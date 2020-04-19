Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Fnac Darty    FNAC   FR0011476928

FNAC DARTY

(FNAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fnac Darty : French retailer FNAC Darty taps state-backed loan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/19/2020 | 04:43am EDT
People walk past a Fnac retail store which sells books, electronics and CDs in Nice

Fnac Darty has secured a 500 million euro government-guaranteed loan, the consumer electronics retailer said on Sunday, becoming the first large company in France to tap a state aid scheme to help businesses affected by the coronavirus crisis.

France has rolled out a 110-billion-euro package to prop up the economy and help businesses including cash handouts for the smallest firms, tax and payroll charge deferrals and state-subsidised furloughs.

Some 150,000 companies from restaurants to hairdressers have tapped 20 billion euros worth of loans backed by the state so far, in a scheme operated through commercial banks.

Fnac Darty, which also sells books and video games and operates an events business, is the largest company to secure funds, the economy ministry and firm said in a joint statement.

"The deployment of state-guaranteed loans is now a reality for French companies, regardless of their size," Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

Air France KLM is negotiating state-backed loans for at least 6 billion euros with the French and Dutch governments, but the deal has not been finalised.

France is resisting demands from banks for a higher level of state loan guarantees, sources have told Reuters.

Its guarantee is capped at 70% of the funding, while Germany for instance is offering emergency loans for large firms with higher state coverage.

The package for Fnac Darty, which said its revenue had dropped 7.9% in the first quarter to 1.49 billion euros, has a one year maturity, with a five-year extension option.

Arkea Banque, Bred, BNP Paribas, CIC, Credit Agricole, La Banque Postale, LCL, Natixis and Societe Generale provided the funds, and Fnac Darty said its lenders had also agreed to suspend its financial covenants, or the terms governing its loans, in June and December 2020.

The company cancelled its planned 1.50 euro per share dividend on its 2019 results.

It said 80% of its staff in France were on a state-backed temporary unemployment scheme and that it was renegotiating rental payments.

One bright spot was its online sales, which doubled over the last 15 days of March and the beginning of April, as countries where it operates including France, Spain and Portugal enforced coronavirus lockdowns.

TVs and computers, as well as refrigerators and freezers, were in high demand, it said.

(This story refiles to read 'secure funds', paragraph four)

(Reporting by Sarah White; editing by Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM 2.22% 4.751 Real-time Quote.-52.13%
FNAC DARTY 3.70% 25.8 Real-time Quote.-51.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FNAC DARTY
05:06aFNAC DARTY : Implementation of a 500 million Term Loan facility guaranteed by t..
PU
05:06aFNAC DARTY : Impacts of the COVID-19 crisis
PU
04:43aFNAC DARTY : French retailer FNAC Darty taps state-backed loan
RE
03:05aFNAC DARTY : Q1 2020 revenue
AQ
03:00aFNAC DARTY : Implementation of a 500m term loan facility guaranteed by the Fren..
AQ
03/17FNAC DARTY : Implementation of measures against the spread of Covid-19 - Consequ..
GL
03/17Retailers close stores around globe to curb coronavirus spread
RE
03/17Retailers close stores around globe to curb coronavirus spread
RE
02/29FNAC DARTY : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
02/26FNAC DARTY : 2019 full-year results
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 7 390 M
EBIT 2019 292 M
Net income 2019 99,2 M
Debt 2019 946 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,36x
P/E ratio 2020 7,47x
EV / Sales2019 0,22x
EV / Sales2020 0,19x
Capitalization 688 M
Chart FNAC DARTY
Duration : Period :
Fnac Darty Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FNAC DARTY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 50,63  €
Last Close Price 25,80  €
Spread / Highest target 171%
Spread / Average Target 96,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Enrique Martinez Ballesteros Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jacques Veyrat Chairman
Olivier Theulle Director-Operations & Information Systems
Jean-Brieuc-Pierre Le Tinier Group Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Carole Gabriella Ferrand Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FNAC DARTY-51.14%749
WESFARMERS LIMITED0.29%27 465
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.2.06%13 749
FIVE BELOW, INC.-32.37%4 808
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-3.07%3 547
MARUI GROUP CO., LTD.4.77%3 287
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group