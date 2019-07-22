FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Announces Increase in Second Quarter and Year-to-date 2019 Earnings
0
07/22/2019 | 08:31am EDT
DUNMORE, Pa., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNCB), the parent company of Dunmore-based FNCB Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $2.549 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of $137 thousand, or 5.7%, compared to net income of $2.412 million, or $0.14 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $5.184 million, or $0.27 per basic and diluted share, an increase of $753 thousand, or 17.0%, from $4.431 million for the same six months of 2018. The increase in second quarter and year-to-date earnings primarily reflected a reduction in the provision loan and lease losses, coupled with an increase in non-interest income. Partially offsetting these positive factors was a decrease in net interest income and an increase in non-interest expense.
For the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019, the annualized return on average assets was 0.85% and 0.86%, respectively, and 0.79% and 0.75%, respectively, for the same periods of 2018. The annualized return on average equity was 8.19% and 8.89%, respectively, for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019, and 11.23% and 10.34%, respectively, for the comparable periods of 2018. Dividends declared and paid were $0.05 per share for the second quarter and $0.10 per share for the year-to-date period of 2019, a 25.0% increase compared to $0.04 per share and $0.08 per share, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018. The dividend pay-out ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was 38.8%, compared to 30.3% for the comparable period of 2018.
Second Quarter 2019 Highlights:
Opened a new community banking office in Mountain Top, Luzerne County, Pennsylvania;
Completed the relocation of our main office into a new state-of-the-art facility in Dunmore, Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania;
Tax-equivalent net interest margin improved 11 basis points on a linked quarter basis to 3.25% for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 3.14% for the first quarter of 2019;
Year-to-date 2019 dividend payout ratio of 38.8%; and
FNCB Bancorp, Inc. added as a member of the Russell 3000® Index as part of FTSE Russell reconstitution after market close on June 28, 2019.
"The second quarter of 2019 was another profitable quarter for FNCB. Through effective asset/liability management we were able to stabilize funding costs and improve our net interest margin over the prior quarter, as well as improve operating efficiency within our franchise," stated Gerard A. Champi, President and Chief Executive Officer. "At the end of the second quarter of 2019, we were pleased to announce the opening of our newest and seventeenth full-service, banking office in Mountain Top, Pennsylvania and we are excited to be part of, and serve the people and businesses in, the Mountain Top community. Additionally, at the end of the second quarter, we completed the relocation of our main office to a brand new, state-of-the-art facility. Both locations feature an open, relaxed, cafe-like atmosphere designed to enhance our customer's in-branch banking experience," continued Champi. "For the remainder of 2019, we are focused on enhancements to our mobile-banking platforms, as well as furthering core deposit relationships within the personal and business sectors," Champi concluded.
Summary Results
For the three months ended June 30, 2019, tax-equivalent net interest income decreased $0.3 million, or 3.2% to $9.1 million from $9.4 million for the same three months of 2018. Specifically, interest expense increased $0.5 million, or 25.6%, to $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2019 from $2.0 million for the same quarter of 2018. The increase in interest expense was partially mitigated by an increase in tax-equivalent interest income of $0.2 million, or 1.9%, comparing the second quarters of 2019 and 2018. The increase in second quarter interest expense resulted primarily from a 44-basis point increase in the cost of deposits, coupled with a $61.5 million, or 7.8%, increase in average interest-bearing deposits. The increase in the average balance and cost of interest-bearing deposits was partially offset by a $111.2 million, or 68.0%, reduction in average borrowed funds. Comparing the second quarter of 2019 and 2018, the increase in tax-equivalent interest income was largely caused by a 26-basis point increase in the tax-equivalent yield on loans, partially offset by a $14.3 million decrease in average loans. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, tax-equivalent net interest income decreased $0.2 million, or 1.1% to $18.1 million, from $18.3 million for the same six months of 2018. Similar to the quarter-to-date period, the decrease in year-to-date tax-equivalent net interest income reflected rising deposit costs and higher average balances of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a reduction in the average balance of borrowed funds. A 27-basis point increase in the tax-equivalent yield on loans, coupled with a moderate $18.7 million, or 2.2%, increase in average loans, also positively impacted net interest income levels comparing the year-to-date periods of 2019 and 2018. Despite the increase for the quarter and year-to-date periods, deposit costs have stabilized, increasing by 2 basis points on a linked quarter basis from the first quarter of 2019. Additionally, FNCB’s tax-equivalent net interest margin, which decreased consistently over the prior four quarters, increased 11 basis points to 3.25% for the second quarter of 2019 from 3.14% for the first quarter of 2019 and was comparable to the tax-equivalent net interest margin of 3.26% for the second quarter of 2018. For purposes of presenting net interest income, earning-asset yields and net interest margin information on a tax-equivalent basis, tax-free interest income is adjusted using the statutory federal corporate income tax rate of 21.0% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.
Non-interest income increased moderately comparing the quarter and year-to-date periods of 2019 and 2018 due primarily to net gains on the sale of available-for-sale securities, partially offset by a reduction in deposit service charges. FNCB realized net gains on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities of $163 thousand and $323 thousand for the second quarter and year-to-date periods of 2019, respectively, compared to a net loss of $4 thousand for both respective periods of 2018. Deposit services charges decreased $26 thousand and $43 thousand comparing the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. FNCB implemented a tiered structure for NSF charges during the first quarter of 2019, which was the primary factor causing the reduction in deposit service charges.
For the three months ended June 30, 2019, non-interest expense increased by $156 thousand, or 2.2%, to $7.1 million from $7.0 million for the comparable three months of 2018. Non-interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2019, increased $349 thousand, or 2.5%, to $14.5 million from $14.2 million for the same six months of 2018. The increase in the three- and six-month periods primarily reflected increases in salaries and employee benefits, data processing costs and bank shares tax, which were partially offset by reductions in occupancy expense, regulatory assessments and other operating expenses.
Asset Quality
Total non-performing loans decreased $0.9 million to $5.3 million, or 0.65% of total loans, at June 30, 2019 from $6.2 million, or 0.74%, of total loans at March 31, 2019. Additionally, FNCB’s loan delinquency rate (total delinquent loans as a percentage of total loans) improved to 0.99% at June 30, 2019 from 1.28% at March 31, 2019. The allowance for loan and lease losses was $8.9 million, or 1.10% of total outstanding loans, at June 30, 2019, compared to $9.3 million, or 1.10% of total loans outstanding, at March 31, 2019 and $9.5 million, or 1.13% of total loans outstanding, at December 31, 2018. Management actively manages problem credits through heightened workout efforts focused on developing strategies to resolve borrower difficulties through liquidation of collateral and other appropriate means. Net charge-offs were $655 thousand, or an annual rate of 0.32% of average loans, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $983 thousand, or an annual rate of 0.47% of average loans, for the same three months of 2018.
Financial Condition
The balance sheet contracted by $15.7 million, or 1.3%, to $1.199 billion at June 30, 2019, from $1.214 billion at March 31, 2019. The decrease in total assets primarily reflected a $24.5 million, or 2.9%, decrease in loans, net of deferred costs and unearned income, to $814.4 million at June 30, 2019 from $838.9 million at March 31, 2019, which primarily reflected the planned runoff of indirect automobile loan balances and the anticipated payoff of two large municipal loans, partially offset by growth in construction, land acquisition and development loans. The decrease in loans was partially offset by an $11.8 million, or 4.3% increase in available-for-sale securities to $285.9 million at June 30, 2019 from $274.1 million at March 31, 2019. Total deposits decreased $79.0 million, or 7.6%, to $961.1 million at June 30, 2019 from $1.040 billion at March 31, 2019, which largely reflected the cyclical deposit trends of municipal customers, coupled with a decrease in time deposits. Conversely, total borrowed funds increased $58.2 million to $97.5 million at June 30, 2019 from $39.3 million at March 31, 2019, which was entirely comprised of an increase in FHLB of Pittsburgh advances. Total assets decreased $38.9 million, or 3.1%, from $1.238 billion at December 31, 2018. Similar to the change for the quarter, the decrease from December 31, 2018 reflected a $24.7 million, or 2.9% decrease in loans, net of deferred costs and unearned income, partially offset by an increase of $10.1 million, or 3.4%, in available-for-sale securities. Total deposits decreased $134.5 million, or 12.3%, from $1.096 billion at December 31, 2018, while total borrowed funds increased $63.3 million, or 185.1%, from $34.2 million at December 31, 2018.
Total shareholders’ equity increased $32.5 million, or 33.4%, to $129.7 million at June 30, 2019 from $97.2 million at December 31, 2018. FNCB successfully completed a public offering of its common stock, which resulted in a net increase to capital after offering expenses of $21.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. Also factoring into the capital improvement was net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 of $5.2 million and a $7.9 million positive change in other comprehensive income related entirely to appreciation in the fair value of available-for-sale debt securities, net of deferred taxes, partially offset by dividends declared of $2.0 million. FNCB’s total risk-based capital and Tier I leverage ratios improved to 15.71% and 11.02%, respectively, at June 30, 2019 from 12.69% and 8.50%, respectively, at December 31, 2018.
Availability of Filings
Copies of FNCB’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on form 10-Q will be provided upon request from: Shareholder Relations, FNCB Bancorp, Inc., 102 East Drinker Street, Dunmore, PA 18512 or by calling (570) 348-6419. FNCB’s SEC filings including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q are also available free of charge on the Investor Relations page of the FNCB’s website, www.fncb.com, and on the SEC website at: http://www.sec.gov/edgar/searchedgar/companysearch.html
About FNCB Bancorp, Inc.: FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of FNCB Bank. Locally-based for over 100 years, FNCB Bank continues as a premier community bank in Northeastern Pennsylvania – offering a full suite of personal, small business and commercial banking solutions with industry-leading mobile, online and in-branch products and services. FNCB currently operates through 17 community offices located in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wayne Counties and a limited purpose office in Lehigh County, and remains dedicated to making its customers’ banking experience simply better. For more information about FNCB, visit www.fncb.com.
INVESTOR CONTACT: James M. Bone, Jr., CPA Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer FNCB Bank (570) 348-6419 james.bone@fncb.com
FNCB may from time to time make written or oral “forward-looking statements,” including statements contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in its reports to shareholders, and in other communications, which are made in good faith by us pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to FNCB’s beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions, that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors (some of which are beyond our control). The words “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause FNCB’s financial performance to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in our markets; the effects of, and changes in trade, monetary, fiscal and tax policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the timely development of and acceptance of new products and services; the ability of FNCB to compete with other institutions for business, including for deposit and loan growth: the composition and concentrations of FNCB’s lending risk and the adequacy of FNCB’s reserves to manage those risks; the valuation of FNCB’s investment securities; the ability of FNCB to pay dividends or repurchase common shares; the ability of FNCB to retain key personnel; the impact of any pending or threatened litigation against FNCB; the marketability of shares of FNCB stock and fluctuations in the value of FNCB’s share price; the effectiveness of FNCB’s system of internal controls; the ability of FNCB to attract additional capital investment; the impact of changes in financial services’ laws and regulations (including laws concerning capital adequacy, taxes, banking, securities and insurance); the ability of FNCB to identify future acquisition targets, complete acquisitions and integrate new teams into FNCB’s operations; the impact of technological changes and security risks upon our information technology systems; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; the nature, extent, and timing of governmental actions and reforms, and the success of FNCB at managing the risks involved in the foregoing and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in FNCB’s filings with the SEC.
FNCB cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not all inclusive. Readers are also cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s analysis only as of the date of this report, even if subsequently made available by FNCB on its website or otherwise. FNCB does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of FNCB to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this report.
Readers should carefully review the risk factors described in the Annual Report and other documents that FNCB periodically files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.
FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Data
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
Jun 30,
2019
2019
2018
2018
2018
Per share data:
Net income (fully diluted)
$
0.13
$
0.14
$
0.42
$
0.11
$
0.14
Cash dividends declared
$
0.05
$
0.05
$
0.05
$
0.04
$
0.04
Book value
$
6.44
$
6.16
$
5.78
$
5.15
$
5.18
Tangible book value
$
6.44
$
6.16
$
5.78
$
5.15
$
5.18
Market value:
High
$
8.12
$
10.68
$
10.39
$
12.00
$
10.00
Low
$
7.16
$
7.14
$
8.21
$
7.97
$
8.01
Close
$
7.74
$
7.70
$
8.44
$
9.77
$
8.88
Common shares outstanding
20,148,017
20,108,560
16,821,371
16,819,471
16,817,097
Selected ratios:
Annualized return on average assets
0.85
%
0.86
%
2.26
%
0.59
%
0.79
%
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity
8.19
%
9.70
%
32.26
%
8.41
%
11.23
%
Efficiency ratio
68.12
%
71.24
%
47.59
%
67.11
%
63.94
%
Tier I leverage ratio
11.02
%
10.45
%
8.50
%
7.66
%
7.69
%
Total risk-based capital to risk-adjusted assets
15.71
%
15.06
%
12.69
%
11.42
%
11.31
%
Average shareholders' equity to average total assets
10.41
%
8.89
%
7.00
%
7.00
%
7.05
%
Yield on earning assets (FTE)
4.15
%
4.06
%
4.06
%
4.04
%
3.96
%
Cost of funds
1.11
%
1.11
%
1.04
%
1.00
%
0.84
%
Net interest spread (FTE)
3.04
%
2.95
%
3.02
%
3.04
%
3.12
%
Net interest margin (FTE)
3.25
%
3.14
%
3.17
%
3.21
%
3.26
%
Total delinquent loans/total loans
0.99
%
1.28
%
0.93
%
0.90
%
0.71
%
Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans
1.10
%
1.10
%
1.13
%
1.14
%
1.11
%
Non-performing loans/total loans
0.65
%
0.74
%
0.56
%
0.51
%
0.41
%
Annualized net charge-offs/average loans
0.32
%
0.05
%
0.05
%
0.36
%
0.47
%
FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(in thousands, except share data)
2019
2018
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$
18,825
$
17,319
Interest and dividends on securities
U.S. government agencies
1,799
1,776
State and political subdivisions, tax-free
75
58
State and political subdivisions, taxable
1,832
2,051
Other securities
415
435
Total interest and dividends on securities
4,121
4,320
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks
125
35
Total interest income
23,071
21,674
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
4,382
2,201
Interest on borrowed funds
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh advances
540
1,059
Interest on subordinated debentures
24
113
Interest on junior subordinated debentures
225
186
Total interest on borrowed funds
789
1,358
Total interest expense
5,171
3,559
Net interest income before provision for loan and lease losses
17,900
18,115
Provision for loan and lease losses
193
1,600
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
17,707
16,515
Non-interest income
Deposit service charges
1,406
1,449
Net gain (loss) on the sale of securities
323
(4
)
Net gain (loss) on equity securities
26
(26
)
Net gain on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale
129
100
Net gain on the sale of SBA guaranteed loans
-
322
Net gain (loss) on the sale of other real estate owned
9
31
Loan-related fees
151
160
Income from bank-owned life insurance
260
272
Other
789
744
Total non-interest income
3,093
3,048
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
7,723
7,151
Occupancy expense
994
1,129
Equipment expense
636
637
Data processing expense
1,570
1,295
Regulatory assessments
244
397
Bank shares tax
555
489
Professional fees
535
492
Insurance expense
246
268
Other operating expenses
2,044
2,340
Total non-interest expense
14,547
14,198
Income before income taxes
6,253
5,365
Income tax expense
1,069
934
Net income
$
5,184
$
4,431
Income per share
Basic
$
0.27
$
0.26
Diluted
$
0.27
$
0.26
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.10
$
0.08
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
19,428,717
16,778,188
Diluted
19,435,076
16,801,426
FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Quarter-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income
Three Months Ended
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
Jun 30,
(in thousands, except share data)
2019
2019
2018
2018
2018
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$
9,418
$
9,407
$
9,561
$
9,501
$
9,031
Interest and dividends on securities
U.S. government agencies
906
893
890
899
886
State and political subdivisions, tax-free
38
37
38
37
38
State and political subdivisions, taxable
811
1,021
1,026
1,028
1,027
Other securities
210
205
167
211
240
Total interest and dividends on securities
1,965
2,156
2,121
2,175
2,191
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks
79
46
36
17
12
Total interest income
11,462
11,609
11,718
11,693
11,234
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
2,144
2,238
2,165
1,559
1,134
Interest on borrowed funds
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh advances
253
287
251
715
707
Interest on subordinated debentures
0
24
57
58
57
Interest on junior subordinated debentures
111
114
108
106
99
Total interest on borrowed funds
364
425
416
879
863
Total interest expense
2,508
2,663
2,581
2,438
1,997
Net interest income before provision (credit) for loan and lease losses
8,954
8,946
9,137
9,255
9,237
Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses
347
(154
)
(199
)
1,149
880
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan and lease losses
8,607
9,100
9,336
8,106
8,357
Non-interest income
Deposit service charges
721
685
725
711
747
Net gain (loss) on the sale of securities
163
160
-
-
(4
)
Net gain (loss) on equity securities
14
12
7
(8
)
(7
)
Net gain on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale
73
56
39
71
51
Net gain on the sale of SBA guaranteed loans
-
-
-
-
71
Net (loss) gain on the sale of other real estate owned
9
-
-
-
(7
)
Loan-related fees
72
79
145
85
76
Income from bank-owned life insurance
129
131
142
141
138
Insurance recovery
-
-
6,027
-
-
Other
397
392
337
320
464
Total non-interest income
1,578
1,515
7,422
1,320
1,529
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
3,824
3,899
4,048
3,581
3,485
Occupancy expense
444
550
562
500
526
Equipment expense
329
307
318
299
323
Data processing expense
789
781
759
745
647
Regulatory assessments
76
168
213
251
196
Bank shares tax
277
278
(131
)
278
222
Professional fees
203
332
295
241
196
Insurance expense
120
126
117
130
133
Other operating expenses
1,060
984
1,760
1,163
1,238
Total non-interest expense
7,122
7,425
7,941
7,188
6,966
Income before income taxes
3,063
3,190
8,817
2,238
2,920
Income tax expense
514
555
1,749
388
508
Net income
$
2,549
$
2,635
$
7,068
$
1,850
$
2,412
Income per share
Basic
$
0.13
$
0.14
$
0.42
$
0.11
$
0.14
Diluted
$
0.13
$
0.14
$
0.42
$
0.11
$
0.14
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.05
$
0.05
$
0.05
$
0.04
$
0.04
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
20,129,150
18,720,502
16,820,337
16,818,625
16,792,812
Diluted
20,133,850
18,733,652
16,840,933
16,838,547
16,819,286
FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
Jun 30,
(in thousands)
2019
2019
2018
2018
2018
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and due from banks
$
24,277
$
25,683
$
26,673
$
23,051
$
16,500
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
5,627
7,062
9,808
7,246
4,624
Total cash and cash equivalents
29,904
32,745
36,481
30,297
21,124
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value
285,855
274,114
296,032
288,780
290,863
Equity securities, at fair value
917
904
891
884
892
Restricted stock, at cost
4,618
3,120
3,123
3,333
7,964
Loans held for sale
419
609
820
938
629
Loans, net of net deferred costs and unearned income
814,420
838,864
839,100
864,316
855,391
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(8,945
)
(9,253
)
(9,519
)
(9,827
)
(9,459
)
Net loans
805,475
829,611
829,581
854,489
845,932
Bank premises and equipment, net
15,923
14,991
14,425
13,895
13,900
Accrued interest receivable
3,640
3,706
3,614
4,061
3,654
Bank-owned life insurance
31,275
31,146
31,015
30,873
30,732
Other real estate owned
560
919
919
715
787
Other assets
20,208
22,526
20,831
22,857
22,810
Total assets
$
1,198,794
$
1,214,451
$
1,237,732
$
1,251,122
$
1,239,287
Liabilities
Deposits:
Demand (non-interest-bearing)
$
157,856
$
157,073
$
156,600
$
166,967
$
177,388
Interest-bearing
803,208
883,017
939,029
928,154
777,855
Total deposits
961,064
1,040,090
1,095,629
1,095,121
955,243
Borrowed funds:
Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh advances
87,223
28,988
18,930
46,490
174,251
Subordinated debentures
-
-
5,000
5,000
5,000
Junior subordinated debentures
10,310
10,310
10,310
10,310
10,310
Total borrowed funds
97,533
39,298
34,240
61,800
189,561
Accrued interest payable
389
339
338
318
331
Other liabilities
10,102
10,942
10,306
7,306
7,027
Total liabilities
1,069,088
1,090,669
1,140,513
1,164,545
1,152,162
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock
-
-
-
-
-
Common stock
25,184
25,135
21,026
21,024
21,021
Additional paid-in capital
80,864
80,827
63,547
63,469
63,374
Retained earnings
20,345
18,809
17,186
10,965
9,792
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
3,313
(989
)
(4,540
)
(8,881
)
(7,062
)
Total shareholders' equity
129,706
123,782
97,219
86,577
87,125
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
1,198,794
$
1,214,451
$
1,237,732
$
1,251,122
$
1,239,287
FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Summary Tax-equivalent Net Interest Income
Three Months Ended
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
Jun 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2019
2019
2018
2018
2018
Interest income
Loans:
Loans - taxable
$
9,084
$
8,940
$
9,090
$
9,059
$
8,631
Loans - tax-free
423
591
596
559
506
Total loans
9,507
9,531
9,686
9,618
9,137
Securities:
Securities, taxable
1,927
2,119
2,083
2,138
2,153
Securities, tax-free
48
47
48
47
48
Total interest and dividends on securities
1,975
2,166
2,131
2,185
2,201
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
79
46
36
17
12
Total interest income
11,561
11,743
11,853
11,820
11,350
Interest expense
Deposits
2,144
2,238
2,165
1,559
1,134
Borrowed funds
364
425
416
879
863
Total interest expense
2,508
2,663
2,581
2,438
1,997
Net interest income
$
9,053
$
9,080
$
9,272
$
9,382
$
9,353
Average balances
Earning assets:
Loans:
Loans - taxable
$
778,540
$
784,359
$
796,886
$
803,314
$
784,427
Loans - tax-free
41,436
59,220
58,722
55,848
49,855
Total loans
819,976
843,579
855,608
859,162
834,282
Securities:
Securities, taxable
274,552
299,498
299,981
303,037
305,627
Securities, tax-free
4,624
4,638
4,651
4,664
4,677
Total securities
279,176
304,136
304,632
307,701
310,304
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
14,420
9,495
8,438
3,735
2,629
Total interest-earning assets
1,113,572
1,157,210
1,168,678
1,170,598
1,147,215
Non-earning assets
85,429
81,868
72,999
75,518
74,188
Total assets
$
1,199,001
$
1,239,078
$
1,241,677
$
1,246,116
$
1,221,403
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
851,726
$
903,542
$
926,767
$
827,570
$
790,233
Borrowed funds
52,313
58,402
62,495
149,682
163,547
Total interest-bearing liabilities
904,039
961,944
989,262
977,252
953,780
Demand deposits
158,413
155,122
157,223
173,616
173,037
Other liabilities
11,698
11,801
8,272
7,983
8,444
Shareholders' equity
124,851
110,211
86,920
87,265
86,142
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,199,001
$
1,239,078
$
1,241,677
$
1,246,116
$
1,221,403
Yield/Cost
Earning assets:
Loans:
Interest and fees on loans - taxable
4.67
%
4.56
%
4.56
%
4.51
%
4.40
%
Interest and fees on loans - tax-free
4.08
%
3.99
%
4.06
%
4.01
%
4.06
%
Total loans
4.64
%
4.52
%
4.53
%
4.48
%
4.38
%
Securities:
Securities, taxable
2.81
%
2.83
%
2.78
%
2.82
%
2.82
%
Securities, tax-free
4.15
%
4.05
%
4.13
%
4.03
%
4.11
%
Total securities
2.83
%
2.85
%
2.80
%
2.84
%
2.84
%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
2.19
%
1.94
%
1.71
%
1.82
%
1.83
%
Total earning assets
4.15
%
4.06
%
4.06
%
4.04
%
3.96
%
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest on deposits
1.01
%
0.99
%
0.93
%
0.75
%
0.57
%
Interest on borrowed funds
2.78
%
2.91
%
2.66
%
2.35
%
2.11
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1.11
%
1.11
%
1.04
%
1.00
%
0.84
%
Net interest spread
3.04
%
2.95
%
3.02
%
3.04
%
3.12
%
Net interest margin
3.25
%
3.14
%
3.17
%
3.21
%
3.26
%
FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Asset Quality Data
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
Jun 30,
(in thousands)
2019
2019
2018
2018
2018
At period end
Non-accrual loans, including non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans (TDRs)