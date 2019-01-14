FLYHT Aerospace : Project Engineer – Aerospace 0 01/14/2019 | 01:44pm EST Send by mail :

Project Engineer - Aerospace Posted on January 14, 2019 Location: Denver, CO FLYHT is looking for a solution driven Project Engineer - Aerospace to join the Aircraft Certification Engineering (ACE) team in taking on the responsibility for the certification and continued airworthiness activities related to FLYHT's products and services within the jurisdiction of the FAA. The ideal candidate will have FAA delegation authority or be able to pursue it. You will get the opportunity to work closely with internal teams to ensure the strategic planning and advancement of FLYHT's certification capabilities. If you are a self-motivated Aerospace Project Engineer with proven excellent regulatory experience and have to ability to maintain focused and work well under pressure, this opportunity may be right for you! Fostering a community-driven work environment with the opportunity to contribute directly to the success and achievement of the company's goals and objectives, FLYHT provides an opportunity to deliver cutting-edge products for the global aviation industry. The title for this role is Aircraft Certification Lead. Responsibilities Lead and direct the technical and airworthiness aspects of the ACE team

Build and maintain relationship with the FAA Aircraft Certification Office (ACO); interface with the FAA ACO for project coordination and FAA approvals

Ensure continued validity of the Minor Change Agreement with the FAA and provide certification direction for the changes beyond the minor classification, and

Create and manage certification plans for new programs requiring STC approval and validation within FAA, EASA, CAAC and other jurisdictions, including defining project scope and schedule and coordinate the assigning of tasks to suit. This includes directing Engineering sub-contracts and DER/ODA coordination as well as management of such vendors

Review of TDR/STC data packages to ensure completeness, compliance and consistency and ensure all related documentation is technically accurate and consistent before release

Work closely with internal stakeholders, provide guidance and feedback with respect to certification and airworthiness planning in support of product or feature additions design, feasibility, test, production, rollout and support

Provide support for customer meetings, preliminary design reviews (PDR), critical design reviews (CDR), First Article Inspections (FAI), aircraft surveys, aircraft installations etc.

Act as a technical interface to airline partners for installation projects to establish system and certification requirements, certification procedures, and aircraft installations

Troubleshoot and liaise with customers as required to ensure their satisfaction

Attend first of type (FOT) installations to provide installation technical support as well as coordination with FAA DARs and DERs during conformity and certification testing

Develop, implement, maintain, and improve internal processes and standard operating procedures in accordance with the requirements of aviation regulations and AS9100

Support development of drawing/document/engineering standards per customer and regulatory agency requirements

Foster and promote a culture of continuous improvement, innovation, and technological advancement in accordance with our values

Provide leadership, mentoring and support to less experienced team members Qualifications Bachelor's degree or Post-Secondary Diploma in Electrical, Mechanical, Aerospace or Aeronautical Engineering, or related, with an advanced level of Engineering deliverable expertise with respect to technical writing, drafting and presentation of Engineering substantiation and concepts.

A minimum of 10 years of aviation related engineering experience with proven experience in engineering project management with the ability to plan and manage multiple projects, monitor project schedules to ensure on-time delivery and make efficient use of internal or external resources.

Ability to lead cross-functional engineering teams and manage expectations and requirements of multiple stakeholders, including other employees, subcontractors, customer representatives, and regulatory agencies.

Advanced level of understanding of airline regulatory guidelines and the design change approval process with the ability to perform as a technical expert and a source of information.

Possess strong business acumen and able to conduct oneself in a professional manner when dealing with customers, co-workers, vendors, etc.

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to be tactful and diplomatic

Experience working in and managing aspects of an AS9100 and/or FAA approved quality system.

Experience with 14 CFR Part 25 commercial aircraft.

Knowledge of FAA, EASA and/or Transport Canada regulations.

Proficiency with AutoCAD/Solidworks and Microsoft Office suite.

Engineering Design experience, an asset.

MRO Experience, an asset.

Must possess or be able to obtain a valid passport (travel required). About FLYHT FLYHT's mission is to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability (located in Calgary, Canada; publicly traded as: FLY:TSX.V; FLYLF:OTCQX). Airlines, leasing companies, fractional owners and original equipment manufacturers have installed the Automated Flight Information Reporting System (AFIRSTM) on their aircraft to capture, process and stream aircraft data with real-time alerts. AFIRS sends this information through satellite networks to the UpTimeTM cloud-based data center, which provides aircraft operators with direct insight into the operational status and health of their aircraft and enables them to take corrective action to maintain the highest standard of operational control. FLYHT offers comprehensive benefits and a 9/80 work week which provides flexibility with every other Friday off. All resumes will be retained for the duration of the recruit only; all resumes will be destroyed immediately following candidate selection. Personal information is reviewed by senior managers only, kept in strict confidence and used only for the purposes of scheduling interviews. By forwarding your resume and/or application for the position, you signify your understanding and acceptance of these terms. Apply Attachments Original document

