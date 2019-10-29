Log in
FMC CORPORATION

(FMC)
FMC : 3Q 2019 Earnings Call Presentation

10/29/2019

Q3 2019 Earnings Presentation

October 30, 2019

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements made in this presentation that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning specific factors described in FMC Corporation's 2018 Form 10-K and other SEC filings. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. FMC Corporation does not intend to update this information and disclaims any legal obligation to the contrary. Historical information is not necessarily indicative of future performance.

Non-GAAP Financial Terms

These slides contain certain "non-GAAP financial terms" which are defined on our website www.fmc.com. Such non-GAAP financial terms used in this presentation focus on expected Adjusted Earnings for all EBITDA and EPS references. Although we provide forecasts for adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted cash from operations and free cash flow (all of which are non-GAAP financial measures), we are not able to forecast the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Certain elements of the composition of the GAAP amounts are not predictable, making it impractical for us to forecast. Such elements include, but are not limited to restructuring, acquisition charges, and discontinued operations and related cash activity. As a result, no GAAP outlook is provided.

2

FMC Reported Financial Results

Q3 2019

Q3 2018^

'19 vs. '18

Revenue

$1,014

$924

10%

Adj. EBITDA (1)

$219

$187

18%

% Revenue

21.6%

20.2%

Adjusted EPS (1)

$0.94

$0.71

32%

GAAP Net Income

$90

$75

20%

% Revenue

8.8%

8.1%

GAAP EPS

$0.69

$0.54

28%

Note: Amounts in millions of USD, except EPS

  1. Denotes non-GAAP financial term. Refer to definitions at the beginning of this presentation.
  2. Refers to midpoint of company guidance issued on July 30, 2019.

3 ^ Recast Q3 2018 excludes the former Lithium segment.

Q3 Highlights

  • 12% organic revenue growth, excluding a 2% FX headwind
  • Company EBITDA margins of ~22%, an increase of 140 bps
    YOY

Outperformance

Q3 Adj. EPS1 vs.

+14 cents

Guidance2

EBITDA

+12.5 cents

D&A

+1.5 cents

Interest Expense

-3.5 cents

Tax Rate

+2.5 cents

Non-contr. Interest

+1 cent

Q3 2019 Revenue Increased 10%

Regional Revenue Bridge

$81

$10

$5

$1,014

($6)

$924

Latin America

Asia

Q3 '19 Revenue: $460 mil.

Q3 '19 Revenue: $219 mil.

(+21% YOY, +22% ex-FX)

(+5% YOY, +9% ex-FX)

Double-digit growth in Brazil,

Double-digit organic growth

Argentina and Mexico

in India, China and Pakistan

Strong insecticide demand

Rynaxypyr® insect control

on cotton in Brazil

share gains on rice in India

Boral® herbicide and

Cyazypyr® insect control on

Rynaxypyr® insect control on

F&V in India

sugarcane in Brazil

Recast LatAm Asia EMEA

NA

Q3 '19

Q3 '18

Note: Amounts in millions of USD

Q3 2019 Revenue Drivers

Total: +10%

Volume:

Price/Mix:

F/X:

+8%

+4%

-2%

4

EMEA

  • Q3 '19 Revenue: $138 mil.
    (+4% YOY, +8% ex-FX)
  • Strong demand in France from launch of Battle® Delta herbicide on cereals
  • New country registrations for Cyazypyr® insect control across region continue to drive growth

North America

  • Q3 '19 Revenue: $196 mil.
    (-3% YOY)
  • Higher than normal channel inventories for pre-emergent herbicides reduced demand
  • Rynaxypyr® and Cyazypyr® insect controls taking share in specialty crops

Q3 2019 Adj. EBITDA Bridge

$37

$37

$219

($42)

$0

$187

Recast

Volume

Price /

Cost

F/X

Q3 '19

Q3 '18

Mix

Note: Amounts in millions of USD

5

Q3 EBITDA Drivers

EBITDA $19 million above midpoint of guidance

Strong volume contribution

Price increases across all geographies, led by LatAm and Asia

Price increases nearly offset the entire impact from Cost + FX of $42 million

Disclaimer

FMC Corporation published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 550 M
EBIT 2019 1 045 M
Net income 2019 704 M
Debt 2019 2 733 M
Yield 2019 1,90%
P/E ratio 2019 15,8x
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
EV / Sales2019 3,01x
EV / Sales2020 2,81x
Capitalization 10 960 M
Chart FMC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FMC Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FMC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 98,95  $
Last Close Price 84,03  $
Spread / Highest target 34,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pierre R. Brondeau Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark A. Douglas President & Chief Operating Officer
Andrew David Sandifer Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
David A. Kotch Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Kathy Shelton Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FMC CORPORATION13.62%10 960
BASF SE15.88%71 332
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-10.60%50 387
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.43.94%45 319
ROYAL DSM53.56%20 808
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT17.43%15 504
