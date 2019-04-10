FLYHT Aerospace : Production and Supply Chain Manager
Production and Supply Chain Manager
Location: Denver, CO
FLYHT is looking for a strategic Supply Chain professional to join our operations team, the Production and Supply Chain Manager is responsible for inventory integrity, production planning, purchasing, logistics, kitting, packaging, vendor management, and metric reporting. If you have a passion for continual improvement, metrics and all aspects of supply chain and you are analytical, customer focused and have impeccable time management skills, this opportunity may be right for you!
Fostering a community-driven work environment with the opportunity to contribute directly to the success and achievement of the company's goals and objectives, FLYHT provides an opportunity to deliver cutting-edge products for the global aviation industry.
Responsibilities
Managing supplier performance program and procurement program
Capture and report KPI metrics for supplier performance, inventory turnover, inventory value, customer rejections and on time performance
Appraise vendor manufacturing ability through on-site visits and measurements
Liaise with suppliers to discuss performance metrics and discuss areas for improvements
Responsible for negotiating contracts with vendors/suppliers including pricing, terms, logistics and delivery
Monitor forecasts to identify change and their effect on supply chain and production activities
Create material and product costs forecasts and cost list
Manage activities related to material requirements planning, inventory control, warehousing and receiving
Manage in and outbound logistics including custom clearance, intercompany transfers and delivery to clients
Review existing processes and implement improvements to supply chain processes to ensure efficient operations, including inventory turns, reducing waste, collaborative supplier selection, collaboration with other functional areas (such as sales, finance, and quality assurance), warranty exchange, return to manufacturer, repair and return to customer
Manage cycle count program to minimize inventory variances
Manage end of life inventory to ensure business continuity
Manage all aspects of repair and maintenance of FLYHT's product
Participate in strategic and business planning projects as required
Lead continuous change and improvement initiatives to improve performance and reduce costs
Ensure adherence to QMS and AS9100
Participate in the coordination of engineering changes, product line extensions, or new product launches to ensure orderly and timely transitions in material or production flow
Manage production and supply team initial and recurrent training including introduction of new technologies and empower the team to continually improve upon the processes
Issue purchase orders and liaise with manufacturer to ensure parts are manufactured in accordance with drawings
Work closely with accounting to ensure all invoices are correct and resolve any discrepancies between FLYHT and vendors
Qualifications
Bachelor of Commerce with a focus on business administration, manufacturing, management, or supply chain management, or equivalent combination of training in supply chain management
Proven experience in lean manufacturing techniques and a strong desire to practice lean manufacturing
In depth knowledge of end to end supply chain process and best practices
Minimum 5 years managing production and supply chain
Experience compiling data and reporting on KPIs
Extensive experience ordering parts from high level and detailed Bill of Material
Superior analytical and creative problem-solving capabilities
Experience using an ERP system, NetSuite experience an asset
Intermediate to advanced Excel skills
Exceptional organizational and time management skills with a sense of urgency and ability to manage conflicting deadlines and commitments
Excellent accuracy and attention to detail, including in the presence of interruptions
Excellent verbal and written communication (English) and presentation skills
Team Management Training
Aerospace experience, an asset
Multi-lingual, an asset
SCMP Designation and asset, an asset
Global Supply Chain experience, an asset
Experience in Contract Manufacturing, an asset
About FLYHT
FLYHT's mission is to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability (located in Calgary, Canada; publicly traded as: FLY:TSX.V; FLYLF:OTCQX). Airlines, leasing companies, fractional owners and original equipment manufacturers have installed the Automated Flight Information Reporting System (AFIRSTM) on their aircraft to capture, process and stream aircraft data with real-time alerts. AFIRS sends this information through satellite networks to the UpTimeTM cloud-based data center, which provides aircraft operators with direct insight into the operational status and health of their aircraft and enables them to take corrective action to maintain the highest standard of operational control.
FLYHT offers comprehensive benefits and a 9/80 work week which provides flexibility with every other Friday off.
