FMC : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Pfeiffer Nicholas

FMC CORP[ FMC ]

(Check all applicable)

Director

10% Owner

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

X

Officer (give title

Other (specify

09/19/2019

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

below)

below)

FMC CORPORATION

Corporate Controller

2929 WALNUT STREET

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

Line)

(Street)

X

Form filed by One Reporting Person

PHILADELPHIA PA

19104

Form filed by More than One Reporting

Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and

Securities

Form: Direct

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

5)

Beneficially

(D) or

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned

Indirect (I)

Ownership

Following

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or

Price

Reported

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Common Stock

09/19/2019

M

8,210

A

$32.36

17,706

D

Common Stock

09/19/2019

S

8,210

D

$90.88

9,496

D

Common Stock

09/19/2019

M

1,008

A

$51.48

10,504

D

Common Stock

09/19/2019

S

1,008

D

$90.88(1)

9,496

D

Common Stock

528.34

I

Thrift

Plan(2)

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of

Expiration Date

Amount of

of

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Derivative

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Securities

Underlying

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Acquired

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

(A) or

Security (Instr. 3

Following

(I) (Instr.

Disposed

and 4)

Reported

4)

of (D)

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3, 4

(Instr. 4)

and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Stock

Option

$32.36(3)

09/19/2019

M

8,210(3)

02/13/2019

02/25/2026

Common

8,210(3)

$0

0

D

(Right to

Stock

Buy)

Stock

Option

$51.48(3)

09/19/2019

M

1,008(3)

02/18/2016

02/18/2023

Common

1,008(3)

$0

0

D

(Right to

Stock

Buy)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Represents the weighted average sale price for price increments from $90.87 to $90.89. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide, upon request by the Securities and Exchange Commission staff, the Issuer or a security holder of the Issuer, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price for all transactions reported on this Form 4.
  2. Based on plan statement as of September 19, 2019.
  3. Reflects the adjustment of the number of shares of FMC Common Stock purchasable pursuant to the specified stock option, and the exercise price of such stock option, in connection with the the prorata spinoff distribution by FMC of all of its shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share, of Livent Corporation ("Livent") to the holders of record of FMC Common Stock on February 25, 2019, in accordance with the terms of the Amended and Restated Employee Matters Agreement, dated as of February 4, 2019, by and between FMC and Livent and the anti-dilution adjustment provisions under the FMC Corporation Incentive Compensation and Stock Plan.

/s/ Michael F. Reilly, as

attorney in fact for Nicholas 09/23/2019 Pfeiffer

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

FMC Corporation published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 18:06:00 UTC
