Press Release

(translation)

FNAC DARTY OPENS THE FIRST FNAC STORE

IN THE GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG

Luxembourg, Thursday 7 November 2019 - Fnac Darty, European leader in the distribution of cultural goods, leisure, technical products and household appliances, is opening its first store in Luxembourg City on Friday 8 November, in the heart of the prestigious new Royal-Hamiliussite.

This new opening reinforces the Fnac Darty group's expansion strategy in Europe, and particularly in the Benelux zone.

Fnac, one of the flagships of the Royal-Hamilius Project

Today, Fnac is the first brand to open its doors in the splendid Royal-Hamilius architectural project. The Fnac store is ideally located in the city centre in the emblematic Royal-Hamilius, building designed by Foster+Partners and Tetra Kayser

Associés. With 1,800 m² , Fnac is located on two levels, on the ground floor and on level -1, at the strategic corner of Grand Rue and Rue Aldringen and close to the business and commercial district.

The store is managed by Richard Hoitinga and has 31 employees. Future customers will be welcomed and advised by a multilingual team, expert on the products and services offered by the Fnac brand. The Fnac store provides its customers with a wide range of cultural products: an editorial choice of more than 33,000 titles in French, German and English will be available (literature, comics, specialist books, art books), alongside music, DVD and photography.

A ticketing service offers to book, purchase or collect tickets for cultural performances, festivals and special events. A "Forum of Encounters" area also hosts cultural events and activities throughout the year (meetings, dedications with artists and show cases...), offering the public, free of charge, meetings and special moments with artists and authors.

The second part of the store presents a choice of innovative high-tech products in microcomputing, telephony, video games, sound, video, urban mobility and small household appliances... as well as an offer of gift cards and gift boxes.

The store's design is characterized by efficient and innovative merchandising. The teams in place pay particular attention to the in-store experience, accompanying each customer in his product discovery, advising him in his choices, and informing him about the added value of the services offered by the brand.