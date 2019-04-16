Ivry, 16 April 2019

Fnac Darty strengthens its offering in the natural and well-being product sector

Exclusive negotiations to acquire Nature & Découvertes

Fnac Darty announced that it is in the advanced stages of exclusive negotiations to acquire Nature & Découvertes, a leading omnichannel retailer of products in the natural and well-being sector.

Formed in 1990, Nature & Découvertes offers a unique range of products, thanks in particular to its network of 97 stores in Europe and a website with over 17 million visitors a year. The company makes the customer experience its core strategic priority, using the expertise of its sales associates to deliver a high-quality range of services.

This acquisition would enable Fnac Darty to capitalize on the strong brand recognition of Nature & Découvertes as well as its DNA, which complements the Group's brands, with the aim of strengthening its product offering around the segments of well-being and committed natural product consumption, themes that are increasingly important to consumers.

The acquisition would open up a number of areas for collaboration between Fnac Darty and Nature & Découvertes. The Group aims to use this to enhance the power of the brand through dedicated corners in the Fnac stores in France. The brand's accelerated growth would also be made possible by Fnac Darty's strong local presence, particularly in France and in the Iberian Peninsula. Finally, Nature & Découvertes would benefit from the Group's digital expertise.

Enrique Martinez, Chief Executive Officer of Fnac Darty, declared: "This acquisition will allow Fnac Darty to continue to diversify its product offering by integrating a strong brand whose commitment to the values of curiosity, discovery and well-being will strengthen and enhance our strategic positioning. Nature & Découvertes is indeed an inspiring company based on the visionary idea of François Lemarchand and his family of an environmentally responsible model supported by an innovative Foundation working to protect biodiversity and education about nature. Its commitment to ethical, greener consumption converges with Fnac Darty's commitment to promote an educated choice to customers as well as a more circular and responsible economy."

François Lemarchand, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Nature & Découvertes, stated: "As a result of this merger with Fnac Darty, Nature & Découvertes will be able to step up its growth with the opening of new stores or "shop in shops" and strengthen its digital platform. Fnac Darty's expertise at an international level will be very valuable and will allow us to reach more quickly a community of customers who are looking for something natural and sophisticated. "

Fnac Darty's objective is to complete the transaction at the end of the first half of 2019.

