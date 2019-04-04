FLYHT Aerospace : Project Manager

Project Manager
Posted on April 4, 2019
Location: Denver, CO
FLYHT is looking for a driven and experienced Project Manager to join our team to manage conceptualized projects from inception to wrap up. You will get the opportunity to work on solving challenging problems in the aerospace industry and work on analytics and presentation of real-time data from aircrafts. If you have a passion for executing and delivering quality projects while maintaining, monitoring and reporting strong metrics and KPIs from beginning to end, following industry best practices, this opportunity may be right for you!
Fostering a community-driven work environment with the opportunity to contribute directly to the success and achievement of the company's goals and objectives, FLYHT provides an opportunity to deliver cutting-edge products for the global aviation industry.
Responsibilities
-
Develop detailed project plans to meet project objectives
-
Develop project management documentation such as, Project Charters, Project Scope definition documents, Project Status Reports, and Project Close Out reports
-
Assist in the definition of project scope and objective, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility
-
Create and maintain project schedules
-
Plan project budgets, track costs, and report variances
-
Monitor and track progress against project plans
-
Prepare and present reporting on Program and projects status
-
Measure project performance using appropriate tools and techniques
-
Manage changes to the project scope, project schedule and project costs using appropriate techniques
-
Plan and monitor staff resource allocation and availability to support project success
-
Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors
-
Oversee any contract staff directly contributing to projects (e.g. specialist engineering services or technical writer services) including oversight on
-
assigned tasks and managing budget and invoice approvals.
-
Mentor and advise junior Program management staff (if applicable).
-
Report and escalate project concerns to management as needed
-
Perform risk management to minimize project risks
-
Apply continuous improvement to improve project performance and reduce costs.
-
Manage monthly program status review meeting, risks and issues meeting, and staffing meeting.
-
Communicate project scope, resource, schedule, and risks to program sponsors, business customers and stakeholders
Qualifications
-
A minimum of 5 years of project management experience with proven experience leading project teams through full project lifecycle
-
Bachelor of Science in Computer Science or Engineering (Software, Electronic or Aviation)
-
PMP Certificate, an asset
-
Proven experience working with enterprise development teams throughout the project lifecycle, ideally using waterfall and Agile development techniques
-
Strong experience in resources planning and scheduling
-
Proven track record of successful and timely project delivery
-
Intermediate MS Project skills are a must, advanced skills are preferred
-
Strong MS Office Suite skills, including proven intermediate level Excel knowledge
-
Exceptional communication skills, written and verbal, must be equally comfortable leading discussion with internal and external stakeholders as drafting reports and emails
-
Previous NetSuite experience, an asset
-
Previous experience in the aviation industry, an asset
About FLYHT
FLYHT's mission is to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability (located in Calgary, Canada; publicly traded as: FLY:TSX.V; FLYLF:OTCQX). Airlines, leasing companies, fractional owners and original equipment manufacturers have installed the Automated Flight Information Reporting System (AFIRSTM) on their aircraft to capture, process and stream aircraft data with real-time alerts. AFIRS sends this information through satellite networks to the UpTimeTM cloud-based data center, which provides aircraft operators with direct insight into the operational status and health of their aircraft and enables them to take corrective action to maintain the highest standard of operational control.
FLYHT offers comprehensive benefits and a 9/80 work week which provides flexibility with every other Friday off.
All resumes will be retained for the duration of the recruit only; all resumes will be destroyed immediately following candidate selection. Personal information is reviewed by senior managers only, kept in strict confidence and used only for the purposes of scheduling interviews. By forwarding your resume and/or application for the position, you signify your understanding and acceptance of these terms.
Apply
Disclaimer
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 17:06:04 UTC