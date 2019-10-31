Log in
Fnac Darty : announces the finalization of its strategic partnership with the CTS Eventim Group

10/31/2019
31 Oct 2019 17:45 CET

Fnac Darty announces the finalization of its strategic partnership with the CTS Eventim Group

Ivry, October 31, 2019


Fnac Darty announces the finalization of its strategic partnership
with the CTS Eventim Group

Fnac Darty has announced that it has finalized its strategic partnership with the CTS EVENTIM Group, the European leader in ticketing, in accordance with the terms communicated on July 24, 2019.

Thanks to this partnership, France Billet will be able to count on the technological innovations of CTS EVENTIM, accelerating the development of its digital platform and allowing it to offer more in terms of value to its customers and partners.

CTS Eventim is taking a minority stake (48%) in the capital of France Billet. At the end of a 4-year period, CTS EVENTIM would have the option of increasing its share to a majority stake. Fnac Darty wants to retain a long-term interest in France Billet, which is a strategic asset for the Group.

The operation will be concluded over the coming days.

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS Stéphanie Constand stephanie.constand@fnacdarty.com
+33 (0)1 55 21 18 63
Marina Louvard marina.louvard@fnacdarty.com
+33 (0) 172 28 17 08
PRESS Audrey Bouchard audrey.bouchard@fnacdarty.com
+33 (0)1 55 21 59 25
Claire Fournon claire.fournon@fnacdarty.com
+33 (0)1 55 21 57 10

Attachment

Source

Fnac Darty

Provider

Thomson Reuters ONE

Disclaimer

Fnac Darty SA published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 17:06:10 UTC
