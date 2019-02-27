FMC Corporation :'s Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 40 cents per share, payable on April 18, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 29, 2019.

About FMC

FMC Corporation provides solutions to growers around the world with a portfolio of proprietary crop protection products and a robust pipeline fueled by innovative discovery and development capabilities in crop protection, plant health and professional pest and turf maintenance solutions. In October 2018, FMC conducted an initial public offering of its Lithium business. The new company, Livent Corporation, is approximately 84 percent owned by FMC and is expected to be spun off on March 1, 2019. FMC employs approximately 7,300 employees (including through Livent) around the globe. To learn more, please visit www.fmc.com .

