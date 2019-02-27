Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FMC Corporation    FMC

FMC CORPORATION

(FMC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 02/27 04:00:11 pm
89.575 USD   +1.12%
04:31pFMC CORPORATION : 's Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
02/13FMC CORPORATION : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
AQ
02/12FMC : 4Q 2018 Earnings Call Transcript
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

FMC Corporation :'s Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 04:31pm EST

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 

FMC Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/FMC Corporation)

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 40 cents per share, payable on April 18, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 29, 2019.

About FMC

FMC Corporation provides solutions to growers around the world with a portfolio of proprietary crop protection products and a robust pipeline fueled by innovative discovery and development capabilities in crop protection, plant health and professional pest and turf maintenance solutions. In October 2018, FMC conducted an initial public offering of its Lithium business. The new company, Livent Corporation, is approximately 84 percent owned by FMC and is expected to be spun off on March 1, 2019. FMC employs approximately 7,300 employees (including through Livent) around the globe. To learn more, please visit www.fmc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Act of 1995: Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning specific factors described in FMC Corporation's 2017 Form 10-K and other SEC filings. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. FMC

Corporation does not intend to update this information and disclaims any legal obligation to the contrary. Historical information is not necessarily indicative of future performance.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fmc-corporations-board-declares-quarterly-dividend-300803586.html

SOURCE FMC Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FMC CORPORATION
04:31pFMC CORPORATION : 's Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
02/26FMC CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/13FMC CORPORATION : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
AQ
02/12FMC : 4Q 2018 Earnings Call Transcript
PU
02/12FMC : Livent's lithium woes in China cloud industry outlook
RE
02/11FMC : Amendment to a previously filed 8-K
PU
02/11FMC : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/11FMC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
02/11FMC : 4Q 2018 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
02/11FMC CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements a..
AQ
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.