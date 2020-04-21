Log in
Fnac Darty: filing of the 2019 Universal registration document

04/21/2020 | 12:11pm EDT

 

REGULATED INFORMATION

FILING OF THE 2019 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Fnac Darty announces that it registered its 2019 Universal Registration Document (Document d’enregistrement universel) with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 20 April 2020.

The 2019 Universal Registration Document includes:

  • The 2019 financial report;
  • The 2019 Corporate Governance report;
  • The description of the share repurchase program.

In February 2020, the World Health Organization described the situation related to the spread of Covid-19 as a pandemic, resulting in population lockdown in many countries around the world. As a result, the Universal Registration Document has been updated since the Management Report and the closing of the financial statements on 26 February 2020, the date of publication of the financial statements and the assumptions underlying the objectives of Fnac Darty. The main events that have occurred since then are disclosed in sections 1.4.6 and 4.3.2 of the Universal Registration Document.

The French version of the Universal Registration Document is available on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and on the website of Fnac Darty at the following address www.fnacdarty.com under the section “Finance Publications”. It can also be sent by e-mail upon request sent to actionnaires@fnacdarty.com.

The English translation of the Universal Registration Document will soon be made available on the Company’s website.

CONTACT
      

INVESTORS
AND ANALYSTS 		Stéphanie Constand stephanie.constand@fnacdarty.com
+33 (0)1 55 21 18 63
Marina Louvard marina.louvard@fnacdarty.com
+33 (0)1 72 28 17 08

 

Attachment

