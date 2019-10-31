Fnac Darty announces the finalization of its strategic partnership with the CTS Eventim Group
Fnac Darty announces the finalization of its strategic partnership
with the CTS Eventim Group
Fnac Darty has announced that it has finalized its strategic partnership with the CTS EVENTIM Group, the European leader in ticketing, in accordance with the terms communicated on July 24, 2019.
Thanks to this partnership, France Billet will be able to count on the technological innovations of CTS EVENTIM, accelerating the development of its digital platform and allowing it to offer more in terms of value to its customers and partners.
CTS Eventim is taking a minority stake (48%) in the capital of France Billet. At the end of a 4-year period, CTS EVENTIM would have the option of increasing its share to a majority stake. Fnac Darty wants to retain a long-term interest in France Billet, which is a strategic asset for the Group.
The operation will be concluded over the coming days.
