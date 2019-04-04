FLYHT Aerospace : Project Manager

Project Manager

Posted on April 4, 2019

Location: Denver, CO

FLYHT is looking for a driven and experienced Project Manager to join our team to manage conceptualized projects from inception to wrap up. You will get the opportunity to work on solving challenging problems in the aerospace industry and work on analytics and presentation of real-time data from aircrafts. If you have a passion for executing and delivering quality projects while maintaining, monitoring and reporting strong metrics and KPIs from beginning to end, following industry best practices, this opportunity may be right for you!

Fostering a community-driven work environment with the opportunity to contribute directly to the success and achievement of the company's goals and objectives, FLYHT provides an opportunity to deliver cutting-edge products for the global aviation industry.

Responsibilities

Develop detailed project plans to meet project objectives

Develop project management documentation such as, Project Charters, Project Scope definition documents, Project Status Reports, and Project Close Out reports

Assist in the definition of project scope and objective, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility

Create and maintain project schedules

Plan project budgets, track costs, and report variances

Monitor and track progress against project plans

Prepare and present reporting on Program and projects status

Measure project performance using appropriate tools and techniques

Manage changes to the project scope, project schedule and project costs using appropriate techniques

Plan and monitor staff resource allocation and availability to support project success

Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors

Oversee any contract staff directly contributing to projects (e.g. specialist engineering services or technical writer services) including oversight on

assigned tasks and managing budget and invoice approvals.

Mentor and advise junior Program management staff (if applicable).

Report and escalate project concerns to management as needed

Perform risk management to minimize project risks

Apply continuous improvement to improve project performance and reduce costs.

Manage monthly program status review meeting, risks and issues meeting, and staffing meeting.

Communicate project scope, resource, schedule, and risks to program sponsors, business customers and stakeholders

Qualifications

A minimum of 5 years of project management experience with proven experience leading project teams through full project lifecycle

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science or Engineering (Software, Electronic or Aviation)

PMP Certificate, an asset

Proven experience working with enterprise development teams throughout the project lifecycle, ideally using waterfall and Agile development techniques

Strong experience in resources planning and scheduling

Proven track record of successful and timely project delivery

Intermediate MS Project skills are a must, advanced skills are preferred

Strong MS Office Suite skills, including proven intermediate level Excel knowledge

Exceptional communication skills, written and verbal, must be equally comfortable leading discussion with internal and external stakeholders as drafting reports and emails

Previous NetSuite experience, an asset

Previous experience in the aviation industry, an asset

About FLYHT

FLYHT's mission is to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability (located in Calgary, Canada; publicly traded as: FLY:TSX.V; FLYLF:OTCQX). Airlines, leasing companies, fractional owners and original equipment manufacturers have installed the Automated Flight Information Reporting System (AFIRSTM) on their aircraft to capture, process and stream aircraft data with real-time alerts. AFIRS sends this information through satellite networks to the UpTimeTM cloud-based data center, which provides aircraft operators with direct insight into the operational status and health of their aircraft and enables them to take corrective action to maintain the highest standard of operational control.

FLYHT offers comprehensive benefits and a 9/80 work week which provides flexibility with every other Friday off.

All resumes will be retained for the duration of the recruit only; all resumes will be destroyed immediately following candidate selection. Personal information is reviewed by senior managers only, kept in strict confidence and used only for the purposes of scheduling interviews. By forwarding your resume and/or application for the position, you signify your understanding and acceptance of these terms.