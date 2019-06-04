Log in
FMC : Recognized with Two Prestigious American Chemistry Council Awards

06/04/2019 | 04:58pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) has been recognized with two prestigious American Chemistry Council (ACC) Awards including the Responsible Care® Company of the Year Award and a Sustainability Leadership Award for 2019.

'We are very proud to be recipients of the Responsible Care Company of the Year Award and the Sustainability Leadership Award,' said Linda Froelich, director of corporate sustainability at FMC. 'FMC employees are committed to operating safely which is evident in our new record low global total recordable injury rate. This commitment to safety extends to our views on operating sustainably as we have exceeded our goal on spending 80 percent of our R&D budget to develop sustainably advantaged products while reducing energy and greenhouse gas emissions intensities as well as waste and water intensities at our manufacturing sites.'

FMC is recognized for leadership in environmental, health, safety and security performance with the Responsible Care Company of the Year Award for its TH!NK. SAFE. program which is at the core of the company's safety commitment. TH!NK. SAFE. fosters a dynamic safety culture through interactive programs that engage all levels of the organization. The ACC also presented FMC the Sustainability Leadership 'Transparency & Collaboration' Award for its Product Stewardship & Sustainability Assessment tool that helps the company assess and determine the sustainability of its active ingredients and products through each stage of discovery and development.

FMC was also recognized by the ACC with the Responsible Care Company of the Year award in 2017 for its industry-leading safety and sustainability programs and goals.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides innovative solutions to growers around the world with a robust product portfolio fueled by a market-driven discovery and development pipeline in crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management. This powerful combination of advanced technologies includes leading insect control products based on Rynaxypyr® and Cyazypyr® active ingredients; Authority®, Boral®, Centium®, Command® and Gamit® branded herbicides; Talstar® and Hero® branded insecticides; and flutriafol-based fungicides. The FMC portfolio also includes biologicals such as Quartzo® and Presence® bionematicides. FMC Corporation employs approximately 6,500 employees around the globe. To learn more, please visit www.fmc.com.

FMC, the FMC logo, the TH!NK. SAFE. logo, Rynaxypyr, Cyazypyr, Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, Gamit, Talstar, Hero, Quartzo and Presence are trademarks of FMC Corporation or an affiliate. Always read and follow all label directions, restrictions and precautions for use. Products listed here may not be registered for sale or use in all states, countries or jurisdictions. Hero® insecticide is a restricted use pesticide in the United States.

Statement under the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: FMC and its representatives may from time to time make written or oral statements that are 'forward-looking' and provide other than historical information, including statements contained in this press release, in FMC's other filings with the SEC, and in reports or letters to FMC stockholders.

In some cases, FMC has identified forward-looking statements by such words or phrases as 'will likely result,' 'is confident that,' 'expect,' 'expects,' 'should,' 'could,' 'may,' 'will continue to,' 'believe,' 'believes,' 'anticipates,' 'predicts,' 'forecasts,' 'estimates,' 'projects,' 'potential,' 'intends' or similar expressions identifying 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the negative of those words and phrases. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the company based on currently available information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the risk factors included within FMC's 2018 Form 10-K filed with the SEC. FMC cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fmc-recognized-with-two-prestigious-american-chemistry-council-awards-300862016.html

SOURCE FMC Corporation

Media contact - Emily Parenteau, +1.215.299.6288, emily.parenteau@fmc.com; Investor contact - Michael Wherley, +1.215.299.6543, michael.wherley@fmc.com

FMC Corporation published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 20:57:04 UTC
