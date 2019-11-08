Press Release
(translation)
FNAC DARTY OPENS THE FIRST FNAC STORE
IN THE GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG
Luxembourg, Thursday 7 November 2019 - Fnac Darty, European leader in the distribution of cultural goods, leisure, technical products and household appliances, is opening its first store in Luxembourg City on Friday 8 November, in the heart of the prestigious new Royal-Hamiliussite.
This new opening reinforces the Fnac Darty group's expansion strategy in Europe, and particularly in the Benelux zone.
Fnac, one of the flagships of the Royal-Hamilius Project
Today, Fnac is the first brand to open its doors in the splendid Royal-Hamilius architectural project. The Fnac store is ideally located in the city centre in the emblematic Royal-Hamilius, building designed by Foster+Partners and Tetra Kayser
-
Associés. With 1,800 m², Fnac is located on two levels, on the ground floor and on level -1, at the strategic corner of Grand Rue and Rue Aldringen and close to the business and commercial district.
The store is managed by Richard Hoitinga and has 31 employees. Future customers will be welcomed and advised by a multilingual team, expert on the products and services offered by the Fnac brand. The Fnac store provides its customers with a wide range of cultural products: an editorial choice of more than 33,000 titles in French, German and English will be available (literature, comics, specialist books, art books), alongside music, DVD and photography.
A ticketing service offers to book, purchase or collect tickets for cultural performances, festivals and special events. A "Forum of Encounters" area also hosts cultural events and activities throughout the year (meetings, dedications with artists and show cases...), offering the public, free of charge, meetings and special moments with artists and authors.
The second part of the store presents a choice of innovative high-tech products in microcomputing, telephony, video games, sound, video, urban mobility and small household appliances... as well as an offer of gift cards and gift boxes.
The store's design is characterized by efficient and innovative merchandising. The teams in place pay particular attention to the in-store experience, accompanying each customer in his product discovery, advising him in his choices, and informing him about the added value of the services offered by the brand.
A multi-channel distribution strategy
Fnac's future customers benefit from the brand's innovative and modern multi- channel strategy, enabling customers to have a product ordered online delivered to their store or home and thus access the millions of products available on www. fnac.lu
And of course, customers will have the opportunity to subscribe to the "Fnac member" card and thus benefit from many Fnac advantages as well as from partner brands. They join the 8 million people worldwide who are members of this program.
Charles-Henri de Maleissye, Director Fnac Vanden Borre Belgium & Luxembourg: "For the Fnac Darty group, the Royal-Hamiliusproject is one of the most prestigious we have carried out recently. Already present in 12 countries around the world, we have been looking for a strategic location in Luxembourg, in the heart of the city, in order to provide our brand with an ideal site for the opening of this store. Royal- Hamilius was perfectly obvious."
Richard Hoitinga, Director of the Fnac Luxembourg store, continued: "We intend to work on the specificities of the Luxembourg market and set up an adapted offer focusing on innovation and multiculturalism with the help of a multilingual team and Luxembourgish employees."
(Source: Fnac Luxembourg, 07.11.2019)
Disclaimer
Fnac Darty SA published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 13:04:00 UTC