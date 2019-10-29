FMC : 3Q 2019 Earnings Call Presentation

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements made in this presentation that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning specific factors described in FMC Corporation's 2018 Form 10-K and other SEC filings. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. FMC Corporation does not intend to update this information and disclaims any legal obligation to the contrary. Historical information is not necessarily indicative of future performance.
Non-GAAP Financial Terms
These slides contain certain "non-GAAP financial terms" which are defined on our website www.fmc.com. Such non-GAAP financial terms used in this presentation focus on expected Adjusted Earnings for all EBITDA and EPS references. Although we provide forecasts for adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted cash from operations and free cash flow (all of which are non-GAAP financial measures), we are not able to forecast the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Certain elements of the composition of the GAAP amounts are not predictable, making it impractical for us to forecast. Such elements include, but are not limited to restructuring, acquisition charges, and discontinued operations and related cash activity. As a result, no GAAP outlook is provided.
2
FMC Reported Financial Results
Q3 2019
Q3 2018^
'19 vs. '18
Revenue
$1,014
$924
10%
Adj. EBITDA (1)
$219
$187
18%
% Revenue
21.6%
20.2%
Adjusted EPS (1)
$0.94
$0.71
32%
GAAP Net Income
$90
$75
20%
% Revenue
8.8%
8.1%
GAAP EPS
$0.69
$0.54
28%
Note: Amounts in millions of USD, except EPS
Denotes non-GAAP financial term. Refer to definitions at the beginning of this presentation.
Refers to midpoint of company guidance issued on July 30, 2019.
3 ^ Recast Q3 2018 excludes the former Lithium segment.
Q3 Highlights
12% organic revenue growth, excluding a 2% FX headwind
Company EBITDA margins of ~22%, an increase of 140 bps
YOY
Outperformance
Q3 Adj. EPS1 vs.
+14 cents
Guidance2
EBITDA
+12.5 cents
D&A
+1.5 cents
Interest Expense
-3.5 cents
Tax Rate
+2.5 cents
Non-contr. Interest
+1 cent
Q3 2019 Revenue Increased 10%
Regional Revenue Bridge
$81
$10
$5
$1,014
($6)
$924
Latin America
Asia
▪ Q3 '19 Revenue: $460 mil.
▪ Q3 '19 Revenue: $219 mil.
(+21% YOY, +22% ex-FX)
(+5% YOY, +9% ex-FX)
▪ Double-digit growth in Brazil,
▪ Double-digit organic growth
Argentina and Mexico
in India, China and Pakistan
▪ Strong insecticide demand
▪ Rynaxypyr® insect control
on cotton in Brazil
share gains on rice in India
▪ Boral® herbicide and
▪ Cyazypyr® insect control on
Rynaxypyr® insect control on
F&V in India
sugarcane in Brazil
Recast LatAm Asia EMEA
NA
Q3 '19
Q3 '18
Note: Amounts in millions of USD
Q3 2019 Revenue Drivers
Total: +10%
Volume:
Price/Mix:
F/X:
+8%
+4%
-2%
4
EMEA
Q3 '19 Revenue: $138 mil.
(+4% YOY, +8% ex-FX)
Strong demand in France from launch of Battle® Delta herbicide on cereals
New country registrations for Cyazypyr® insect control across region continue to drive growth
North America
Q3 '19 Revenue: $196 mil.
(-3% YOY)
Higher than normal channel inventories for pre-emergent herbicides reduced demand
Rynaxypyr® and Cyazypyr® insect controls taking share in specialty crops
Q3 2019 Adj. EBITDA Bridge
$37
$37
$219
($42)
$0
$187
Recast
Volume
Price /
Cost
F/X
Q3 '19
Q3 '18
Mix
Note: Amounts in millions of USD
5
Q3 EBITDA Drivers
EBITDA $19 million above midpoint of guidance
Strong volume contribution
Price increases across all geographies, led by LatAm and Asia
Price increases nearly offset the entire impact from Cost + FX of $42 million
