Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FMC Corporation    FMC

FMC CORPORATION

(FMC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

FMC Corporation :'s Mark Douglas and Andrew Sandifer to Speak at Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 04:40pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

FMC Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/FMC Corporation)

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) today announced that Mark Douglas, president and chief operating officer and Andrew Sandifer, executive vice president and chief financial officer will speak at the Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference in New York City on September 10 at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides innovative solutions to growers around the world with a robust product portfolio fueled by a market-driven discovery and development pipeline in crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management. This powerful combination of advanced technologies includes leading insect control products based on Rynaxypyr® and Cyazypyr® active ingredients; Authority®, Boral®, Centium®, Command® and Gamit® branded herbicides; Talstar® and Hero® branded insecticides; and flutriafol-based fungicides. The FMC portfolio also includes biologicals such as Quartzo® and Presence® bionematicides. FMC Corporation employs approximately 6,500 employees around the globe. To learn more, please visit www.fmc.com.

FMC, the FMC logo, Rynaxypyr, Cyazypyr, Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, Gamit, Talstar, Hero, Quartzo and Presence are trademarks of FMC Corporation or an affiliate. Always read and follow all label directions, restrictions and precautions for use. Products listed here may not be registered for sale or use in all states, countries or jurisdictions. Hero® insecticide is a restricted use pesticide in the United States.

Statement under the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:  FMC and its representatives may from time to time make written or oral statements that are "forward-looking" and provide other than historical information, including statements contained in this press release, in FMC's other filings with the SEC, and in reports or letters to FMC stockholders.

In some cases, FMC has identified forward-looking statements by such words or phrases as "will likely result," "is confident that," "expect," "expects," "should," "could," "may," "will continue to," "believe," "believes," "anticipates," "predicts," "forecasts," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "intends" or similar expressions identifying "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the negative of those words and phrases. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the company based on currently available information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the risk factors included within FMC's 2018 Form 10-K filed with the SEC. FMC cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fmc-corporations-mark-douglas-and-andrew-sandifer-to-speak-at-credit-suisse-32nd-annual-basic-materials-conference-300907141.html

SOURCE FMC Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FMC CORPORATION
04:40pFMC CORPORATION : 's Mark Douglas and Andrew Sandifer to Speak at Credit Suisse ..
PR
08/02FMC CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/31FMC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
07/30FMC CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/30FMC : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30FMC CORPORATION : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results and Raises Full-Year Adj..
PR
07/19FMC CORPORATION : 's Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
07/09FMC CORPORATION : plans $50 million investment in Global Research and Developmen..
AQ
06/27FMC CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/24FMC : plans $50 million investment in Global Research and Development Headquarte..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group