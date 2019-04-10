FLYHT Aerospace : Production and Supply Chain Manager

Production and Supply Chain Manager

Posted on April 10, 2019

Location: Denver, CO

FLYHT is looking for a strategic Supply Chain professional to join our operations team, the Production and Supply Chain Manager is responsible for inventory integrity, production planning, purchasing, logistics, kitting, packaging, vendor management, and metric reporting. If you have a passion for continual improvement, metrics and all aspects of supply chain and you are analytical, customer focused and have impeccable time management skills, this opportunity may be right for you!

Fostering a community-driven work environment with the opportunity to contribute directly to the success and achievement of the company's goals and objectives, FLYHT provides an opportunity to deliver cutting-edge products for the global aviation industry.

Responsibilities

Managing supplier performance program and procurement program

Capture and report KPI metrics for supplier performance, inventory turnover, inventory value, customer rejections and on time performance

Appraise vendor manufacturing ability through on-site visits and measurements

Liaise with suppliers to discuss performance metrics and discuss areas for improvements

Responsible for negotiating contracts with vendors/suppliers including pricing, terms, logistics and delivery

Monitor forecasts to identify change and their effect on supply chain and production activities

Create material and product costs forecasts and cost list

Manage activities related to material requirements planning, inventory control, warehousing and receiving

Manage in and outbound logistics including custom clearance, intercompany transfers and delivery to clients

Review existing processes and implement improvements to supply chain processes to ensure efficient operations, including inventory turns, reducing waste, collaborative supplier selection, collaboration with other functional areas (such as sales, finance, and quality assurance), warranty exchange, return to manufacturer, repair and return to customer

Manage cycle count program to minimize inventory variances

Manage end of life inventory to ensure business continuity

Manage all aspects of repair and maintenance of FLYHT's product

Participate in strategic and business planning projects as required

Lead continuous change and improvement initiatives to improve performance and reduce costs

Ensure adherence to QMS and AS9100

Participate in the coordination of engineering changes, product line extensions, or new product launches to ensure orderly and timely transitions in material or production flow

Manage production and supply team initial and recurrent training including introduction of new technologies and empower the team to continually improve upon the processes

Issue purchase orders and liaise with manufacturer to ensure parts are manufactured in accordance with drawings

Work closely with accounting to ensure all invoices are correct and resolve any discrepancies between FLYHT and vendors

Qualifications

Bachelor of Commerce with a focus on business administration, manufacturing, management, or supply chain management, or equivalent combination of training in supply chain management

Proven experience in lean manufacturing techniques and a strong desire to practice lean manufacturing

In depth knowledge of end to end supply chain process and best practices

Minimum 5 years managing production and supply chain

Experience compiling data and reporting on KPIs

Extensive experience ordering parts from high level and detailed Bill of Material

Superior analytical and creative problem-solving capabilities

Experience using an ERP system, NetSuite experience an asset

Intermediate to advanced Excel skills

Exceptional organizational and time management skills with a sense of urgency and ability to manage conflicting deadlines and commitments

Excellent accuracy and attention to detail, including in the presence of interruptions

Excellent verbal and written communication (English) and presentation skills

Team Management Training

Aerospace experience, an asset

Multi-lingual, an asset

SCMP Designation and asset, an asset

Global Supply Chain experience, an asset

Experience in Contract Manufacturing, an asset

About FLYHT

FLYHT's mission is to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability (located in Calgary, Canada; publicly traded as: FLY:TSX.V; FLYLF:OTCQX). Airlines, leasing companies, fractional owners and original equipment manufacturers have installed the Automated Flight Information Reporting System (AFIRSTM) on their aircraft to capture, process and stream aircraft data with real-time alerts. AFIRS sends this information through satellite networks to the UpTimeTM cloud-based data center, which provides aircraft operators with direct insight into the operational status and health of their aircraft and enables them to take corrective action to maintain the highest standard of operational control.

FLYHT offers comprehensive benefits and a 9/80 work week which provides flexibility with every other Friday off.

