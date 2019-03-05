FLYHT Aerospace : System Administrator

System Administrator

Posted on March 5, 2019

Location: Edmonton, AB

FLYHT is looking for a highly motivated System Administrator and Customer Support Engineer to help manage and improve systems and infrastructure to join our Calgary team. You will get the opportunity to work on solving challenging problems in the aerospace industry and work on analytics and presentation of real-time data from aircrafts. If you are a quick learner and enjoy providing technical support to customers and building continuous delivery pipeline to ensure successful release of cutting-edge products, this may be the opportunity for you!

Fostering a community-driven work environment with the opportunity to contribute directly to the success and achievement of the company's goals and objectives, FLYHT provides an opportunity to deliver cutting-edge products for the global aviation industry.

Responsibilities

Develop and manage the infrastructure and tools to enable development, verification & validation, and delivery of products into dev, test, staging and production

Architect an environment that supports continuous delivery

Analyze, debug and resolve production issues related including but not limited to infrastructure, applications performance, system latency and other IaaS services

Monitor health of the application and environment, and act to return system to health when alerted

Responsible for 24/7 technical and level-1 customer support of FLYHT's products and services to ensure timely response to customer and internal infrastructure issues

Escalate voice of the customer and product deficiencies to Product Management and Product Engineering

Work on a rotating shift and provide oversight, mentorship and support to the customer support and engineering team while creating an enjoyable work environment

Report on data metrics

Document and maintain process, procedures and work instructions

Maintain compliance with AS9100 certification requirements

Qualifications

Experience with continuous delivery and continuous deployment pipelines with strict SLAs

Strong development and deployment experience of 3+ years

Extensive work in cloud systems (preferably AWS) with relational databases

Experience with monitoring and logging tools (AppDynamics/New Relic/Logstash/Nagios)

Experience with configuration management and automated deployment using Ansible/Puppet/Chef

Experience with Web Application Servers (Payara/GlassFish, Nginx)

Knowledge of version control systems like SVN, GitHub, Bitbucket and build frameworks like TeamCity, Jenkins

Experience with interfacing with customers and willingness to work in rotating shifts to provide 24X7 customer support

Exceptional communication skills (verbal and written) required to interface with a highly engaged client group

Experience with container technologies (Docker/Vagrant)

Ability to work independently and under pressure in a fast paced environment

Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science or related discipline, an asset

Experience with cloud foundation (Redis, ELK stack, Kafka), networking principles and technologies (Load Balancers, VPN, DNS, NAT, Firewalls), an asset

Knowledge of avionic software development guidelines (DO-178, DO-278), an asset

Technical writing skills, an asset

General understanding of aircraft systems and maintenance, an asset

About FLYHT

FLYHT's mission is to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability (located in Calgary, Canada; publicly traded as: FLY:TSX.V; FLYLF:OTCQX). Airlines, leasing companies, fractional owners and original equipment manufacturers have installed the Automated Flight Information Reporting System (AFIRSTM) on their aircraft to capture, process and stream aircraft data with real-time alerts. AFIRS sends this information through satellite networks to the UpTimeTM cloud-based data center, which provides aircraft operators with direct insight into the operational status and health of their aircraft and enables them to take corrective action to maintain the highest standard of operational control.

FLYHT offers comprehensive benefits and a 9/80 work week which provides flexibility with every other Friday off.

All resumes will be retained for the duration of the recruit only; all resumes will be destroyed immediately following candidate selection. Personal information is reviewed by senior managers only, kept in strict confidence and used only for the purposes of scheduling interviews. By forwarding your resume and/or application for the position, you signify your understanding and acceptance of these terms.