the UpTimeTM cloud-based data center, which provides aircraft operators with direct insight into the operational status and health of their aircraft and enables them to take corrective action to maintain the highest standard of operational control.

FLYHT offers comprehensive benefits and a 9/80 work week which provides flexibility with every other Friday off.

All resumes will be retained for the duration of the recruit only; all resumes will be destroyed immediately following candidate selection. Personal information is reviewed by senior managers only, kept in strict confidence and used only for the purposes of scheduling interviews. By forwarding your resume and/or application for the position, you signify your understanding and acceptance of these terms.

Apply

Disclaimer

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 22:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FLYHT AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS
06:53pFLYHT AEROSPACE : Production and Supply Chain Manager
PU
04/04FLYHT AEROSPACE : Project Manager
PU
04/03FLYHT AEROSPACE : Provides First Quarter 2019 Update and Schedules Fourth Quarte..
AQ
03/27FLYHT AEROSPACE : Project Manager
PU
03/20FLYHT AEROSPACE : Enterprise Test Engineer
PU
03/19FLYHT AEROSPACE : Quality Inspector
PU
03/05FLYHT AEROSPACE : System Administrator
PU
02/27FLYHT AEROSPACE : Project Engineer-Aerospace
PU
02/26FLYHT AEROSPACE : Announces U.S. Based Investor Relations Services Partner
AQ
02/12FLYHT AEROSPACE : System Administrator
PU
More news
Chart FLYHT AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS LTD
Duration : Period :
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas R. Schmutz Chief Executive officer
William T. Tempany Chairman
Matieu Plamondon Chief Operating Officer
Alana Forbes Chief Financial Officer
Derek Graham Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLYHT AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS LTD33.00%20
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION25.43%114 043
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION15.60%85 600
RAYTHEON16.75%51 263
GENERAL DYNAMICS9.60%49 755
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION11.67%46 479
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About