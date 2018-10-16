Log in
News Summary

FMC : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

10/16/2018

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Explanation of Responses:

1. Reflects the grant of restricted stock units under the Issuer's Incentive Compensation and Stock Plan (the "Plan"), which are scheduled to vest 100% on the date of the Issuer's next annual meeting of stockholders following the date of grant, subject to the terms of the Plan and the applicable award agreement issued thereunder.

/s/ Sara Ponessa, as Attorney-in-Fact Date ** Signature of Reporting Person

10/15/2018

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

FMC Corporation published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 23:22:10 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
